2023 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Flesch, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.
Flesch shot a course-record 62 in the final round that propelled him to a three-shot win in the 54-hole event over Kevin Sutherland on 19-under 194.
Brett Quigley and Y.E. Yang finished in joint third place in the tournament, three more shots behind the runner-up Sutherland.
Flesch won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Ascension Charity Classic recap notes
Flesch wins the 22nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Flesch -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues
2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Flesch
|-19
|66
|66
|62
|194
|$300,000
|2
|Kevin Sutherland
|-16
|64
|66
|67
|197
|$176,000
|T3
|Brett Quigley
|-13
|68
|64
|68
|200
|$132,000
|T3
|Y.E. Yang
|-13
|64
|66
|70
|200
|$132,000
|T5
|Colin Montgomerie
|-12
|71
|64
|66
|201
|$82,667
|T5
|David Toms
|-12
|68
|66
|67
|201
|$82,667
|T5
|Ken Duke
|-12
|66
|65
|70
|201
|$82,667
|T8
|Richard Green
|-11
|68
|69
|65
|202
|$60,000
|T8
|Tim O'Neal
|-11
|64
|71
|67
|202
|$60,000
|T10
|Bernhard Langer
|-10
|68
|69
|66
|203
|$48,000
|T10
|John Huston
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|203
|$48,000
|T10
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-10
|65
|69
|69
|203
|$48,000
|13
|Ken Tanigawa
|-9
|68
|70
|66
|204
|$40,000
|T14
|Jeff Maggert
|-8
|69
|68
|68
|205
|$36,000
|T14
|Kirk Triplett
|-8
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$36,000
|T14
|Brian Gay
|-8
|65
|70
|70
|205
|$36,000
|T17
|Jerry Kelly
|-7
|70
|71
|65
|206
|$27,433
|T17
|Kris Blanks
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|206
|$27,433
|T17
|Paul Stankowski
|-7
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$27,433
|T17
|Shane Bertsch
|-7
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$27,433
|T17
|Dicky Pride
|-7
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$27,433
|T17
|Billy Mayfair
|-7
|64
|70
|72
|206
|$27,433
|T23
|Mark Hensby
|-6
|70
|72
|65
|207
|$19,600
|T23
|K.J. Choi
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$19,600
|T23
|Ernie Els
|-6
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$19,600
|T23
|Billy Andrade
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$19,600
|T23
|Kenny Perry
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$19,600
|T23
|David Branshaw
|-6
|68
|66
|73
|207
|$19,600
|T29
|Rob Labritz
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$15,450
|T29
|Simon Griffiths
|-5
|68
|72
|68
|208
|$15,450
|T29
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$15,450
|T29
|Paul Goydos
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|208
|$15,450
|T33
|Jason Bohn
|-4
|68
|73
|68
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Robert Karlsson
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Marco Dawson
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|71
|67
|71
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Rocco Mediate
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Joe Durant
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$12,086
|T33
|Tim Petrovic
|-4
|67
|68
|74
|209
|$12,086
|T40
|Darren Clarke
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$9,400
|T40
|Olin Browne
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$9,400
|T40
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|66
|73
|71
|210
|$9,400
|T40
|Notah Begay III
|-3
|68
|70
|72
|210
|$9,400
|T40
|Alex Cejka
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|210
|$9,400
|T45
|Robert Damron
|-2
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$7,400
|T45
|Stephen Ames
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$7,400
|T45
|Scott Verplank
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$7,400
|T45
|Jesper Parnevik
|-2
|72
|67
|72
|211
|$7,400
|T45
|Stuart Appleby
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$7,400
|T50
|Bob Estes
|-1
|71
|74
|67
|212
|$6,000
|T50
|Lee Janzen
|-1
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$6,000
|T52
|Jeff Sluman
|E
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$5,067
|T52
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|E
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$5,067
|T52
|Charlie Wi
|E
|67
|71
|75
|213
|$5,067
|T55
|Scott McCarron
|1
|69
|77
|68
|214
|$4,100
|T55
|Harrison Frazar
|1
|74
|71
|69
|214
|$4,100
|T55
|Justin Leonard
|1
|71
|73
|70
|214
|$4,100
|T55
|Paul Broadhurst
|1
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$4,100
|T55
|José María Olazábal
|1
|69
|70
|75
|214
|$4,100
|T55
|Scott Dunlap
|1
|68
|71
|75
|214
|$4,100
|T61
|Woody Austin
|2
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$3,300
|T61
|Chris DiMarco
|2
|69
|74
|72
|215
|$3,300
|T63
|Fred Funk
|3
|71
|74
|71
|216
|$2,900
|T63
|Glen Day
|3
|71
|70
|75
|216
|$2,900
|T65
|Duffy Waldorf
|4
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$2,140
|T65
|John Senden
|4
|75
|71
|71
|217
|$2,140
|T65
|Boo Weekley
|4
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$2,140
|T65
|David Duval
|4
|68
|76
|73
|217
|$2,140
|T65
|David McKenzie
|4
|74
|69
|74
|217
|$2,140
|T65
|Carlos Franco
|4
|70
|70
|77
|217
|$2,140
|T71
|Corey Pavin
|5
|74
|72
|72
|218
|$1,580
|T71
|Brian Cooper
|5
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$1,580
|73
|Jay Williamson
|9
|78
|74
|70
|222
|$1,400
|74
|Jay Delsing
|10
|69
|74
|80
|223
|$1,320
|75
|Tim Herron
|11
|76
|74
|74
|224
|$1,240