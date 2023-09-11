BMW PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour's flagship event, with the tournament having been played back into the 1950s.

The event is now in September, after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season, and still played at Wentworth Club, which is home of the DP World Tour in England.

Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie have all won this event three times.

BMW PGA Championship format

The BMW PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The open field of 50 players (had been 70 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

BMW PGA Championship host courses

Cog Hill Golf Club hosted four of the first five years, but the event now moves around the country where the Evans Scholars Foundation have set up locations. Chicago is still considered the home base for the event.

BMW PGA Championship venues

1984-present: Wentworth Club

Multiple other storied venues have hosted the championship.

BMW PGA Championship past sponsors

BMW PGA Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

1955-1960: PGA Close Championship

1961-1966: Schweppes PGA Close Championship

1967: PGA Close Championship

1968: Picadilly PGA Close Championship

1969-1971: Schweppes PGA Championship

1972-1974: Vivella PGA Championship

1975-1977: Penfold PGA Championship

1978-1979: Colgate PGA Championship

1980-1983: Sun Alliance PGA Championship

1984-1987: Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship

1988-2004: Volvo PGA Championship

2005-2006: BMW Championship

2007-present: BMW PGA Championship

BMW PGA Championship history & results