European Tour

2023 Horizon Irish Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2023 Horizon Irish Open prize money payout is from the $6 million purse, with 90 professional players who complete four rounds at The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Horizon Irish Open prize pool is at $1,020,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $660,000. The Horizon Irish Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is 90th place this week.

The Horizon Irish Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Horizon Irish Open from the correct 2023 Horizon Irish Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all players making the cut have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. The DP World Tour does not have a MDF rule.

The 2023 Horizon Irish Open prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 1,005 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 30.1 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Horizon Irish Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,020,000
2 $660,000
3 $375,600
4 $300,000
5 $254,400
6 $210,000
7 $180,000
8 $150,000
9 $134,400
10 $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $44,400
36 $42,600
37 $41,400
38 $40,200
39 $39,000
40 $37,800
41 $36,600
42 $35,400
43 $34,200
44 $33,000
45 $31,800
46 $30,600
47 $29,400
48 $28,200
49 $27,000
50 $25,800
51 $24,600
52 $23,400
53 $22,200
54 $21,000
55 $20,400
56 $19,800
57 $19,200
58 $18,600
59 $18,000
60 $17,400
61 $16,800
62 $16,200
63 $15,600
64 $15,000
65 $14,400

