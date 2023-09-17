2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/17/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alexandra Forsterling, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhäusern in Switzerland.

Forsterling won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 15-under 198, good enough for a two-shot win over Madelene Stavnar.

Sophie Witt, Chloe Williams and Anne-Charlotte Mora finished in joint third place, one shot out of second.

Forsterling won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 23rd event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Forsterling wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Solheim Cup in Spain next week.

2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Alexandra Forsterling -15 198 66 66 66 $45,000
2 Madelene Stavnar -13 200 64 66 70 $27,000
T3 Sophie Witt -12 201 68 65 68 $14,100
T3 Chloe Williams -12 201 66 67 68 $14,100
T3 Anne-Charlotte Mora -12 201 62 70 69 $14,100
6 Anne-Lise Caudal -11 202 68 69 65 $9,300
T7 Meghan MacLaren -10 203 70 66 67 $7,950
T7 Diksha Dagar -10 203 70 66 67 $7,950
T9 Nuria Iturrioz -9 204 69 68 67 $7,050
T9 Sanna Nuutinen -9 204 67 67 70 $7,050
T11 Laura Fuenfstueck -8 205 72 68 65 $6,450
T11 Nastasia Nadaud -8 205 64 70 71 $6,450
T13 Lydia Hall -7 206 73 66 67 $5,588
T13 Sara Kjellker -7 206 68 70 68 $5,588
T13 Lauren Walsh -7 206 71 65 70 $5,588
T13 Liz Young -7 206 69 66 71 $5,588
17 Dorthea Forbrigd -6 207 71 67 69 $5,100
T18 Becky Morgan -5 208 69 72 67 $4,800
T18 Tiia Koivisto -5 208 69 72 67 $4,800
T18 Maria Hernandez -5 208 68 68 72 $4,800
21 Moa Folke -4 209 66 72 71 $4,440
T22 Lisa Pettersson -3 210 76 66 68 $3,720
T22 Maiken Bing Paulsen -3 210 69 71 70 $3,720
T22 Nicole Broch Estrup -3 210 71 71 68 $3,720
T22 Lauren Taylor -3 210 70 70 70 $3,720
T22 Eleanor Givens -3 210 71 69 70 $3,720
T22 Smilla Tarning Soenderby -3 210 69 70 71 $3,720
T22 Kim Metraux -3 210 70 69 71 $3,720
T22 Florentyna Parker -3 210 73 71 66 $3,720
T30 Sara Kouskova -2 211 70 70 71 $2,840
T30 Camille Chevalier -2 211 69 73 69 $2,840
T30 Leonie Harm -2 211 69 70 72 $2,840
T33 Agathe Sauzon -1 212 70 71 71 $2,445
T33 Linda Wessberg -1 212 71 70 71 $2,445
T33 Ana Dawson -1 212 72 71 69 $2,445
T33 Trichat Cheenglab -1 212 69 68 75 $2,445
T37 Alessandra Fanali E 213 72 70 71 $1,995
T37 Ursula Wikstrom E 213 72 68 73 $1,995
T37 April Angurasaranee E 213 73 69 71 $1,995
T37 Patricia Isabel Schmidt E 213 70 70 73 $1,995
T37 Kristyna Napoleaova E 213 68 75 70 $1,995
T37 Linda Osala E 213 74 69 70 $1,995
T43 Jana Melichova 1 214 70 71 73 $1,500
T43 Emie Peronnin 1 214 71 71 72 $1,500
T43 Mireia Prat 1 214 72 68 74 $1,500
T43 Hayley Davis 1 214 71 71 72 $1,500
T43 Sarah Schober 1 214 72 70 72 $1,500
T43 Amandeep Drall 1 214 69 74 71 $1,500
T43 Felicity Johnson 1 214 71 73 70 $1,500
T50 Elin Arvidsson 2 215 69 70 76 $1,230
T50 Renate Grimstad 2 215 70 73 72 $1,230
T50 Vanessa Knecht 2 215 72 72 71 $1,230
T50 Stacy Lee Bregman 2 215 69 75 71 $1,230
T54 Yuri Onishi 3 216 73 69 74 $1,032
T54 Amy Taylor 3 216 70 70 76 $1,032
T54 Marianne Skarpnord 3 216 71 72 73 $1,032
T54 Kirsten Rudgeley 3 216 73 71 72 $1,032
T54 Tereza Melecka 3 216 73 71 72 $1,032
T59 Rosie Davies 4 217 70 73 74 $885
T59 Linnea Johansson 4 217 67 77 73 $885
T59 Alice Hewson 4 217 72 72 73 $885
T59 Kylie Henry 4 217 72 72 73 $885
63 Natalie Armbruester 6 219 73 69 77 $0
T64 Julie Boysen Hillestad 7 220 73 71 76 $780
T64 Romy Meekers 7 220 72 72 76 $780
T64 Amalie Leth-Nissen 7 220 73 71 76 $780
67 Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke 10 223 72 72 79 $720

