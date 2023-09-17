2023 Cazoo Open de France field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The Cazoo Open de France field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars and Ryder Cup hopefuls competing in one of the tour's longest-running events.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

RANKING PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Gregory Bourdy Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Alejandro Cañizares Laurie Canter John Catlin Nicolas Colsaerts Oscar Couilleau Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Thomas Detry Jamie Donaldson Hennie Du Plessis Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Rhys Enoch Andoni Etchenique Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Jeremy Freiburghaus Manu Gandas Jeremy Gandon Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins John Gough Julien Guerrier Oihan Guillamoundeguy Chase Hanna Gregory Havret Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard Billy Horschel David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Craig Howie Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Aguri Iwasaki Raphael Jacquelin Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Frank Kennedy Maximilian Kieffer Tom Kim Nathan Kimsey Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Joakim Lagergren Jerome Lando Casanova Romain Langasque David Law Thriston Lawrence Hugo Le Goff Min Woo Lee Joshua Lee Maxime Legros Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Mike Lorenzo Vera Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Victor Perez Garrick Porteous Tapio Pulkkanen Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay David Ravetto JC Ritchie Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Ricardo Santos Jayden Schaper Maximilian Schmitt Macel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot Siegrist Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Clement Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joel Stalter Graeme Storm Darren Strachan Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Danny Willett Andrew Wilson Blake Windred Jeff Winther Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Cazoo Open de France field