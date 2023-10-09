2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Matt and Susan Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The Fitzpatricks, with mom Susan playing off a five handicap, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 35-under 181. That was good enough for a five-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Erwee Botha.

Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert, the tournament chairman, finished tied for fifth.

As the professional, Fitzpatrick won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Fitzpatrick also won in the pro competition.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Both events were shortened to 54 holes after rain washed out play on Saturday and Sunday. Each team got one round on the three courses in the tournament rotation, and a cut was made after 36 holes to the top 30 teams.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details