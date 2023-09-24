2023 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/24/2023
Golf News Net
The 7th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Thongchai Jaidee, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Jaidee and Justin Leonard finished regulation tied at 14-under 202 and went into a sudden-death playoff that lasted several holes. Eventually, the playoff was won with a par 5 at No. 18 on the fourth hole of extra play.

Arjun Atwal finished in solo third on 11-under total, a shot ahead of Paul Stankowski.

Jaidee won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Jaidee wins the 24th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Jaidee -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at Constellation Furyk and Friends in Florida.

2023 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Thongchai Jaidee -14 70 65 67 202 $345,000
P2 Justin Leonard -14 69 65 68 202 $202,400
3 Arjun Atwal -11 68 68 69 205 $165,600
4 Paul Stankowski -10 71 65 70 206 $138,000
T5 Steven Alker -9 68 69 70 207 $101,200
T5 Y.E. Yang -9 68 69 70 207 $101,200
T7 Stewart Cink -8 71 70 67 208 $73,600
T7 Jerry Kelly -8 68 72 68 208 $73,600
T7 Vijay Singh -8 68 70 70 208 $73,600
10 Brian Gay -7 68 71 70 209 $59,800
T11 Joe Durant -6 72 73 65 210 $46,000
T11 Alex Cejka -6 69 73 68 210 $46,000
T11 Kevin Sutherland -6 72 69 69 210 $46,000
T11 Rod Pampling -6 70 70 70 210 $46,000
T11 Dicky Pride -6 68 72 70 210 $46,000
T11 Lee Janzen -6 69 69 72 210 $46,000
T17 Jesper Parnevik -5 69 74 68 211 $34,577
T17 K.J. Choi -5 74 68 69 211 $34,577
T17 Mario Tiziani -5 71 70 70 211 $34,577
T20 Paul Broadhurst -4 70 74 68 212 $27,715
T20 Shane Bertsch -4 72 71 69 212 $27,715
T20 Scott Parel -4 72 69 71 212 $27,715
T20 Mike Weir -4 68 73 71 212 $27,715
24 Rob Labritz -3 71 70 72 213 $24,150
T25 Scott Verplank -2 72 73 69 214 $20,043
T25 Rocco Mediate -2 72 70 72 214 $20,043
T25 Stephen Ames -2 70 72 72 214 $20,043
T25 Kirk Triplett -2 70 72 72 214 $20,043
T25 Carlos Franco -2 69 73 72 214 $20,043
T25 Ernie Els -2 72 69 73 214 $20,043
T25 Ken Tanigawa -2 70 71 73 214 $20,043
T32 Charlie Wi -1 74 72 69 215 $15,870
T32 Steve Flesch -1 73 72 70 215 $15,870
T32 Woody Austin -1 71 71 73 215 $15,870
T35 Davis Love III E 72 74 70 216 $12,995
T35 Mark Hensby E 72 73 71 216 $12,995
T35 David Branshaw E 72 73 71 216 $12,995
T35 Harrison Frazar E 70 74 72 216 $12,995
T35 Tim O'Neal E 71 72 73 216 $12,995
T35 Michael Jonzon E 71 72 73 216 $12,995
T41 Richard Green 1 68 78 71 217 $10,810
T41 Tom Pernice Jr. 1 71 71 75 217 $10,810
T41 John Senden 1 70 71 76 217 $10,810
T44 Tim Petrovic 2 75 71 72 218 $8,970
T44 Kris Blanks 2 75 71 72 218 $8,970
T44 Fred Couples 2 74 72 72 218 $8,970
T44 Mark O'Meara 2 70 76 72 218 $8,970
T44 Michael Allen 2 71 72 75 218 $8,970
49 Keith Horne 3 73 71 75 219 $7,590
50 Tim Herron 4 73 70 77 220 $7,130
T51 Ken Duke 5 77 68 76 221 $6,440
T51 Chris DiMarco 5 75 69 77 221 $6,440
53 Boo Weekley 6 74 72 76 222 $5,750
54 Notah Begay III 8 72 74 78 224 $5,520
T55 Brian Cooper MDF 72 75 -- 147 $4,830
T55 Ted Purdy MDF 75 72 -- 147 $4,830
T55 Jeff Maggert MDF 75 72 -- 147 $4,830
T55 Olin Browne MDF 73 74 -- 147 $4,830
T55 Scott Dunlap MDF 71 76 -- 147 $4,830
T60 Wes Short, Jr. MDF 78 70 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Willie Wood MDF 79 69 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Glen Day MDF 78 70 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Jason Bohn MDF 77 71 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Stuart Appleby MDF 76 72 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Fred Funk MDF 75 73 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Duffy Waldorf MDF 72 76 -- 148 $3,335
T60 Scott McCarron MDF 72 76 -- 148 $3,335
T68 John Huston MDF 78 71 -- 149 $2,231
T68 Cameron Beckman MDF 73 76 -- 149 $2,231
T70 Marco Dawson MDF 75 75 -- 150 $1,955
T70 David Duval MDF 73 77 -- 150 $1,955
T72 Len Mattiace MDF 78 73 -- 151 $1,625
T72 Esteban Toledo MDF 76 75 -- 151 $1,625
T72 Paul Goydos MDF 71 80 -- 151 $1,625
75 David McKenzie MDF 76 76 -- 152 $1,426
76 Robert Gamez MDF 81 74 -- 155 $1,334
77 Dan Forsman MDF 79 77 -- 156 $1,242
78 Ryan Jansa MDF 80 78 -- 158 $1,150
79 Gary Hallberg MDF 81 78 -- 159 $1,058
80 Kenny Knox MDF 79 86 -- 165 $989

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.