2023 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

09/17/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D..

Stricker wound up winning this event once again on the PGA Tour Champions with a one-shot win over Y.E. Yang, taking the 54-hole event on 16-under 194 on the back of a final-round 4-under 66.

Joe Durant completed the medal stand in this event, two shots behind the former PGA Championship winner.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Sanford International recap notes

Stricker wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

2023 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -16 62 66 66 194 $300,000
2 K.J. Choi -15 62 68 65 195 $176,000
3 Joe Durant -13 65 64 68 197 $144,000
4 Bernhard Langer -12 67 67 64 198 $120,000
T5 Paul Stankowski -11 67 66 66 199 $88,000
T5 Alex Cejka -11 63 68 68 199 $88,000
T7 Paul Broadhurst -10 68 65 67 200 $64,000
T7 John Daly -10 66 64 70 200 $64,000
T7 David Toms -10 63 66 71 200 $64,000
T10 Kirk Triplett -9 68 68 65 201 $50,000
T10 Robert Karlsson -9 65 65 71 201 $64,000
T12 Lee Janzen -8 69 70 63 202 $37,333
T12 Jerry Kelly -8 70 65 67 202 $37,333
T12 Richard Green -8 68 67 67 202 $37,333
T12 Woody Austin -8 68 67 67 202 $37,333
T12 Mario Tiziani -8 67 66 69 202 $37,333
T12 Matt Gogel -8 66 67 69 202 $37,333
T18 Bob Estes -7 66 71 66 203 $26,520
T18 David Duval -7 70 65 68 203 $26,520
T18 Y.E. Yang -7 68 67 68 203 $26,520
T18 Rod Pampling -7 67 68 68 203 $26,520
T18 Rocco Mediate -7 63 70 70 203 $26,520
T23 Brett Quigley -6 71 69 64 204 $19,600
T23 Dicky Pride -6 69 69 66 204 $19,600
T23 Scott Dunlap -6 67 70 67 204 $19,600
T23 Marco Dawson -6 66 71 67 204 $19,600
T23 Brian Cooper -6 67 68 69 204 $19,600
T23 Wes Short, Jr. -6 65 70 69 204 $19,600
T29 Ken Tanigawa -5 68 70 67 205 $14,800
T29 Rob Labritz -5 66 71 68 205 $14,800
T29 Chris DiMarco -5 67 68 70 205 $14,800
T29 Darren Clarke -5 63 72 70 205 $14,800
T29 Glen Day -5 68 66 71 205 $14,800
T29 Stuart Appleby -5 66 67 72 205 $14,800
T35 Thongchai Jaidee -4 69 70 67 206 $11,520
T35 Billy Mayfair -4 67 70 69 206 $11,520
T35 Shane Bertsch -4 67 70 69 206 $11,520
T35 Steve Flesch -4 66 71 69 206 $11,520
T35 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 67 68 71 206 $11,520
T40 Scott Verplank -3 72 66 69 207 $9,200
T40 Retief Goosen -3 70 68 69 207 $9,200
T40 Olin Browne -3 67 70 70 207 $9,200
T40 Boo Weekley -3 66 71 70 207 $9,200
T40 David Branshaw -3 64 72 71 207 $9,200
T40 Ernie Els -3 68 67 72 207 $9,200
T46 Jason Bohn -2 69 71 68 208 $6,800
T46 Tim Herron -2 70 69 69 208 $6,800
T46 Jeff Maggert -2 68 71 69 208 $6,800
T46 David McKenzie -2 66 71 71 208 $6,800
T46 Michael Allen -2 67 69 72 208 $6,800
T46 Charlie Wi -2 65 69 74 208 $6,800
T52 Colin Montgomerie -1 72 69 68 209 $5,067
T52 John Senden -1 67 74 68 209 $5,067
T52 Tom Gillis -1 66 72 71 209 $5,067
T55 Jesper Parnevik E 69 72 69 210 $4,400
T55 Paul Goydos E 70 69 71 210 $4,400
T55 Ryan Jansa E 69 69 72 210 $4,400
T58 John Huston 1 72 72 67 211 $3,600
T58 Tim O'Neal 1 69 74 68 211 $3,600
T58 Ken Duke 1 73 68 70 211 $3,600
T58 Billy Andrade 1 69 71 71 211 $3,600
T58 Fred Funk 1 67 72 72 211 $3,600
T63 Steve Pate 2 72 70 70 212 $2,700
T63 Duffy Waldorf 2 68 74 70 212 $2,700
T63 Harrison Frazar 2 71 70 71 212 $2,700
T63 Corey Pavin 2 68 71 73 212 $2,700
T67 Jeff Sluman 3 71 73 69 213 $2,027
T67 Dick Mast 3 70 72 71 213 $2,027
T67 Carlos Franco 3 72 69 72 213 $2,027
70 Tom Pernice Jr. 6 69 73 74 216 $1,760
T71 Robert Gamez 7 75 73 69 217 $1,520
T71 Hank Kim 7 74 73 70 217 $1,520
T71 Scott McCarron 7 70 75 72 217 $1,520
74 Robert Damron 8 74 73 71 218 $1,320
T75 Jim Furyk 10 74 75 71 220 $1,200
T75 José María Olazábal 10 75 71 74 220 $1,200
77 Dennis Hendershott 13 75 73 75 223 $1,080
78 Dan Forsman 16 78 71 77 226 $1,000

