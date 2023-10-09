2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Matt and Susan Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The Fitzpatricks, with mom Susan playing off a five handicap, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 35-under 181. That was good enough for a five-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Erwee Botha.
Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert, the tournament chairman, finished tied for fifth.
As the professional, Fitzpatrick won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Fitzpatrick also won in the pro competition.
Both events were shortened to 54 holes after rain washed out play on Saturday and Sunday. Each team got one round on the three courses in the tournament rotation, and a cut was made after 36 holes to the top 30 teams.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick and Susan Fitzpatrick
|-35
|64
|58
|59
|181
|$50,000
|2
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Erwee Botha
|-30
|63
|63
|60
|186
|$30,000
|3
|Julien Guerrier and Stephane Connery
|-28
|61
|60
|67
|188
|$20,000
|4
|Marcus Armitage and Richard Bevan
|-27
|61
|65
|63
|189
|$15,000
|T5
|Nick Bachem and Gary Saage
|-26
|61
|67
|62
|190
|$6,000
|T5
|Jaco Prinsloo and Martin Gilbert
|-26
|62
|63
|65
|190
|$6,000
|T5
|Johan Axelsen and John Ions
|-26
|61
|68
|61
|190
|$6,000
|T5
|Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert
|-26
|65
|63
|62
|190
|$6,000
|
|T5
|Nicolas Colsaerts and Davis Walsh
|-26
|61
|68
|61
|190
|$6,000
|T10
|Sami Valimaki and Mark Madden
|-25
|61
|63
|67
|191
|$5,000
|T10
|Grant Forrest and Nicholas Jonsson
|-25
|65
|60
|66
|191
|$5,000
|T10
|Matt Wallace and Stephen Summers
|-25
|66
|62
|63
|191
|$5,000
|T10
|Hennie Du Plessis and Schalk Burger
|-25
|60
|67
|64
|191
|$5,000
|T10
|Ryan Fox and Ric Kayne
|-25
|63
|66
|62
|191
|$5,000
|T10
|Matthew Southgate and Ian Botham
|-25
|63
|65
|63
|191
|$5,000
|16
|John Parry and Kieran McManus
|-24
|64
|64
|64
|192
|$5,000
|T17
|Jens Dantorp and Ric Lewis
|-23
|59
|64
|70
|193
|$5,000
|
|T17
|Andrew Wilson and Neil Cowley
|-23
|68
|61
|64
|193
|$5,000
|T19
|Soren Kjeldsen and Michael Lund
|-22
|60
|65
|69
|194
|$5,000
|T19
|Antoine Rozner and Brian Higgins
|-22
|63
|65
|66
|194
|$5,000
|T19
|Oliver Bekker and Matthew Stillman
|-22
|66
|63
|65
|194
|$5,000
|22
|Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella
|-21
|61
|65
|69
|195
|$0
|T23
|Nacho Elvira and David Maclean
|-20
|64
|62
|70
|196
|$0
|T23
|Wilco Nienaber and Mike Meldman
|-20
|61
|68
|67
|196
|$0
|T25
|Ewen Ferguson and Ashton Curtis
|-19
|64
|65
|68
|197
|$0
|T25
|Richard Mansell and Anthony Wreford
|-19
|64
|63
|70
|197
|$0
|
|T25
|Rafa Cabrera Bello and Dermot Desmond
|-19
|66
|63
|68
|197
|$0
|28
|Alejandro Del Rey and Seamus Dunne
|-18
|64
|64
|70
|198
|$0
|29
|Matt Kuchar and Ryan Smith
|-17
|64
|64
|71
|199
|$0
|30
|David Howell and Michael Vaughn
|-12
|64
|64
|76
|204
|$0