2023 Pure Insurance Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/22/2023
The 2023 Pure Insurance Championship purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $345,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Pure Insurance Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and more.

It's the 22nd event of the season, with 78 players taking on the California host courses. There is no 36-hole cut in PGA Tour Champions-run events, save for this one, where there is a cut to the top 50 and ties after two rounds.

This tournament is played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Pure Insurance Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $202,400
3 $165,600
4 $138,000
5 $110,400
6 $92,000
7 $82,800
8 $73,600
9 $64,400
10 $59,800
11 $55,200
12 $50,600
13 $46,000
14 $43,700
15 $41,400
16 $39,100
17 $36,800
18 $34,500
19 $32,430
20 $30,360
21 $28,520
22 $26,680
23 $25,300
24 $24,150
25 $23,000
26 $21,850
27 $20,930
28 $20,010
29 $19,090
30 $18,170
31 $17,250
32 $16,560
33 $15,870
34 $15,180
35 $14,490
36 $13,800
37 $13,110
38 $12,650
39 $12,190
40 $11,730
41 $11,270
42 $10,810
43 $10,350
44 $9,890
45 $9,430
46 $8,970
47 $8,510
48 $8,050
49 $7,590
50 $7,130
51 $6,670
52 $6,210
53 $5,750
54 $5,520
55 $5,290
56 $5,060
57 $4,830
58 $4,600
59 $4,370
60 $4,140
61 $3,910
62 $3,680
63 $3,450
64 $3,220
65 $2,990
66 $2,760
67 $2,530
68 $2,300
69 $2,162
70 $2,024
71 $1,886
72 $1,748
73 $1,610
74 $1,518
75 $1,426
76 $1,334
77 $1,242
78 $1,150

