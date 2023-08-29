2023 Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Portland Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the championship welcoming one of the strongest non-major fields of the year and one of the best in the last 20 years for the long-running tournament.

Nasa Hataoka and Linn Grant are both at 16-to-1 and look to continue runs of great golf.

2023 Portland Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Portland Classic, with the LPGA returning to the western portion of Canada.

Brooke Henderson was T-13 last week without her best stuff in Canada and has an affinity for this part of the world.

Hannah Green had a bad few weeks overseas, but she was T-4 last week and has excellent history at this event.

Esther Henseleit contended in this event last year, and other than the Scottish Open, she's been great recently.

2023 Portland Classic betting odds: Outright winner