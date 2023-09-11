BMW PGA Championship history, results and past winners
BMW PGA Championship history, results and past winners

09/11/2023
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour's flagship event, with the tournament having been played back into the 1950s.

The event is now in September, after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season, and still played at Wentworth Club, which is home of the DP World Tour in England.

Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie have all won this event three times.

BMW PGA Championship format

The BMW PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 50 players (had been 70 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

BMW PGA Championship host courses

BMW PGA Championship venues

  • 1984-present: Wentworth Club

Multiple other storied venues have hosted the championship.

BMW PGA Championship past sponsors

BMW PGA Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 1955-1960: PGA Close Championship
  • 1961-1966: Schweppes PGA Close Championship
  • 1967: PGA Close Championship
  • 1968: Picadilly PGA Close Championship
  • 1969-1971: Schweppes PGA Championship
  • 1972-1974: Vivella PGA Championship
  • 1975-1977: Penfold PGA Championship
  • 1978-1979: Colgate PGA Championship
  • 1980-1983: Sun Alliance PGA Championship
  • 1984-1987: Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship
  • 1988-2004: Volvo PGA Championship
  • 2005-2006: BMW Championship
  • 2007-present: BMW PGA Championship

BMW PGA Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY VENUE
2022 Shane Lowry 199[a] −17 1 £1,351,106 Wentworth Club
2021 Billy Horschel 269 −19 1 £1,125,952 Wentworth Club
2020 Tyrrell Hatton 269 −19 4 £974,457 Wentworth Club
2019 Danny Willett 268 −20 3 £1,056,662 Wentworth Club
2018 Francesco Molinari 271 −17 2 £995,394 Wentworth Club
2017 Alex Norén 277 −11 2 £1,041,939 Wentworth Club
2016 Chris Wood 279 −9 1 £833,330 Wentworth Club
2015 An Byeong-hun 267 −21 6 £833,330 Wentworth Club
2014 Rory McIlroy 274 −14 1 £791,660 Wentworth Club
2013 Matteo Manassero 278 −10 PO £791,660 Wentworth Club
2012 Luke Donald (2) 273 −15 4 £750,000 Wentworth Club
2011 Luke Donald 278 −6 PO £750,000 Wentworth Club
2010 Simon Khan 278 −6 1 £750,000 Wentworth Club
2009 Paul Casey 271 −17 1 £750,000 Wentworth Club
2008 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 277 −11 PO £750,000 Wentworth Club
2007 Anders Hansen (2) 280 −8 PO £725,000 Wentworth Club
2006 David Howell 271 −17 5 £708,330 Wentworth Club
2005 Ángel Cabrera 273 −15 2 £666,660 Wentworth Club
2004 Scott Drummond 269 −19 2 £625,000 Wentworth Club
2003 Ignacio Garrido 270 −18 PO £583,330 Wentworth Club
2002 Anders Hansen 269 −19 5 £528,708 Wentworth Club
2001 Andrew Oldcorn 272 −16 2 £544,521 Wentworth Club
2000 Colin Montgomerie (3) 271 −17 3 £415,130 Wentworth Club
1999 Colin Montgomerie (2) 270 −18 5 £303,350 Wentworth Club
1998 Colin Montgomerie 274 −14 1 £280,000 Wentworth Club
1997 Ian Woosnam (2) 275 −13 2 £256,676 Wentworth Club
1996 Costantino Rocca 274 −14 2 £233,324 Wentworth Club
1995 Bernhard Langer (3) 279 −9 1 £210,000 Wentworth Club
1994 José María Olazábal 271 −17 1 £186,662 Wentworth Club
1993 Bernhard Langer (2) 274 −14 6 £163,324 Wentworth Club
1992 Tony Johnstone 272 −16 2 £140,000 Wentworth Club
1991 Seve Ballesteros (2) 271 −17 PO £116,662 Wentworth Club
1990 Mike Harwood 271 −17 1 £93,324 Wentworth Club
1989 Nick Faldo (4) 272 −16 2 £81,662 Wentworth Club
1988 Ian Woosnam 274 −14 2 £70,000 Wentworth Club
1987 Bernhard Langer 270 −18 4 £51,324 Wentworth Club
1986 Rodger Davis 281 −7 PO £49,000 Wentworth Club
1985 Paul Way 282 −6 PO £42,000 Wentworth Club
1984 Howard Clark 204[b] −12 2 £35,000 Wentworth Club
1983 Seve Ballesteros 278 −2 2 £21,000 Royal St George's
1982 Tony Jacklin (2) 284 −4 PO £18,662 Hillside
1981 Nick Faldo (3) 274 −10 4 £16,324 Ganton
1980 Nick Faldo (2) 283 3 1 £16,324 Royal St George's
1979 Vicente Fernández 288 E 1 £11,662 St Andrews Links
1978 Nick Faldo 278 −10 7 £14,000 Royal Birkdale
1977 Manuel Piñero 283 3 3 £14,000 Royal St George's
1976 Neil Coles 280 E PO £14,000 Royal St George's
1975 Arnold Palmer 285 5 2 £14,000 Royal St George's
1974 Maurice Bembridge 278 −10 1 £5,600 Wentworth Club
1973 Peter Oosterhuis 280 −8 3 £3,071 Wentworth Club
1972 Tony Jacklin 279 −9 3 £3,070 Wentworth Club
1971 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1970 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1969 Bernard Gallacher 293 5 1 N/A Ashburnham
1968 (op.)[c] David Talbot 276 −8 5 N/A Dunbar
1967 (op.)[c] Malcolm Gregson 275 −13 3 N/A Hunstanton
1968 (cl.)[c] Peter Townsend 275 −5 1 N/A Royal Mid-Surrey
1967 (cl.)[c] Brian Huggett 271 −13 8 N/A Thorndon Park
1966 Guy Wolstenholme 278 −2 4 N/A Saunton
1965 Peter Alliss (3) 286 −6 PO[d] N/A Prince's
1964 Tony Grubb 287 −1 2 N/A Western Gailes
1963 Peter Butler 306 N/A 2 £1,000 Royal Birkdale
1962 Peter Alliss (2) 287 N/A 1 N/A Little Aston Sutton Coldfield
1961 Brian Bamford 266 −11 3 N/A Royal Mid-Surrey Richmond
1960 Arnold Stickley 247[e] N/A 2 N/A Coventry
1959 Dai Rees 283 N/A 6 N/A Ashburnham
1958 Harry Bradshaw 287 N/A 1 N/A Maesdu
1957 Peter Alliss 286 N/A 3 N/A Maesdu
1956 Charlie Ward 282 N/A PO[f] N/A Maesdu
1955 Ken Bousfield 277 N/A 2 N/A Pannal Harrogate (Starbeck)

