Why are LIV Golf players allowed to play in the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

At this week's 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, there are six LIV Golf players who are competing in the DP World Tour's version of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Those six LIV Golf players are: Peter Uihlein, Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford (who has missed the year with an injury), Laurie Canter and Dean Burmester.

For the average fan, it might seem shocking that the DP World Tour would allow LIV Golf players to compete on their tour given that the tour has sanctioned and fined members who played in LIV Golf events in 2022 and 2023 without their explicit permission. (None of them got permission.) However, the reason LIV Golf players are allowed to compete on the DP World Tour this week is multi-faceted.

The first reason LIV Golf players are allowed to compete this week is because these players are not members of the DP World Tour. None of the six LIV Golf players maintain DP World Tour membership, meaning they're not subject to sanction, fine or suspension for competing on LIV Golf at the same time as this one-off (for them) event. They can come and go as they please -- to an extent -- if they're invited to play.

The second reason follows from the first in that these LIV Golf players were given sponsor exemptions into this week's event by Johann Rupert, the chairman of Alfred Dunhill's parent company and of the tournament committee. Rupert believes there should be less acrimony in golf, calling for "peace," while courting the investment of LIV Golf bankroller and Saudi Public Investment Fund chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who Rupert invited to compete in the pro-am portion of the event.

Alfred Dunhill bankrolls this event, which features a $5 million purse and is one of the larger tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule. With that investment comes what are known as unrestricted sponsor exemptions, which allows the tournament sponsors and organizers to invite any player they wish to compete in the event. Rupert chose these players to be part of the 168-player field.