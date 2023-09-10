2023 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Flesch, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Flesch shot a course-record 62 in the final round that propelled him to a three-shot win in the 54-hole event over Kevin Sutherland on 19-under 194.

Brett Quigley and Y.E. Yang finished in joint third place in the tournament, three more shots behind the runner-up Sutherland.

Flesch won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Flesch wins the 22nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Flesch -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

2023 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

