2023 Cazoo Open de France field: Players, rankings
2023 Cazoo Open de France field: Players, rankings

09/17/2023
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The Cazoo Open de France field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars and Ryder Cup hopefuls competing in one of the tour's longest-running events.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Cazoo Open de France field

Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Gregory Bourdy
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Alejandro Cañizares
Laurie Canter
John Catlin
Nicolas Colsaerts
Oscar Couilleau
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Jamie Donaldson
Hennie Du Plessis
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Rhys Enoch
Andoni Etchenique
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Manu Gandas
Jeremy Gandon
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
John Gough
Julien Guerrier
Oihan Guillamoundeguy
Chase Hanna
Gregory Havret
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
Billy Horschel
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Craig Howie
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Aguri Iwasaki
Raphael Jacquelin
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Frank Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
Tom Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Joakim Lagergren
Jerome Lando Casanova
Romain Langasque
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Hugo Le Goff
Min Woo Lee
Joshua Lee
Maxime Legros
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Mike Lorenzo Vera
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Garrick Porteous
Tapio Pulkkanen
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
JC Ritchie
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Ricardo Santos
Jayden Schaper
Maximilian Schmitt
Macel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot Siegrist
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Clement Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joel Stalter
Graeme Storm
Darren Strachan
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Danny Willett
Andrew Wilson
Blake Windred
Jeff Winther
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Cazoo Open de France field

42 Ryan Fox
47 Min Woo Lee
50 Billy Horschel

