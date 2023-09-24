2023 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

Golf News Net
RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his approach shot on the 18th hole during Day One of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club on February 02, 2023 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryo Hisatsune, who earned the DP World Tour win at Le Golf National near Paris, France.

Hisatsune won his first DP World Tour title in just his 25th start with a two-shot win over Jeff Winther and long-time leader Jordan Smith on 14-under 270 at the 2018 Ryder Cup host.

The Japanese champion shot 66 in the final round to earn the win, while Rasmus Hojgaard finished in solo fourth place, three shots out of the lead.

Hisatsune won the €518,780.37 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Cazoo Open de France recap notes

Hisatsune earned 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Hisatsune earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

2023 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryo Hisatsune -14 66 69 69 66 270 €518,780.37
T2 Jordan Smith -12 66 64 70 72 272 €263,967.66
T2 Jeff Winther -12 71 66 70 65 272 €263,967.66
4 Rasmus Højgaard -11 66 69 70 68 273 €152,582.46
5 Lukas Nemecz -10 68 71 67 68 274 €129,389.93
T6 Julien Brun -9 69 66 70 70 275 €85,751.34
T6 Kazuki Higa -9 66 70 65 74 275 €85,751.34
T6 Tom Kim -9 64 73 70 68 275 €85,751.34
T6 Yannik Paul -9 67 68 67 73 275 €85,751.34
T10 Ewen Ferguson -8 66 67 67 76 276 €54,700.81
T10 Calum Hill -8 72 67 69 68 276 €54,700.81
T10 Zander Lombard -8 67 68 70 71 276 €54,700.81
T10 Thorbjørn Olesen -8 69 71 67 69 276 €54,700.81
T14 Nathan Kimsey -7 69 73 69 66 277 €45,774.74
T14 David Law -7 66 71 72 68 277 €45,774.74
T16 John Axelsen -6 67 70 70 71 278 €40,358.06
T16 Adrian Otaegui -6 66 72 68 72 278 €40,358.06
T16 Adrien Saddier -6 73 68 66 71 278 €40,358.06
T16 Andy Sullivan -6 70 69 69 70 278 €40,358.06
T20 Nick Bachem -5 68 71 71 69 279 €33,148.54
T20 Rafa Cabrera Bello -5 72 67 71 69 279 €33,148.54
T20 Bryce Easton -5 70 70 68 71 279 €33,148.54
T20 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -5 65 74 68 72 279 €33,148.54
T20 Billy Horschel -5 69 70 72 68 279 €33,148.54
T20 Alexander Levy -5 69 71 73 66 279 €33,148.54
T20 Richie Ramsay -5 71 71 68 69 279 €33,148.54
T20 Matthew Southgate -5 65 71 71 72 279 €33,148.54
T28 Jens Dantorp -4 72 69 69 70 280 €26,244.18
T28 Richard Mansell -4 65 70 70 75 280 €26,244.18
T28 Edoardo Molinari -4 70 71 68 71 280 €26,244.18
T28 John Parry -4 69 68 72 71 280 €26,244.18
T28 Freddy Schott -4 69 70 70 71 280 €26,244.18
T28 Santiago Tarrio -4 70 72 69 69 280 €26,244.18
T28 Johannes Veerman -4 69 70 70 71 280 €26,244.18
T35 Matthew Baldwin -3 69 72 73 67 281 €21,117.41
T35 Louis De Jager -3 66 73 73 69 281 €21,117.41
T35 Thomas Detry -3 70 70 69 72 281 €21,117.41
T35 Thriston Lawrence -3 70 71 70 70 281 €21,117.41
T35 Darren Strachan (a) -3 70 72 69 70 281 -
T35 Andrew Wilson -3 66 70 73 72 281 €21,117.41
T41 Wil Besseling -2 73 69 68 72 282 €17,699.57
T41 Daniel Brown -2 67 73 71 71 282 €17,699.57
T41 Jorge Campillo -2 70 72 68 72 282 €17,699.57
T41 Simon Forsström -2 66 74 67 75 282 €17,699.57
T41 Sebastian Garcia -2 68 71 68 75 282 €17,699.57
T41 Marcus Kinhult -2 74 67 70 71 282 €17,699.57
T47 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -1 68 70 71 74 283 €14,647.92
T47 Laurie Canter -1 67 74 68 74 283 €14,647.92
T47 Guido Migliozzi -1 72 69 69 73 283 €14,647.92
T47 Renato Paratore -1 67 75 74 67 283 €14,647.92
T51 Hennie Du Plessis 1 68 73 70 74 285 €11,901.43
T51 Oj Farrell 1 69 70 71 75 285 €11,901.43
T51 John Gough 1 69 72 66 78 285 €11,901.43
T51 Daan Huizing 1 69 71 70 75 285 €11,901.43
T51 Callum Shinkwin 1 70 69 74 72 285 €11,901.43
T56 Andoni Etchenique 2 68 72 72 74 286 €9,917.86
T56 Angel Hidalgo 2 71 71 76 68 286 €9,917.86
T56 Ricardo Santos 2 70 72 71 73 286 €9,917.86
T56 Marc Warren 2 67 74 69 76 286 €9,917.86
60 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 3 69 73 72 73 287 €9,154.95
61 Paul Waring 4 71 71 71 75 288 €8,849.78
T62 Gudmundur Kristjansson 6 72 70 74 74 290 €8,392.04
T62 Maximilian Schmitt 6 71 71 71 77 290 €8,392.04
T64 Christoffer Bring 7 69 73 68 81 291 €7,781.71
T64 Min Woo Lee 7 69 69 78 75 291 €7,781.71
66 Alejandro Del Rey 8 69 72 73 78 292 €7,323.96
T67 Ross Mcgowan 10 75 67 72 80 294 €6,866.21
T67 Joël Stalter 10 68 72 82 72 294 €6,866.21

