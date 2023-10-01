2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/01/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Sei Young Kim
The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete three rounds at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Canadian Women's Open prize pool is at $345,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $214,010. The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $4,687.

For 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headed by Maria Fassi, Sei Young Kim, Hannah Green and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round. One amateur made the cut and won't be paid for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $214,010
3 $155,250
4 $120,098
5 $96,666
6 $79,090
7 $66,201
8 $57,999
9 $52,142
10 $47,454
11 $43,938
12 $41,008
13 $38,431
14 $36,088
15 $33,978
16 $32,104
17 $30,465
18 $29,058
19 $27,887
20 $26,948
21 $26,012
22 $25,074
23 $24,138
24 $23,200
25 $22,380
26 $21,560
27 $20,738
28 $19,918
29 $19,099
30 $18,396
31 $17,693
32 $16,990
33 $16,285
34 $15,582
35 $14,999
36 $14,411
37 $13,828
38 $13,240
39 $12,654
40 $12,185
41 $11,717
42 $11,249
43 $10,778
44 $10,311
45 $9,960
46 $9,607
47 $9,257
48 $8,904
49 $8,553
50 $8,201
51 $7,969
52 $7,733
53 $7,498
54 $7,265
55 $7,030
56 $6,795
57 $6,562
58 $6,327
59 $6,094
60 $5,859
61 $5,742
62 $5,624
63 $5,507
64 $5,391
65 $5,272
66 $5,156
67 $5,039
68 $4,921
69 $4,804
70 $4,687

