BMW PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour's flagship event, with the tournament having been played back into the 1950s.
The event is now in September, after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season, and still played at Wentworth Club, which is home of the DP World Tour in England.
Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie have all won this event three times.
BMW PGA Championship format
The BMW PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 50 players (had been 70 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
BMW PGA Championship host courses
BMW PGA Championship venues
- 1984-present: Wentworth Club
Multiple other storied venues have hosted the championship.
BMW PGA Championship past sponsors
BMW PGA Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:
- 1955-1960: PGA Close Championship
- 1961-1966: Schweppes PGA Close Championship
- 1967: PGA Close Championship
- 1968: Picadilly PGA Close Championship
- 1969-1971: Schweppes PGA Championship
- 1972-1974: Vivella PGA Championship
- 1975-1977: Penfold PGA Championship
- 1978-1979: Colgate PGA Championship
- 1980-1983: Sun Alliance PGA Championship
- 1984-1987: Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship
- 1988-2004: Volvo PGA Championship
- 2005-2006: BMW Championship
- 2007-present: BMW PGA Championship
BMW PGA Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|VENUE
|2022
|Shane Lowry
|199[a]
|−17
|1
|£1,351,106
|Wentworth Club
|2021
|Billy Horschel
|269
|−19
|1
|£1,125,952
|Wentworth Club
|2020
|Tyrrell Hatton
|269
|−19
|4
|£974,457
|Wentworth Club
|2019
|Danny Willett
|268
|−20
|3
|£1,056,662
|Wentworth Club
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|271
|−17
|2
|£995,394
|Wentworth Club
|2017
|Alex Norén
|277
|−11
|2
|£1,041,939
|Wentworth Club
|2016
|Chris Wood
|279
|−9
|1
|£833,330
|Wentworth Club
|2015
|An Byeong-hun
|267
|−21
|6
|£833,330
|Wentworth Club
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|274
|−14
|1
|£791,660
|Wentworth Club
|2013
|Matteo Manassero
|278
|−10
|PO
|£791,660
|Wentworth Club
|2012
|Luke Donald (2)
|273
|−15
|4
|£750,000
|Wentworth Club
|2011
|Luke Donald
|278
|−6
|PO
|£750,000
|Wentworth Club
|2010
|Simon Khan
|278
|−6
|1
|£750,000
|Wentworth Club
|2009
|Paul Casey
|271
|−17
|1
|£750,000
|Wentworth Club
|2008
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|277
|−11
|PO
|£750,000
|Wentworth Club
|2007
|Anders Hansen (2)
|280
|−8
|PO
|£725,000
|Wentworth Club
|2006
|David Howell
|271
|−17
|5
|£708,330
|Wentworth Club
|2005
|Ángel Cabrera
|273
|−15
|2
|£666,660
|Wentworth Club
|2004
|Scott Drummond
|269
|−19
|2
|£625,000
|Wentworth Club
|2003
|Ignacio Garrido
|270
|−18
|PO
|£583,330
|Wentworth Club
|2002
|Anders Hansen
|269
|−19
|5
|£528,708
|Wentworth Club
|2001
|Andrew Oldcorn
|272
|−16
|2
|£544,521
|Wentworth Club
|2000
|Colin Montgomerie (3)
|271
|−17
|3
|£415,130
|Wentworth Club
|1999
|Colin Montgomerie (2)
|270
|−18
|5
|£303,350
|Wentworth Club
|1998
|Colin Montgomerie
|274
|−14
|1
|£280,000
|Wentworth Club
|1997
|Ian Woosnam (2)
|275
|−13
|2
|£256,676
|Wentworth Club
|1996
|Costantino Rocca
|274
|−14
|2
|£233,324
|Wentworth Club
|1995
|Bernhard Langer (3)
|279
|−9
|1
|£210,000
|Wentworth Club
|1994
|José María Olazábal
|271
|−17
|1
|£186,662
|Wentworth Club
|1993
|Bernhard Langer (2)
|274
|−14
|6
|£163,324
|Wentworth Club
|1992
|Tony Johnstone
|272
|−16
|2
|£140,000
|Wentworth Club
|1991
|Seve Ballesteros (2)
|271
|−17
|PO
|£116,662
|Wentworth Club
|1990
|Mike Harwood
|271
|−17
|1
|£93,324
|Wentworth Club
|1989
|Nick Faldo (4)
|272
|−16
|2
|£81,662
|Wentworth Club
|1988
|Ian Woosnam
|274
|−14
|2
|£70,000
|Wentworth Club
|1987
|Bernhard Langer
|270
|−18
|4
|£51,324
|Wentworth Club
|1986
|Rodger Davis
|281
|−7
|PO
|£49,000
|Wentworth Club
|1985
|Paul Way
|282
|−6
|PO
|£42,000
|Wentworth Club
|1984
|Howard Clark
|204[b]
|−12
|2
|£35,000
|Wentworth Club
|1983
|Seve Ballesteros
|278
|−2
|2
|£21,000
|Royal St George's
|1982
|Tony Jacklin (2)
|284
|−4
|PO
|£18,662
|Hillside
|1981
|Nick Faldo (3)
|274
|−10
|4
|£16,324
|Ganton
|1980
|Nick Faldo (2)
|283
|3
|1
|£16,324
|Royal St George's
|1979
|Vicente Fernández
|288
|E
|1
|£11,662
|St Andrews Links
|1978
|Nick Faldo
|278
|−10
|7
|£14,000
|Royal Birkdale
|1977
|Manuel Piñero
|283
|3
|3
|£14,000
|Royal St George's
|1976
|Neil Coles
|280
|E
|PO
|£14,000
|Royal St George's
|1975
|Arnold Palmer
|285
|5
|2
|£14,000
|Royal St George's
|1974
|Maurice Bembridge
|278
|−10
|1
|£5,600
|Wentworth Club
|1973
|Peter Oosterhuis
|280
|−8
|3
|£3,071
|Wentworth Club
|1972
|Tony Jacklin
|279
|−9
|3
|£3,070
|Wentworth Club
|1971
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1970
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1969
|Bernard Gallacher
|293
|5
|1
|N/A
|Ashburnham
|1968 (op.)[c]
|David Talbot
|276
|−8
|5
|N/A
|Dunbar
|1967 (op.)[c]
|Malcolm Gregson
|275
|−13
|3
|N/A
|Hunstanton
|1968 (cl.)[c]
|Peter Townsend
|275
|−5
|1
|N/A
|Royal Mid-Surrey
|1967 (cl.)[c]
|Brian Huggett
|271
|−13
|8
|N/A
|Thorndon Park
|1966
|Guy Wolstenholme
|278
|−2
|4
|N/A
|Saunton
|1965
|Peter Alliss (3)
|286
|−6
|PO[d]
|N/A
|Prince's
|1964
|Tony Grubb
|287
|−1
|2
|N/A
|Western Gailes
|1963
|Peter Butler
|306
|N/A
|2
|£1,000
|Royal Birkdale
|1962
|Peter Alliss (2)
|287
|N/A
|1
|N/A
|Little Aston Sutton Coldfield
|1961
|Brian Bamford
|266
|−11
|3
|N/A
|Royal Mid-Surrey Richmond
|1960
|Arnold Stickley
|247[e]
|N/A
|2
|N/A
|Coventry
|1959
|Dai Rees
|283
|N/A
|6
|N/A
|Ashburnham
|1958
|Harry Bradshaw
|287
|N/A
|1
|N/A
|Maesdu
|1957
|Peter Alliss
|286
|N/A
|3
|N/A
|Maesdu
|1956
|Charlie Ward
|282
|N/A
|PO[f]
|N/A
|Maesdu
|1955
|Ken Bousfield
|277
|N/A
|2
|N/A
|Pannal Harrogate (Starbeck)