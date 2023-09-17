2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alexandra Forsterling, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhäusern in Switzerland.

Forsterling won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 15-under 198, good enough for a two-shot win over Madelene Stavnar.

Sophie Witt, Chloe Williams and Anne-Charlotte Mora finished in joint third place, one shot out of second.

Forsterling won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 23rd event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Forsterling wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Solheim Cup in Spain next week.

2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details