2023 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Vijay Singh, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Singh earned his fifth PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory in the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 202, shooting 68 in the final round and passing Paul Goydos after Goydos struggled putting on the 17th hole.
Goydos' struggles allowed Jeff Maggert to finish in solo second, a shot behind Singh.
Tim Petrovic, Harrison Frazar and Goydos shared third place just two shots behind Singh.
Singh won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
The Ally Challenge recap notes
Singh wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the fifth time on the 50-plus tour.
The money Singh -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.
2023 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Vijay Singh
|-14
|66
|68
|68
|202
|$330,000
|2
|Jeff Maggert
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|203
|$193,600
|T3
|Harrison Frazar
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|204
|$121,000
|T3
|Paul Goydos
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$121,000
|T3
|Tim Petrovic
|-12
|69
|69
|66
|204
|$121,000
|T3
|Stephen Ames
|-12
|68
|66
|70
|204
|$121,000
|7
|Darren Clarke
|-11
|67
|66
|72
|205
|$79,200
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$63,067
|T8
|Steve Stricker
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$63,067
|T8
|David Toms
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$63,067
|T11
|Brett Quigley
|-9
|70
|73
|64
|207
|$50,600
|T11
|Paul Stankowski
|-9
|66
|71
|70
|207
|$50,600
|T13
|Bob Estes
|-8
|71
|71
|66
|208
|$41,800
|T13
|Richard Green
|-8
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$41,800
|T13
|Shane Bertsch
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$41,800
|T16
|Joe Durant
|-7
|67
|73
|69
|209
|$33,132
|T16
|Jason Bohn
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$33,132
|T16
|Mark Hensby
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$33,132
|T16
|Lee Janzen
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|209
|$33,132
|T16
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|68
|75
|66
|209
|$33,132
|T21
|John Huston
|-6
|71
|66
|73
|210
|$26,400
|T21
|Alex Cejka
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$26,400
|T23
|David Branshaw
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Retief Goosen
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Rob Labritz
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Justin Leonard
|-5
|73
|67
|71
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Steven Alker
|-5
|68
|75
|68
|211
|$21,089
|T23
|Tom Gillis
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$21,089
|T30
|Stuart Appleby
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$15,547
|T30
|Y.E. Yang
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$15,547
|T30
|Brian Gay
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$15,547
|T30
|Scott McCarron
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$15,547
|T30
|Mike Weir
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$15,547
|T30
|Mario Tiziani
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$15,547
|T36
|David Duval
|-3
|71
|74
|68
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|Steve Flesch
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|Jerry Kelly
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|Billy Mayfair
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|Kenny Perry
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|Kirk Triplett
|-3
|73
|67
|73
|213
|$11,691
|T36
|K.J. Choi
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$11,691
|T43
|Paul Broadhurst
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$9,240
|T43
|Dicky Pride
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$9,240
|T43
|Tim O'Neal
|-2
|69
|71
|74
|214
|$9,240
|T43
|Charlie Wi
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$9,240
|47
|Rocco Mediate
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$8,140
|T48
|Fran Quinn
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$7,260
|T48
|Ken Tanigawa
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$7,260
|T48
|Boo Weekley
|E
|71
|70
|75
|216
|$7,260
|T51
|Chris DiMarco
|1
|77
|71
|69
|217
|$5,775
|T51
|Jim Furyk
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$5,775
|T51
|Davis Love III
|1
|77
|69
|71
|217
|$5,775
|T51
|Olin Browne
|1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|$5,775
|T55
|Woody Austin
|2
|70
|71
|77
|218
|$4,620
|T55
|David McKenzie
|2
|71
|72
|75
|218
|$4,620
|T55
|Esteban Toledo
|2
|71
|73
|74
|218
|$4,620
|T55
|Scott Verplank
|2
|75
|69
|74
|218
|$4,620
|T55
|Ken Duke
|2
|71
|76
|71
|218
|$4,620
|T60
|Carlos Franco
|3
|70
|74
|75
|219
|$3,630
|T60
|Kent Jones
|3
|73
|76
|70
|219
|$3,630
|T60
|Duffy Waldorf
|3
|71
|78
|70
|219
|$3,630
|T60
|Marco Dawson
|3
|75
|73
|71
|219
|$3,630
|T64
|Glen Day
|4
|73
|70
|77
|220
|$2,860
|T64
|Tim Herron
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$2,860
|T64
|Corey Pavin
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$2,860
|T67
|Mark O'Meara
|5
|78
|72
|71
|221
|$2,310
|T67
|Tim Ailes
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$2,310
|T69
|Scott Dunlap
|6
|75
|73
|74
|222
|$2,002
|T69
|Wes Short, Jr.
|6
|77
|73
|72
|222
|$2,002
|T71
|Brian Cooper
|7
|77
|76
|70
|223
|$1,566
|T71
|Dan Forsman
|7
|74
|71
|78
|223
|$1,566
|T71
|Len Mattiace
|7
|72
|75
|76
|223
|$1,566
|T71
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|7
|76
|75
|72
|223
|$1,566
|T71
|Scott Parel
|7
|76
|72
|75
|223
|$1,566
|76
|Jeff Sluman
|9
|72
|75
|78
|225
|$1,276
|77
|John Daly
|10
|81
|74
|71
|226
|$1,188
|78
|Mike Stone
|14
|73
|81
|76
|230
|$1,100