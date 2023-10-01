2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/01/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Maria Fassi
The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $345,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headed by Sei Young Kim, Hannah Green, Emily Pedersen and more.

This is the 25th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 54-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $216,949
3 $157,380
4 $121,746
5 $97,992
6 $80,175
7 $67,110
8 $58,796
9 $52,857
10 $48,105
11 $44,541
12 $41,571
13 $38,958
14 $36,583
15 $34,445
16 $32,544
17 $30,883
18 $29,457
19 $28,269
20 $27,319
21 $26,370
22 $25,418
23 $24,469
24 $23,518
25 $22,687
26 $21,857
27 $21,023
28 $20,191
29 $19,361
30 $18,648
31 $17,935
32 $17,222
33 $16,510
34 $15,796
35 $15,204
36 $14,610
37 $14,017
38 $13,421
39 $12,827
40 $12,353
41 $11,879
42 $11,404
43 $10,927
44 $10,453
45 $10,096
46 $9,739
47 $9,383
48 $9,027
49 $8,670
50 $8,314
51 $8,078
52 $7,840
53 $7,601
54 $7,365
55 $7,126
56 $6,888
57 $6,652
58 $6,414
59 $6,177
60 $5,939
61 $5,821
62 $5,700
63 $5,583
64 $5,465
65 $5,344

