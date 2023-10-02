2023 Sanderson Farms Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/02/2023
A photo of Emiliano Grillo
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship purse is set for $8.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,476,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field is headed by Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the second event of the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour schedule, with a seven-event docket wrapping up the year and identifying the top 125 players who keep their PGA Tour cards and the top 10 players who get into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

This is the second PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 27 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,476,000
2 $893,800
3 $565,800
4 $401,800
5 $336,200
6 $297,250
7 $276,750
8 $256,250
9 $239,850
10 $223,450
11 $207,050
12 $190,650
13 $174,250
14 $157,850
15 $149,650
16 $141,450
17 $133,250
18 $125,050
19 $116,850
20 $108,650
21 $100,450
22 $92,250
23 $85,690
24 $79,130
25 $72,570
26 $66,010
27 $63,550
28 $61,090
29 $58,630
30 $56,170
31 $53,710
32 $51,250
33 $48,790
34 $46,740
35 $44,690
36 $42,640
37 $40,590
38 $38,950
39 $37,310
40 $35,670
41 $34,030
42 $32,390
43 $30,750
44 $29,110
45 $27,470
46 $25,830
47 $24,190
48 $22,878
49 $21,730
50 $21,074
51 $20,582
52 $20,090
53 $19,762
54 $19,434
55 $19,270
56 $19,106
57 $18,942
58 $18,778
59 $18,614
60 $18,450
61 $18,286
62 $18,122
63 $17,958
64 $17,794
65 $17,630

