2023 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

Fox won the big DP World Tour title by a shot over Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai, overcoming an early triple bogey to play the final 15 holes of the final round in 8 under. A birdie on the 72nd hole was enough to secure the win on 18-under 270.

Hatton and Rai both made birdies on the 72nd hole to get into a joint share of second place, with Jon Rahm finishing in solo fourth place on 16-under total.

Fox won the €1,435,857.57 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Fox earned 39.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Fox earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Cazoo Open de France.

2023 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

