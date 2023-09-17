2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alexandra Forsterling, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhäusern in Switzerland.
Forsterling won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 15-under 198, good enough for a two-shot win over Madelene Stavnar.
Sophie Witt, Chloe Williams and Anne-Charlotte Mora finished in joint third place, one shot out of second.
Forsterling won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes
This was the 23rd event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Forsterling wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.
The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Solheim Cup in Spain next week.
2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|MONEY
|1
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-15
|198
|66
|66
|66
|$45,000
|2
|Madelene Stavnar
|-13
|200
|64
|66
|70
|$27,000
|T3
|Sophie Witt
|-12
|201
|68
|65
|68
|$14,100
|T3
|Chloe Williams
|-12
|201
|66
|67
|68
|$14,100
|T3
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|-12
|201
|62
|70
|69
|$14,100
|6
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|-11
|202
|68
|69
|65
|$9,300
|T7
|Meghan MacLaren
|-10
|203
|70
|66
|67
|$7,950
|T7
|Diksha Dagar
|-10
|203
|70
|66
|67
|$7,950
|T9
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-9
|204
|69
|68
|67
|$7,050
|T9
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-9
|204
|67
|67
|70
|$7,050
|T11
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|-8
|205
|72
|68
|65
|$6,450
|T11
|Nastasia Nadaud
|-8
|205
|64
|70
|71
|$6,450
|T13
|Lydia Hall
|-7
|206
|73
|66
|67
|$5,588
|T13
|Sara Kjellker
|-7
|206
|68
|70
|68
|$5,588
|T13
|Lauren Walsh
|-7
|206
|71
|65
|70
|$5,588
|T13
|Liz Young
|-7
|206
|69
|66
|71
|$5,588
|17
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|-6
|207
|71
|67
|69
|$5,100
|T18
|Becky Morgan
|-5
|208
|69
|72
|67
|$4,800
|T18
|Tiia Koivisto
|-5
|208
|69
|72
|67
|$4,800
|T18
|Maria Hernandez
|-5
|208
|68
|68
|72
|$4,800
|21
|Moa Folke
|-4
|209
|66
|72
|71
|$4,440
|T22
|Lisa Pettersson
|-3
|210
|76
|66
|68
|$3,720
|T22
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|-3
|210
|69
|71
|70
|$3,720
|T22
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-3
|210
|71
|71
|68
|$3,720
|T22
|Lauren Taylor
|-3
|210
|70
|70
|70
|$3,720
|T22
|Eleanor Givens
|-3
|210
|71
|69
|70
|$3,720
|T22
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|-3
|210
|69
|70
|71
|$3,720
|T22
|Kim Metraux
|-3
|210
|70
|69
|71
|$3,720
|T22
|Florentyna Parker
|-3
|210
|73
|71
|66
|$3,720
|T30
|Sara Kouskova
|-2
|211
|70
|70
|71
|$2,840
|T30
|Camille Chevalier
|-2
|211
|69
|73
|69
|$2,840
|T30
|Leonie Harm
|-2
|211
|69
|70
|72
|$2,840
|T33
|Agathe Sauzon
|-1
|212
|70
|71
|71
|$2,445
|T33
|Linda Wessberg
|-1
|212
|71
|70
|71
|$2,445
|T33
|Ana Dawson
|-1
|212
|72
|71
|69
|$2,445
|T33
|Trichat Cheenglab
|-1
|212
|69
|68
|75
|$2,445
|T37
|Alessandra Fanali
|E
|213
|72
|70
|71
|$1,995
|T37
|Ursula Wikstrom
|E
|213
|72
|68
|73
|$1,995
|T37
|April Angurasaranee
|E
|213
|73
|69
|71
|$1,995
|T37
|Patricia Isabel Schmidt
|E
|213
|70
|70
|73
|$1,995
|T37
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|E
|213
|68
|75
|70
|$1,995
|T37
|Linda Osala
|E
|213
|74
|69
|70
|$1,995
|T43
|Jana Melichova
|1
|214
|70
|71
|73
|$1,500
|T43
|Emie Peronnin
|1
|214
|71
|71
|72
|$1,500
|T43
|Mireia Prat
|1
|214
|72
|68
|74
|$1,500
|T43
|Hayley Davis
|1
|214
|71
|71
|72
|$1,500
|T43
|Sarah Schober
|1
|214
|72
|70
|72
|$1,500
|T43
|Amandeep Drall
|1
|214
|69
|74
|71
|$1,500
|T43
|Felicity Johnson
|1
|214
|71
|73
|70
|$1,500
|T50
|Elin Arvidsson
|2
|215
|69
|70
|76
|$1,230
|T50
|Renate Grimstad
|2
|215
|70
|73
|72
|$1,230
|T50
|Vanessa Knecht
|2
|215
|72
|72
|71
|$1,230
|T50
|Stacy Lee Bregman
|2
|215
|69
|75
|71
|$1,230
|T54
|Yuri Onishi
|3
|216
|73
|69
|74
|$1,032
|T54
|Amy Taylor
|3
|216
|70
|70
|76
|$1,032
|T54
|Marianne Skarpnord
|3
|216
|71
|72
|73
|$1,032
|T54
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|3
|216
|73
|71
|72
|$1,032
|T54
|Tereza Melecka
|3
|216
|73
|71
|72
|$1,032
|T59
|Rosie Davies
|4
|217
|70
|73
|74
|$885
|T59
|Linnea Johansson
|4
|217
|67
|77
|73
|$885
|T59
|Alice Hewson
|4
|217
|72
|72
|73
|$885
|T59
|Kylie Henry
|4
|217
|72
|72
|73
|$885
|63
|Natalie Armbruester
|6
|219
|73
|69
|77
|$0
|T64
|Julie Boysen Hillestad
|7
|220
|73
|71
|76
|$780
|T64
|Romy Meekers
|7
|220
|72
|72
|76
|$780
|T64
|Amalie Leth-Nissen
|7
|220
|73
|71
|76
|$780
|67
|Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke
|10
|223
|72
|72
|79
|$720