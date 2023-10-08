2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

List won the tournament as part of a five-player, sudden-death playoff after List, Scott Stallings, Ludvig Aberg, Henrik Norlander and Ben Griffin all finished regulation tied at 18-under 270.

In the lone playoff hole, List managed to make a 45-foot birdie putt for a 3 on the par-4 18th that no other player could match, earning List a second PGA Tour title.

Carl Yuan, CT Pan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Mark Hubbard finished tied for sixth and a shot out of making the playoff even langer.

List won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

List earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

List earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nev.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details