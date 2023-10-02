2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field

10/02/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The top 20 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Celebrities in the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field

PLAYER
Jimmy Anderson
Gareth Bale
Lord Ian Botham
Stuard Broad
Schalk Burger Jr.
Tom Chaplin
John Elway
Dave Ferrell
Andy Garcia
Matthew Goode
Ruud Gullit
Ronan Keating
Allan Lamb
Huey Lewis
Sir AP McCoy
Piers Morgan
Kathryn Newton
Mark Nicholas
Kevin Pietersen
Mike Rutherford
Sir Steve Redgrave
Tico Torres
Michael Vaughn
Catherine Zeta-Jones

