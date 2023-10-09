2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/09/2023
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Matt and Susan Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The Fitzpatricks, with mom Susan playing off a five handicap, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 35-under 181. That was good enough for a five-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Erwee Botha.

Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert, the tournament chairman, finished tied for fifth.

As the professional, Fitzpatrick won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Fitzpatrick also won in the pro competition.

Both events were shortened to 54 holes after rain washed out play on Saturday and Sunday. Each team got one round on the three courses in the tournament rotation, and a cut was made after 36 holes to the top 30 teams.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Fitzpatrick and Susan Fitzpatrick -35 64 58 59 181 $50,000
2 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Erwee Botha -30 63 63 60 186 $30,000
3 Julien Guerrier and Stephane Connery -28 61 60 67 188 $20,000
4 Marcus Armitage and Richard Bevan -27 61 65 63 189 $15,000
T5 Nick Bachem and Gary Saage -26 61 67 62 190 $6,000
T5 Jaco Prinsloo and Martin Gilbert -26 62 63 65 190 $6,000
T5 Johan Axelsen and John Ions -26 61 68 61 190 $6,000
T5 Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert -26 65 63 62 190 $6,000
T5 Nicolas Colsaerts and Davis Walsh -26 61 68 61 190 $6,000
T10 Sami Valimaki and Mark Madden -25 61 63 67 191 $5,000
T10 Grant Forrest and Nicholas Jonsson -25 65 60 66 191 $5,000
T10 Matt Wallace and Stephen Summers -25 66 62 63 191 $5,000
T10 Hennie Du Plessis and Schalk Burger -25 60 67 64 191 $5,000
T10 Ryan Fox and Ric Kayne -25 63 66 62 191 $5,000
T10 Matthew Southgate and Ian Botham -25 63 65 63 191 $5,000
16 John Parry and Kieran McManus -24 64 64 64 192 $5,000
T17 Jens Dantorp and Ric Lewis -23 59 64 70 193 $5,000
T17 Andrew Wilson and Neil Cowley -23 68 61 64 193 $5,000
T19 Soren Kjeldsen and Michael Lund -22 60 65 69 194 $5,000
T19 Antoine Rozner and Brian Higgins -22 63 65 66 194 $5,000
T19 Oliver Bekker and Matthew Stillman -22 66 63 65 194 $5,000
22 Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella -21 61 65 69 195 $0
T23 Nacho Elvira and David Maclean -20 64 62 70 196 $0
T23 Wilco Nienaber and Mike Meldman -20 61 68 67 196 $0
T25 Ewen Ferguson and Ashton Curtis -19 64 65 68 197 $0
T25 Richard Mansell and Anthony Wreford -19 64 63 70 197 $0
T25 Rafa Cabrera Bello and Dermot Desmond -19 66 63 68 197 $0
28 Alejandro Del Rey and Seamus Dunne -18 64 64 70 198 $0
29 Matt Kuchar and Ryan Smith -17 64 64 71 199 $0
30 David Howell and Michael Vaughn -12 64 64 76 204 $0

