2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/08/2023

10/08/2023
Golf News Net

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

List won the tournament as part of a five-player, sudden-death playoff after List, Scott Stallings, Ludvig Aberg, Henrik Norlander and Ben Griffin all finished regulation tied at 18-under 270.

In the lone playoff hole, List managed to make a 45-foot birdie putt for a 3 on the par-4 18th that no other player could match, earning List a second PGA Tour title.

Carl Yuan, CT Pan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Mark Hubbard finished tied for sixth and a shot out of making the playoff even langer.

List won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

List earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

List earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nev.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Luke List -18 66 66 68 70 270 $1,476,000
T2 Ludvig Åberg -18 67 69 66 68 270 $549,400
T2 Henrik Norlander -18 65 67 68 70 270 $549,400
T2 Scott Stallings -18 68 67 65 70 270 $549,400
T2 Ben Griffin -18 67 63 66 74 270 $549,400
T6 Mark Hubbard -17 69 68 67 67 271 $276,750
T6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -17 66 69 68 68 271 $276,750
T6 Carl Yuan -17 66 66 67 72 271 $276,750
T9 C.T. Pan -16 68 69 69 66 272 $223,450
T9 Troy Merritt -16 68 65 71 68 272 $223,450
T9 Cameron Champ -16 67 69 65 71 272 $223,450
12 Zecheng Dou -15 67 66 68 72 273 $190,650
T13 Brett White -13 68 70 68 69 275 $160,583
T13 Tom Hoge -13 71 65 69 70 275 $160,583
T13 Joel Dahmen -13 69 67 68 71 275 $160,583
T16 Garrick Higgo -12 70 66 75 65 276 $109,197
T16 Ben Martin -12 70 68 72 66 276 $109,197
T16 Kelly Kraft -12 69 70 69 68 276 $109,197
T16 Tyler Duncan -12 69 68 71 68 276 $109,197
T16 Davis Thompson -12 67 70 70 69 276 $109,197
T16 Alex Smalley -12 70 69 67 70 276 $109,197
T16 Chad Ramey -12 70 68 67 71 276 $109,197
T16 Erik van Rooyen -12 67 68 69 72 276 $109,197
T16 Adam Svensson -12 67 69 66 74 276 $109,197
T25 Stephan Jaeger -11 71 68 72 66 277 $67,377
T25 Matt NeSmith -11 66 70 72 69 277 $67,377
T25 Peter Kuest -11 68 67 72 70 277 $67,377
T28 Lucas Herbert -10 70 69 71 68 278 $53,769
T28 Kevin Chappell -10 71 67 71 69 278 $53,769
T28 Vince Whaley -10 68 70 70 70 278 $53,769
T28 Russell Knox -10 66 70 71 71 278 $53,769
T28 Beau Hossler -10 68 67 72 71 278 $53,769
T28 Lanto Griffin -10 67 70 69 72 278 $53,769
T28 Harrison Endycott -10 67 65 74 72 278 $53,769
T35 Kramer Hickok -9 70 69 72 68 279 $38,284
T35 Adam Long -9 69 69 73 68 279 $38,284
T35 Eric Cole -9 71 68 71 69 279 $38,284
T35 Hank Lebioda -9 67 71 72 69 279 $38,284
T35 Scott Harrington -9 71 68 70 70 279 $38,284
T35 Robert Streb -9 70 68 71 70 279 $38,284
T35 Nick Hardy -9 68 70 69 72 279 $38,284
T35 Chesson Hadley -9 64 69 73 73 279 $38,284
T43 Callum Tarren -8 71 68 74 67 280 $25,379
T43 Jimmy Walker -8 67 72 74 67 280 $25,379
T43 Lee Hodges -8 69 70 71 70 280 $25,379
T43 Akshay Bhatia -8 66 72 72 70 280 $25,379
T43 Alex Noren -8 69 69 72 70 280 $25,379
T43 Cameron Percy -8 70 68 71 71 280 $25,379
T43 Nicholas Lindheim -8 67 71 71 71 280 $25,379
T43 Cody Gribble -8 68 69 71 72 280 $25,379
T51 Kevin Kisner -7 67 70 72 72 281 $19,828
T51 David Lipsky -7 70 67 71 73 281 $19,828
T51 Sam Ryder -7 67 69 72 73 281 $19,828
T51 Tommy Gainey -7 71 67 69 74 281 $19,828
T51 Peter Malnati -7 66 71 70 74 281 $19,828
T56 Doc Redman -6 67 70 75 70 282 $18,696
T56 Dylan Frittelli -6 72 67 72 71 282 $18,696
T56 Kyle Westmoreland -6 70 69 72 71 282 $18,696
T56 Chris Baker -6 71 68 71 72 282 $18,696
T56 Andrew Landry -6 70 67 73 72 282 $18,696
T56 Martin Laird -6 68 68 72 74 282 $18,696
T62 Brandon Wu -5 65 74 73 71 283 $17,958
T62 Michael Gligic -5 72 67 70 74 283 $17,958
T62 Wesley Bryan -5 67 68 72 76 283 $17,958
T65 Brandt Snedeker -4 68 68 74 74 284 $17,466
T65 Ross Steelman -4 70 68 71 75 284 $17,466
T65 Richy Werenski -4 70 69 67 78 284 $17,466
T68 Austin Cook -3 68 69 75 73 285 $16,974
T68 Ryan Palmer -3 69 68 70 78 285 $16,974
T68 Harry Higgs -3 69 64 72 80 285 $16,974
T71 Chris Stroud -2 69 70 75 72 286 $16,564
T71 William McGirt -2 70 69 71 76 286 $16,564
T73 Trevor Cone -1 70 69 75 73 287 $16,236
T73 Ben Taylor -1 69 69 75 74 287 $16,236
T75 Jonas Blixt E 71 68 75 74 288 $15,908
T75 Ted Potter Jr. E 69 69 72 78 288 $15,908
T77 Jim Herman 2 69 70 80 71 290 $15,580
T77 Ford Clegg 2 72 65 78 75 290 $15,580

