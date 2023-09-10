2023 Kroger Queen City Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Minjee Lee
The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Kroger Queen City Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $182,127. The Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,557 for 79th place.

The AmazingCre Kroger Queen City Championship field is headed by Minjee Lee, Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 80 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from the correct 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $182,127
3 $132,120
4 $102,205
5 $82,264
6 $67,306
7 $56,338
8 $49,359
9 $44,373
10 $40,384
11 $37,392
12 $34,898
13 $32,705
14 $30,712
15 $28,917
16 $27,321
17 $25,926
18 $24,729
19 $23,733
20 $22,934
21 $22,137
22 $21,338
23 $20,542
24 $19,743
25 $19,046
26 $18,349
27 $17,648
28 $16,951
29 $16,254
30 $15,655
31 $15,056
32 $14,458
33 $13,859
34 $13,261
35 $12,763
36 $12,264
37 $11,767
38 $11,267
39 $10,768
40 $10,370
41 $9,971
42 $9,574
43 $9,173
44 $8,775
45 $8,475
46 $8,176
47 $7,877
48 $7,578
49 $7,279
50 $6,979
51 $6,782
52 $6,581
53 $6,381
54 $6,183
55 $5,983
56 $5,783
57 $5,584
58 $5,384
59 $5,186
60 $4,986
61 $4,887
62 $4,785
63 $4,687
64 $4,587
65 $4,487
66 $4,387
67 $4,288
68 $4,187
69 $4,088
70 $3,989
71 $3,939
72 $3,888
73 $3,839
74 $3,789
75 $3,743
76 $3,696
77 $3,649
78 $3,602
79 $3,557

