European Tour

09/18/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France purse is $3.25 million, with the winner's share at $552,500 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Cazoo Open de France field is headed by Tom Kim, Billy Horschel and Min Woo Lee, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Cazoo Open de France is the 39th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The field for the final two rounds is solidified after a cut was made after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 29.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 710 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2023 Cazoo Open de France purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $552,500
2 $357,500
3 $203,450
4 $162,500
5 $137,800
6 $113,750
7 $97,500
8 $81,250
9 $72,800
10 $65,000
11 $59,800
12 $55,900
13 $52,325
14 $49,725
15 $47,775
16 $45,825
17 $43,875
18 $41,925
19 $40,300
20 $39,000
21 $37,700
22 $36,725
23 $35,750
24 $34,775
25 $33,800
26 $32,825
27 $31,850
28 $30,875
29 $29,900
30 $28,925
31 $27,950
32 $26,975
33 $26,000
34 $25,025
35 $24,050
36 $23,075
37 $22,425
38 $21,775
39 $21,125
40 $20,475
41 $19,825
42 $19,175
43 $18,525
44 $17,875
45 $17,225
46 $16,575
47 $15,925
48 $15,275
49 $14,625
50 $13,975
51 $13,325
52 $12,675
53 $12,025
54 $11,375
55 $11,050
56 $10,725
57 $10,400
58 $10,075
59 $9,750
60 $9,425
61 $9,100
62 $8,775
63 $8,450
64 $8,125
65 $7,800

