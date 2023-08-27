2023 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/27/2023
Golf News Net

The 2023 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Vijay Singh, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Singh earned his fifth PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory in the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 202, shooting 68 in the final round and passing Paul Goydos after Goydos struggled putting on the 17th hole.

Goydos' struggles allowed Jeff Maggert to finish in solo second, a shot behind Singh.

Tim Petrovic, Harrison Frazar and Goydos shared third place just two shots behind Singh.

Singh won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Singh wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the fifth time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Singh -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.

2023 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Vijay Singh -14 66 68 68 202 $330,000
2 Jeff Maggert -13 66 68 69 203 $193,600
T3 Harrison Frazar -12 67 67 70 204 $121,000
T3 Paul Goydos -12 67 66 71 204 $121,000
T3 Tim Petrovic -12 69 69 66 204 $121,000
T3 Stephen Ames -12 68 66 70 204 $121,000
7 Darren Clarke -11 67 66 72 205 $79,200
T8 Bernhard Langer -10 69 67 70 206 $63,067
T8 Steve Stricker -10 70 68 68 206 $63,067
T8 David Toms -10 69 69 68 206 $63,067
T11 Brett Quigley -9 70 73 64 207 $50,600
T11 Paul Stankowski -9 66 71 70 207 $50,600
T13 Bob Estes -8 71 71 66 208 $41,800
T13 Richard Green -8 70 67 71 208 $41,800
T13 Shane Bertsch -8 69 68 71 208 $41,800
T16 Joe Durant -7 67 73 69 209 $33,132
T16 Jason Bohn -7 70 70 69 209 $33,132
T16 Mark Hensby -7 70 71 68 209 $33,132
T16 Lee Janzen -7 71 67 71 209 $33,132
T16 Rod Pampling -7 68 75 66 209 $33,132
T21 John Huston -6 71 66 73 210 $26,400
T21 Alex Cejka -6 69 70 71 210 $26,400
T23 David Branshaw -5 71 69 71 211 $21,089
T23 Retief Goosen -5 71 69 71 211 $21,089
T23 Thongchai Jaidee -5 73 69 69 211 $21,089
T23 Rob Labritz -5 69 71 71 211 $21,089
T23 Justin Leonard -5 73 67 71 211 $21,089
T23 Steven Alker -5 68 75 68 211 $21,089
T23 Tom Gillis -5 70 71 70 211 $21,089
T30 Stuart Appleby -4 69 71 72 212 $15,547
T30 Y.E. Yang -4 69 72 71 212 $15,547
T30 Brian Gay -4 70 70 72 212 $15,547
T30 Scott McCarron -4 69 73 70 212 $15,547
T30 Mike Weir -4 71 71 70 212 $15,547
T30 Mario Tiziani -4 69 70 73 212 $15,547
T36 David Duval -3 71 74 68 213 $11,691
T36 Steve Flesch -3 69 72 72 213 $11,691
T36 Jerry Kelly -3 72 69 72 213 $11,691
T36 Billy Mayfair -3 71 70 72 213 $11,691
T36 Kenny Perry -3 74 69 70 213 $11,691
T36 Kirk Triplett -3 73 67 73 213 $11,691
T36 K.J. Choi -3 70 70 73 213 $11,691
T43 Paul Broadhurst -2 70 71 73 214 $9,240
T43 Dicky Pride -2 71 71 72 214 $9,240
T43 Tim O'Neal -2 69 71 74 214 $9,240
T43 Charlie Wi -2 74 69 71 214 $9,240
47 Rocco Mediate -1 70 72 73 215 $8,140
T48 Fran Quinn E 74 71 71 216 $7,260
T48 Ken Tanigawa E 72 72 72 216 $7,260
T48 Boo Weekley E 71 70 75 216 $7,260
T51 Chris DiMarco 1 77 71 69 217 $5,775
T51 Jim Furyk 1 71 72 74 217 $5,775
T51 Davis Love III 1 77 69 71 217 $5,775
T51 Olin Browne 1 74 72 71 217 $5,775
T55 Woody Austin 2 70 71 77 218 $4,620
T55 David McKenzie 2 71 72 75 218 $4,620
T55 Esteban Toledo 2 71 73 74 218 $4,620
T55 Scott Verplank 2 75 69 74 218 $4,620
T55 Ken Duke 2 71 76 71 218 $4,620
T60 Carlos Franco 3 70 74 75 219 $3,630
T60 Kent Jones 3 73 76 70 219 $3,630
T60 Duffy Waldorf 3 71 78 70 219 $3,630
T60 Marco Dawson 3 75 73 71 219 $3,630
T64 Glen Day 4 73 70 77 220 $2,860
T64 Tim Herron 4 74 74 72 220 $2,860
T64 Corey Pavin 4 73 75 72 220 $2,860
T67 Mark O'Meara 5 78 72 71 221 $2,310
T67 Tim Ailes 5 73 74 74 221 $2,310
T69 Scott Dunlap 6 75 73 74 222 $2,002
T69 Wes Short, Jr. 6 77 73 72 222 $2,002
T71 Brian Cooper 7 77 76 70 223 $1,566
T71 Dan Forsman 7 74 71 78 223 $1,566
T71 Len Mattiace 7 72 75 76 223 $1,566
T71 Tom Pernice Jr. 7 76 75 72 223 $1,566
T71 Scott Parel 7 76 72 75 223 $1,566
76 Jeff Sluman 9 72 75 78 225 $1,276
77 John Daly 10 81 74 71 226 $1,188
78 Mike Stone 14 73 81 76 230 $1,100

