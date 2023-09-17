2023 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D..
Stricker wound up winning this event once again on the PGA Tour Champions with a one-shot win over Y.E. Yang, taking the 54-hole event on 16-under 194 on the back of a final-round 4-under 66.
Joe Durant completed the medal stand in this event, two shots behind the former PGA Championship winner.
Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Sanford International recap notes
Stricker wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
2023 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-16
|62
|66
|66
|194
|$300,000
|2
|K.J. Choi
|-15
|62
|68
|65
|195
|$176,000
|3
|Joe Durant
|-13
|65
|64
|68
|197
|$144,000
|4
|Bernhard Langer
|-12
|67
|67
|64
|198
|$120,000
|T5
|Paul Stankowski
|-11
|67
|66
|66
|199
|$88,000
|T5
|Alex Cejka
|-11
|63
|68
|68
|199
|$88,000
|T7
|Paul Broadhurst
|-10
|68
|65
|67
|200
|$64,000
|T7
|John Daly
|-10
|66
|64
|70
|200
|$64,000
|
|T7
|David Toms
|-10
|63
|66
|71
|200
|$64,000
|T10
|Kirk Triplett
|-9
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$50,000
|T10
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|65
|65
|71
|201
|$64,000
|T12
|Lee Janzen
|-8
|69
|70
|63
|202
|$37,333
|T12
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|70
|65
|67
|202
|$37,333
|T12
|Richard Green
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$37,333
|T12
|Woody Austin
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$37,333
|T12
|Mario Tiziani
|-8
|67
|66
|69
|202
|$37,333
|T12
|Matt Gogel
|-8
|66
|67
|69
|202
|$37,333
|
|T18
|Bob Estes
|-7
|66
|71
|66
|203
|$26,520
|T18
|David Duval
|-7
|70
|65
|68
|203
|$26,520
|T18
|Y.E. Yang
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$26,520
|T18
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$26,520
|T18
|Rocco Mediate
|-7
|63
|70
|70
|203
|$26,520
|T23
|Brett Quigley
|-6
|71
|69
|64
|204
|$19,600
|T23
|Dicky Pride
|-6
|69
|69
|66
|204
|$19,600
|T23
|Scott Dunlap
|-6
|67
|70
|67
|204
|$19,600
|T23
|Marco Dawson
|-6
|66
|71
|67
|204
|$19,600
|
|T23
|Brian Cooper
|-6
|67
|68
|69
|204
|$19,600
|T23
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-6
|65
|70
|69
|204
|$19,600
|T29
|Ken Tanigawa
|-5
|68
|70
|67
|205
|$14,800
|T29
|Rob Labritz
|-5
|66
|71
|68
|205
|$14,800
|T29
|Chris DiMarco
|-5
|67
|68
|70
|205
|$14,800
|T29
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|63
|72
|70
|205
|$14,800
|T29
|Glen Day
|-5
|68
|66
|71
|205
|$14,800
|T29
|Stuart Appleby
|-5
|66
|67
|72
|205
|$14,800
|T35
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-4
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$11,520
|
|T35
|Billy Mayfair
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$11,520
|T35
|Shane Bertsch
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$11,520
|T35
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|66
|71
|69
|206
|$11,520
|T35
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-4
|67
|68
|71
|206
|$11,520
|T40
|Scott Verplank
|-3
|72
|66
|69
|207
|$9,200
|T40
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$9,200
|T40
|Olin Browne
|-3
|67
|70
|70
|207
|$9,200
|T40
|Boo Weekley
|-3
|66
|71
|70
|207
|$9,200
|T40
|David Branshaw
|-3
|64
|72
|71
|207
|$9,200
|
|T40
|Ernie Els
|-3
|68
|67
|72
|207
|$9,200
|T46
|Jason Bohn
|-2
|69
|71
|68
|208
|$6,800
|T46
|Tim Herron
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$6,800
|T46
|Jeff Maggert
|-2
|68
|71
|69
|208
|$6,800
|T46
|David McKenzie
|-2
|66
|71
|71
|208
|$6,800
|T46
|Michael Allen
|-2
|67
|69
|72
|208
|$6,800
|T46
|Charlie Wi
|-2
|65
|69
|74
|208
|$6,800
|T52
|Colin Montgomerie
|-1
|72
|69
|68
|209
|$5,067
|T52
|John Senden
|-1
|67
|74
|68
|209
|$5,067
|
|T52
|Tom Gillis
|-1
|66
|72
|71
|209
|$5,067
|T55
|Jesper Parnevik
|E
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$4,400
|T55
|Paul Goydos
|E
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$4,400
|T55
|Ryan Jansa
|E
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$4,400
|T58
|John Huston
|1
|72
|72
|67
|211
|$3,600
|T58
|Tim O'Neal
|1
|69
|74
|68
|211
|$3,600
|T58
|Ken Duke
|1
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$3,600
|T58
|Billy Andrade
|1
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$3,600
|T58
|Fred Funk
|1
|67
|72
|72
|211
|$3,600
|
|T63
|Steve Pate
|2
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$2,700
|T63
|Duffy Waldorf
|2
|68
|74
|70
|212
|$2,700
|T63
|Harrison Frazar
|2
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$2,700
|T63
|Corey Pavin
|2
|68
|71
|73
|212
|$2,700
|T67
|Jeff Sluman
|3
|71
|73
|69
|213
|$2,027
|T67
|Dick Mast
|3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$2,027
|T67
|Carlos Franco
|3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$2,027
|70
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|6
|69
|73
|74
|216
|$1,760
|T71
|Robert Gamez
|7
|75
|73
|69
|217
|$1,520
|
|T71
|Hank Kim
|7
|74
|73
|70
|217
|$1,520
|T71
|Scott McCarron
|7
|70
|75
|72
|217
|$1,520
|74
|Robert Damron
|8
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$1,320
|T75
|Jim Furyk
|10
|74
|75
|71
|220
|$1,200
|T75
|José María Olazábal
|10
|75
|71
|74
|220
|$1,200
|77
|Dennis Hendershott
|13
|75
|73
|75
|223
|$1,080
|78
|Dan Forsman
|16
|78
|71
|77
|226
|$1,000