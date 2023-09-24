2023 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Thongchai Jaidee, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Jaidee and Justin Leonard finished regulation tied at 14-under 202 and went into a sudden-death playoff that lasted several holes. Eventually, the playoff was won with a par 5 at No. 18 on the fourth hole of extra play.

Arjun Atwal finished in solo third on 11-under total, a shot ahead of Paul Stankowski.

Jaidee won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Jaidee wins the 24th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Jaidee -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at Constellation Furyk and Friends in Florida.

2023 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details