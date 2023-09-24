2023 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryo Hisatsune, who earned the DP World Tour win at Le Golf National near Paris, France.

Hisatsune won his first DP World Tour title in just his 25th start with a two-shot win over Jeff Winther and long-time leader Jordan Smith on 14-under 270 at the 2018 Ryder Cup host.

The Japanese champion shot 66 in the final round to earn the win, while Rasmus Hojgaard finished in solo fourth place, three shots out of the lead.

Hisatsune won the €518,780.37 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Cazoo Open de France recap notes

Hisatsune earned 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Hisatsune earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

2023 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details