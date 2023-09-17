2023 Sanford International money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 Sanford International money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/17/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 Sanford International prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sanford International prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $176,000. The Sanford International prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,000 for 78th place.

The Sanford International field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Steve Stricker, Y.E. Yang and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Sanford International from the correct 2023 Sanford International full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Sanford International prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $176,000
3 $144,000
4 $120,000
5 $96,000
6 $80,000
7 $72,000
8 $64,000
9 $56,000
10 $52,000
11 $48,000
12 $44,000
13 $40,000
14 $38,000
15 $36,000
16 $34,000
17 $32,000
18 $30,000
19 $28,200
20 $26,400
21 $24,800
22 $23,200
23 $22,000
24 $21,000
25 $20,000
26 $19,000
27 $18,200
28 $17,400
29 $16,600
30 $15,800
31 $15,000
32 $14,400
33 $13,800
34 $13,200
35 $12,600
36 $12,000
37 $11,400
38 $11,000
39 $10,600
40 $10,200
41 $9,800
42 $9,400
43 $9,000
44 $8,600
45 $8,200
46 $7,800
47 $7,400
48 $7,000
49 $6,600
50 $6,200
51 $5,800
52 $5,400
53 $5,000
54 $4,800
55 $4,600
56 $4,400
57 $4,200
58 $4,000
59 $3,800
60 $3,600
61 $3,400
62 $3,200
63 $3,000
64 $2,800
65 $2,600
66 $2,400
67 $2,200
68 $2,000
69 $1,880
70 $1,760
71 $1,640
72 $1,520
73 $1,400
74 $1,320
75 $1,240
76 $1,160
77 $1,080
78 $1,000

