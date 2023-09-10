2023 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Flesch
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Flesch, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Flesch shot a course-record 62 in the final round that propelled him to a three-shot win in the 54-hole event over Kevin Sutherland on 19-under 194.

Brett Quigley and Y.E. Yang finished in joint third place in the tournament, three more shots behind the runner-up Sutherland.

Flesch won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Flesch wins the 22nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Flesch -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.

2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Flesch -19 66 66 62 194 $300,000
2 Kevin Sutherland -16 64 66 67 197 $176,000
T3 Brett Quigley -13 68 64 68 200 $132,000
T3 Y.E. Yang -13 64 66 70 200 $132,000
T5 Colin Montgomerie -12 71 64 66 201 $82,667
T5 David Toms -12 68 66 67 201 $82,667
T5 Ken Duke -12 66 65 70 201 $82,667
T8 Richard Green -11 68 69 65 202 $60,000
T8 Tim O'Neal -11 64 71 67 202 $60,000
T10 Bernhard Langer -10 68 69 66 203 $48,000
T10 John Huston -10 69 67 67 203 $48,000
T10 Wes Short, Jr. -10 65 69 69 203 $48,000
13 Ken Tanigawa -9 68 70 66 204 $40,000
T14 Jeff Maggert -8 69 68 68 205 $36,000
T14 Kirk Triplett -8 67 69 69 205 $36,000
T14 Brian Gay -8 65 70 70 205 $36,000
T17 Jerry Kelly -7 70 71 65 206 $27,433
T17 Kris Blanks -7 71 68 67 206 $27,433
T17 Paul Stankowski -7 69 70 67 206 $27,433
T17 Shane Bertsch -7 69 70 67 206 $27,433
T17 Dicky Pride -7 68 69 69 206 $27,433
T17 Billy Mayfair -7 64 70 72 206 $27,433
T23 Mark Hensby -6 70 72 65 207 $19,600
T23 K.J. Choi -6 70 68 69 207 $19,600
T23 Ernie Els -6 68 70 69 207 $19,600
T23 Billy Andrade -6 68 69 70 207 $19,600
T23 Kenny Perry -6 67 69 71 207 $19,600
T23 David Branshaw -6 68 66 73 207 $19,600
T29 Rob Labritz -5 70 71 67 208 $15,450
T29 Simon Griffiths -5 68 72 68 208 $15,450
T29 Thongchai Jaidee -5 70 69 69 208 $15,450
T29 Paul Goydos -5 68 68 72 208 $15,450
T33 Jason Bohn -4 68 73 68 209 $12,086
T33 Robert Karlsson -4 71 68 70 209 $12,086
T33 Marco Dawson -4 70 69 70 209 $12,086
T33 Rod Pampling -4 71 67 71 209 $12,086
T33 Rocco Mediate -4 68 69 72 209 $12,086
T33 Joe Durant -4 67 70 72 209 $12,086
T33 Tim Petrovic -4 67 68 74 209 $12,086
T40 Darren Clarke -3 69 71 70 210 $9,400
T40 Olin Browne -3 69 70 71 210 $9,400
T40 Retief Goosen -3 66 73 71 210 $9,400
T40 Notah Begay III -3 68 70 72 210 $9,400
T40 Alex Cejka -3 66 71 73 210 $9,400
T45 Robert Damron -2 70 73 68 211 $7,400
T45 Stephen Ames -2 73 68 70 211 $7,400
T45 Scott Verplank -2 71 70 70 211 $7,400
T45 Jesper Parnevik -2 72 67 72 211 $7,400
T45 Stuart Appleby -2 70 69 72 211 $7,400
T50 Bob Estes -1 71 74 67 212 $6,000
T50 Lee Janzen -1 72 71 69 212 $6,000
T52 Jeff Sluman E 73 69 71 213 $5,067
T52 Tom Pernice Jr. E 72 69 72 213 $5,067
T52 Charlie Wi E 67 71 75 213 $5,067
T55 Scott McCarron 1 69 77 68 214 $4,100
T55 Harrison Frazar 1 74 71 69 214 $4,100
T55 Justin Leonard 1 71 73 70 214 $4,100
T55 Paul Broadhurst 1 71 72 71 214 $4,100
T55 José María Olazábal 1 69 70 75 214 $4,100
T55 Scott Dunlap 1 68 71 75 214 $4,100
T61 Woody Austin 2 72 72 71 215 $3,300
T61 Chris DiMarco 2 69 74 72 215 $3,300
T63 Fred Funk 3 71 74 71 216 $2,900
T63 Glen Day 3 71 70 75 216 $2,900
T65 Duffy Waldorf 4 72 75 70 217 $2,140
T65 John Senden 4 75 71 71 217 $2,140
T65 Boo Weekley 4 71 73 73 217 $2,140
T65 David Duval 4 68 76 73 217 $2,140
T65 David McKenzie 4 74 69 74 217 $2,140
T65 Carlos Franco 4 70 70 77 217 $2,140
T71 Corey Pavin 5 74 72 72 218 $1,580
T71 Brian Cooper 5 71 75 72 218 $1,580
73 Jay Williamson 9 78 74 70 222 $1,400
74 Jay Delsing 10 69 74 80 223 $1,320
75 Tim Herron 11 76 74 74 224 $1,240

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.