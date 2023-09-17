2023 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Fox won the big DP World Tour title by a shot over Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai, overcoming an early triple bogey to play the final 15 holes of the final round in 8 under. A birdie on the 72nd hole was enough to secure the win on 18-under 270.
Hatton and Rai both made birdies on the 72nd hole to get into a joint share of second place, with Jon Rahm finishing in solo fourth place on 16-under total.
Fox won the €1,435,857.57 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
BMW PGA Championship recap notes
Fox earned 39.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Fox earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Cazoo Open de France.
2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ryan Fox
|-18
|69
|68
|66
|67
|270
|€1,435,857.57
|T2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-17
|68
|69
|68
|66
|271
|€730,598.12
|T2
|Aaron Rai
|-17
|69
|67
|67
|68
|271
|€730,598.12
|4
|Jon Rahm
|-16
|71
|67
|66
|68
|272
|€422,311.05
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|-15
|69
|70
|67
|67
|273
|€358,119.77
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|72
|274
|€295,617.74
|T7
|Rory Mcilroy
|-13
|72
|71
|67
|65
|275
|€217,912.50
|T7
|Adam Scott
|-13
|71
|69
|67
|68
|275
|€217,912.50
|T7
|Callum Shinkwin
|-13
|68
|71
|64
|72
|275
|€217,912.50
|T10
|Ludvig Åberg
|-12
|68
|66
|66
|76
|276
|€151,398.51
|T10
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-12
|72
|71
|64
|69
|276
|€151,398.51
|T10
|Sepp Straka
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|71
|276
|€151,398.51
|T10
|Connor Syme
|-12
|67
|70
|65
|74
|276
|€151,398.51
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|-11
|71
|70
|68
|68
|277
|€121,625.58
|T14
|Romain Langasque
|-11
|69
|71
|67
|70
|277
|€121,625.58
|T14
|Min Woo Lee
|-11
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|€121,625.58
|T14
|Joost Luiten
|-11
|71
|70
|67
|69
|277
|€121,625.58
|T18
|Alexander Björk
|-10
|68
|73
|69
|68
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-10
|66
|72
|71
|69
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|Billy Horschel
|-10
|75
|63
|68
|72
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|Tom Kim
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|72
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|Shane Lowry
|-10
|69
|71
|67
|71
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|James Morrison
|-10
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|€98,820.79
|T18
|Vincent Norrman
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|€98,820.79
|T25
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-9
|64
|72
|69
|74
|279
|€85,306.83
|T25
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-9
|67
|71
|68
|73
|279
|€85,306.83
|T25
|Jason Scrivener
|-9
|68
|73
|70
|68
|279
|€85,306.83
|T28
|Matthew Baldwin
|-8
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|€75,171.37
|T28
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|€75,171.37
|T28
|Nathan Kimsey
|-8
|70
|68
|67
|75
|280
|€75,171.37
|T28
|Adrian Meronk
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|72
|280
|€75,171.37
|T28
|Richie Ramsay
|-8
|66
|73
|68
|73
|280
|€75,171.37
|T33
|Thomas Detry
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|75
|281
|€66,302.83
|T33
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|€66,302.83
|35
|Julien Brun
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|72
|282
|€62,502.04
|T36
|Louis De Jager
|-5
|69
|72
|72
|70
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Luke Donald
|-5
|70
|73
|71
|69
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Daan Huizing
|-5
|74
|69
|69
|71
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Mikael Lindberg
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Adrian Otaegui
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|72
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Justin Rose
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|72
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-5
|73
|69
|71
|70
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Andy Sullivan
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|72
|283
|€53,211.19
|T36
|Darius Van Driel
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|72
|283
|€53,211.19
|T45
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-4
|73
|67
|67
|77
|284
|€40,541.86
|T45
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-4
|70
|65
|76
|73
|284
|€40,541.86
|T45
|Robert Macintyre
|-4
|72
|69
|73
|70
|284
|€40,541.86
|T45
|Yannik Paul
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|75
|284
|€40,541.86
|T45
|Robin Siegrist Sciot
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|72
|284
|€40,541.86
|T45
|Johannes Veerman
|-4
|73
|68
|71
|72
|284
|€40,541.86
|T51
|Dan Bradbury
|-3
|75
|68
|74
|68
|285
|€30,828.71
|T51
|Daniel Brown
|-3
|71
|72
|74
|68
|285
|€30,828.71
|T51
|Calum Hill
|-3
|68
|71
|79
|67
|285
|€30,828.71
|T51
|Matthew Jordan
|-3
|74
|69
|71
|71
|285
|€30,828.71
|T51
|David Law
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|€30,828.71
|T51
|Tom Mckibbin
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|72
|285
|€30,828.71
|T57
|Oliver Bekker
|-2
|72
|71
|65
|78
|286
|€25,760.97
|T57
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-2
|72
|67
|73
|74
|286
|€25,760.97
|T57
|Santiago Tarrio
|-2
|71
|71
|70
|74
|286
|€25,760.97
|T57
|Matt Wallace
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|72
|286
|€25,760.97
|T61
|Adri Arnaus
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|72
|287
|€22,804.80
|T61
|Aaron Cockerill
|-1
|68
|74
|71
|74
|287
|€22,804.80
|T61
|Lukas Nemecz
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|76
|287
|€22,804.80
|T64
|Nicolai Højgaard
|E
|76
|67
|73
|72
|288
|€20,270.93
|T64
|Sebastian Söderberg
|E
|70
|64
|79
|75
|288
|€20,270.93
|T64
|Danny Willett
|E
|71
|71
|70
|76
|288
|€20,270.93
|T67
|Marcel Schneider
|1
|72
|69
|72
|76
|289
|€18,159.38
|T67
|Ashun Wu
|1
|71
|72
|76
|70
|289
|€18,159.38
|T69
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|2
|70
|72
|74
|74
|290
|€15,203.20
|T69
|Zander Lombard
|2
|70
|71
|79
|70
|290
|€15,203.20
|T69
|Hurly Long
|2
|75
|68
|75
|72
|290
|€15,203.20
|T72
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|3
|72
|69
|73
|77
|291
|€12,664.83
|T72
|Jordan Smith
|3
|75
|68
|73
|75
|291
|€12,664.83
|T74
|Kalle Samooja
|4
|73
|70
|73
|76
|292
|€12,658.83
|T74
|Sami Välimäki
|4
|70
|72
|74
|76
|292
|€12,658.83
|T76
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|5
|72
|71
|74
|76
|293
|€12,651.33
|T76
|Pablo Larrazábal
|5
|67
|71
|71
|84
|293
|€12,651.33
|T76
|Oliver Wilson
|5
|70
|73
|76
|74
|293
|€12,651.33
|79
|Scott Jamieson
|8
|74
|69
|76
|77
|296
|€12,645.33