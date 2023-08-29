2023 Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

08/29/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
The 2023 Portland Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the championship welcoming one of the strongest non-major fields of the year and one of the best in the last 20 years for the long-running tournament.

Nasa Hataoka and Linn Grant are both at 16-to-1 and look to continue runs of great golf.

2023 Portland Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Portland Classic, with the LPGA returning to the western portion of Canada.

Brooke Henderson was T-13 last week without her best stuff in Canada and has an affinity for this part of the world.

Hannah Green had a bad few weeks overseas, but she was T-4 last week and has excellent history at this event.

Esther Henseleit contended in this event last year, and other than the Scottish Open, she's been great recently.

2023 Portland Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 1200
Nelly Korda 1400
Linn Grant 1600
Nasa Hataoka 1600
Lilia Vu 2000
Rose Zhang 2000
Ruoning Yin 2000
Brooke Henderson 2200
Charley Hull 2200
Xiyu Lin 2200
Atthaya Thitikul 2800
Megan Khang 2800
Yuka Saso 2800
Allisen Corpuz 3300
Ayaka Furue 3300
Georgia Hall 3500
Hye Jin Choi 3500
Ally Ewing 4000
Hae Ran Ryu 4000
Hannah Green 4000
In Gee Chun 4000
Andrea Lee 5000
Maja Stark 5000
Jennifer Kupcho 6000
Sei Young Kim 6000
Gaby Lopez 6600
Carlota Ciganda 7000
Jenny Shin 7000
Ashleigh Buhai 8000
Esther Henseleit 8000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8000
Lydia Ko 8000
Madelene Sagstrom 9000
Jenny Bae 10000
Albane Valenzuela 11000
Alison Lee 11000
Ariya Jutanugarn 11000
Danielle Kang 11000
Olivia Cowan 12500
Patty Tavatankit 12500
Ryann OToole 12500
Stephanie Kyriacou 12500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 13500
Gemma Dryburgh 13500
Grace Kim 13500
Jeongeun Lee6 13500
Alexa Pano 15000
Arpichaya Yubol 15000
Lexi Thompson 15000
Na Rin An 15000

