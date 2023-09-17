2023 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

Fox won the big DP World Tour title by a shot over Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai, overcoming an early triple bogey to play the final 15 holes of the final round in 8 under. A birdie on the 72nd hole was enough to secure the win on 18-under 270.

Hatton and Rai both made birdies on the 72nd hole to get into a joint share of second place, with Jon Rahm finishing in solo fourth place on 16-under total.

Fox won the €1,435,857.57 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Fox earned 39.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Fox earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Cazoo Open de France.

2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryan Fox -18 69 68 66 67 270 €1,435,857.57
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -17 68 69 68 66 271 €730,598.12
T2 Aaron Rai -17 69 67 67 68 271 €730,598.12
4 Jon Rahm -16 71 67 66 68 272 €422,311.05
5 Viktor Hovland -15 69 70 67 67 273 €358,119.77
6 Tommy Fleetwood -14 69 66 67 72 274 €295,617.74
T7 Rory Mcilroy -13 72 71 67 65 275 €217,912.50
T7 Adam Scott -13 71 69 67 68 275 €217,912.50
T7 Callum Shinkwin -13 68 71 64 72 275 €217,912.50
T10 Ludvig Åberg -12 68 66 66 76 276 €151,398.51
T10 Hennie Du Plessis -12 72 71 64 69 276 €151,398.51
T10 Sepp Straka -12 70 66 69 71 276 €151,398.51
T10 Connor Syme -12 67 70 65 74 276 €151,398.51
T14 Tom Hoge -11 71 70 68 68 277 €121,625.58
T14 Romain Langasque -11 69 71 67 70 277 €121,625.58
T14 Min Woo Lee -11 71 67 69 70 277 €121,625.58
T14 Joost Luiten -11 71 70 67 69 277 €121,625.58
T18 Alexander Björk -10 68 73 69 68 278 €98,820.79
T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 66 72 71 69 278 €98,820.79
T18 Billy Horschel -10 75 63 68 72 278 €98,820.79
T18 Tom Kim -10 70 67 69 72 278 €98,820.79
T18 Shane Lowry -10 69 71 67 71 278 €98,820.79
T18 James Morrison -10 67 71 69 71 278 €98,820.79
T18 Vincent Norrman -10 70 70 69 69 278 €98,820.79
T25 Marcus Helligkilde -9 64 72 69 74 279 €85,306.83
T25 Rikuya Hoshino -9 67 71 68 73 279 €85,306.83
T25 Jason Scrivener -9 68 73 70 68 279 €85,306.83
T28 Matthew Baldwin -8 67 70 72 71 280 €75,171.37
T28 Jorge Campillo -8 67 70 72 71 280 €75,171.37
T28 Nathan Kimsey -8 70 68 67 75 280 €75,171.37
T28 Adrian Meronk -8 67 68 73 72 280 €75,171.37
T28 Richie Ramsay -8 66 73 68 73 280 €75,171.37
T33 Thomas Detry -7 67 68 71 75 281 €66,302.83
T33 Thorbjørn Olesen -7 71 71 69 70 281 €66,302.83
35 Julien Brun -6 68 73 69 72 282 €62,502.04
T36 Louis De Jager -5 69 72 72 70 283 €53,211.19
T36 Luke Donald -5 70 73 71 69 283 €53,211.19
T36 Daan Huizing -5 74 69 69 71 283 €53,211.19
T36 Mikael Lindberg -5 71 71 69 72 283 €53,211.19
T36 Adrian Otaegui -5 69 71 71 72 283 €53,211.19
T36 Justin Rose -5 72 71 68 72 283 €53,211.19
T36 Shubhankar Sharma -5 73 69 71 70 283 €53,211.19
T36 Andy Sullivan -5 72 68 71 72 283 €53,211.19
T36 Darius Van Driel -5 70 70 71 72 283 €53,211.19
T45 Rasmus Højgaard -4 73 67 67 77 284 €40,541.86
T45 Masahiro Kawamura -4 70 65 76 73 284 €40,541.86
T45 Robert Macintyre -4 72 69 73 70 284 €40,541.86
T45 Yannik Paul -4 68 72 69 75 284 €40,541.86
T45 Robin Siegrist Sciot -4 69 69 74 72 284 €40,541.86
T45 Johannes Veerman -4 73 68 71 72 284 €40,541.86
T51 Dan Bradbury -3 75 68 74 68 285 €30,828.71
T51 Daniel Brown -3 71 72 74 68 285 €30,828.71
T51 Calum Hill -3 68 71 79 67 285 €30,828.71
T51 Matthew Jordan -3 74 69 71 71 285 €30,828.71
T51 David Law -3 71 70 72 72 285 €30,828.71
T51 Tom Mckibbin -3 74 69 70 72 285 €30,828.71
T57 Oliver Bekker -2 72 71 65 78 286 €25,760.97
T57 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 72 67 73 74 286 €25,760.97
T57 Santiago Tarrio -2 71 71 70 74 286 €25,760.97
T57 Matt Wallace -2 73 70 71 72 286 €25,760.97
T61 Adri Arnaus -1 69 73 73 72 287 €22,804.80
T61 Aaron Cockerill -1 68 74 71 74 287 €22,804.80
T61 Lukas Nemecz -1 71 70 70 76 287 €22,804.80
T64 Nicolai Højgaard E 76 67 73 72 288 €20,270.93
T64 Sebastian Söderberg E 70 64 79 75 288 €20,270.93
T64 Danny Willett E 71 71 70 76 288 €20,270.93
T67 Marcel Schneider 1 72 69 72 76 289 €18,159.38
T67 Ashun Wu 1 71 72 76 70 289 €18,159.38
T69 Alex Fitzpatrick 2 70 72 74 74 290 €15,203.20
T69 Zander Lombard 2 70 71 79 70 290 €15,203.20
T69 Hurly Long 2 75 68 75 72 290 €15,203.20
T72 Nicolas Colsaerts 3 72 69 73 77 291 €12,664.83
T72 Jordan Smith 3 75 68 73 75 291 €12,664.83
T74 Kalle Samooja 4 73 70 73 76 292 €12,658.83
T74 Sami Välimäki 4 70 72 74 76 292 €12,658.83
T76 Jeremy Freiburghaus 5 72 71 74 76 293 €12,651.33
T76 Pablo Larrazábal 5 67 71 71 84 293 €12,651.33
T76 Oliver Wilson 5 70 73 76 74 293 €12,651.33
79 Scott Jamieson 8 74 69 76 77 296 €12,645.33

