2023 Pure Insurance Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Pure Insurance Championship purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $345,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Pure Insurance Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and more.

It's the 22nd event of the season, with 78 players taking on the California host courses. There is no 36-hole cut in PGA Tour Champions-run events, save for this one, where there is a cut to the top 50 and ties after two rounds.

This tournament is played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Pure Insurance Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

