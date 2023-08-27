The 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.
The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
The first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship -- each have $20 million purses.
2023 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|$18,000,000
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|$6,500,000
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|$5,000,000
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|$4,000,000
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|$3,000,000
|T6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$2,000,000
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler
|$2,000,000
|T6
|Collin Morikawa
|$2,000,000
|T9
|Sam Burns
|$990,000
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$990,000
|T9
|Max Homa
|$990,000
|T9
|Adam Schenk
|$990,000
|T9
|Keegan Bradley
|$990,000
|T14
|Russell Henley
|$780,000
|T14
|Sepp Straka
|$780,000
|T16
|Rickie Fowler
|$710,000
|T16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$710,000
|T18
|Lucas Glover
|$670,000
|T18
|Jon Rahm
|$670,000
|T20
|Si Woo Kim
|$620,000
|T20
|Tony Finau
|$620,000
|T20
|Tom Kim
|$620,000
|23
|Brian Harman
|$580,000
|24
|Sungjae Im
|$565,000
|25
|Nick Taylor
|$550,000
|26
|Corey Conners
|$540,000
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|$530,000
|28
|Jason Day
|$520,000
|T29
|Taylor Moore
|$505,000
|T29
|Emiliano Grillo
|$505,000
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|$250,000
|32
|Chris Kirk
|$236,000
|33
|Denny McCarthy
|$228,000
|34
|Justin Rose
|$221,000
|35
|Andrew Putnam
|$214,000
|36
|Kurt Kitayama
|$211,000
|37
|Adam Svensson
|$209,000
|38
|Harris English
|$208,000
|39
|J.T. Poston
|$207,000
|40
|Lee Hodges
|$206,000
|41
|Seamus Power
|$205,000
|42
|Cameron Young
|$204,000
|43
|Eric Cole
|$203,000
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|$202,000
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|$201,000
|46
|Tom Hoge
|$200,000
|47
|Brendon Todd
|$199,000
|48
|Cam Davis
|$198,000
|49
|Patrick Rodgers
|$197,000
|50
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$196,000
|51
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$195,000
|52
|Nick Hardy
|$194,000
|53
|Taylor Montgomery
|$193,000
|54
|Alex Smalley
|$192,000
|55
|Thomas Detry
|$191,000
|56
|Stephan Jaeger
|$190,000
|57
|Brandon Wu
|$189,000
|58
|Beau Hossler
|$188,000
|59
|Davis Riley
|$187,000
|60
|Hayden Buckley
|$186,000
|61
|Sam Ryder
|$185,000
|62
|J.J. Spaun
|$185,000
|63
|Ben Griffin
|$185,000
|64
|Keith Mitchell
|$185,000
|65
|Sam Stevens
|$185,000
|66
|Matt Kuchar
|$175,000
|67
|Mark Hubbard
|$175,000
|68
|Aaron Rai
|$175,000
|69
|Vincent Norrman
|$175,000
|70
|Matt NeSmith
|$175,000
|71
|Justin Thomas
|$140,000
|72
|Adam Scott
|$140,000
|73
|Davis Thompson
|$140,000
|74
|Austin Eckroat
|$140,000
|75
|Ben Taylor
|$140,000
|76
|Garrick Higgo
|$140,000
|77
|K.H. Lee
|$140,000
|78
|Shane Lowry
|$140,000
|79
|Michael Kim
|$140,000
|80
|David Lingmerth
|$140,000
|81
|Justin Suh
|$140,000
|82
|Matt Wallace
|$140,000
|83
|S.H. Kim
|$140,000
|84
|Joel Dahmen
|$140,000
|85
|Danny Willett
|$140,000
|86
|Dylan Wu
|$130,000
|87
|Kevin Streelman
|$130,000
|88
|Harry Hall
|$130,000
|89
|Joseph Bramlett
|$130,000
|90
|Billy Horschel
|$130,000
|91
|Callum Tarren
|$130,000
|92
|Robby Shelton
|$130,000
|93
|Zac Blair
|$130,000
|94
|Gary Woodland
|$130,000
|95
|Chez Reavie
|$130,000
|96
|Aaron Baddeley
|$130,000
|97
|Nate Lashley
|$130,000
|98
|David Lipsky
|$130,000
|99
|Kevin Yu
|$130,000
|100
|Will Gordon
|$130,000
|101
|Alex Noren
|$120,000
|102
|Akshay Bhatia
|$120,000
|103
|Justin Lower
|$120,000
|104
|Tyson Alexander
|$120,000
|105
|Andrew Novak
|$120,000
|106
|Greyson Sigg
|$120,000
|107
|Nico Echavarria
|$120,000
|108
|Maverick McNealy
|$120,000
|109
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$120,000
|110
|Tyler Duncan
|$120,000
|111
|Carson Young
|$120,000
|112
|Martin Laird
|$120,000
|113
|Ben Martin
|$120,000
|114
|Taylor Pendrith
|$120,000
|115
|Chad Ramey
|$120,000
|116
|Peter Malnati
|$120,000
|117
|Doug Ghim
|$120,000
|118
|MJ Daffue
|$120,000
|119
|Luke List
|$120,000
|120
|C.T. Pan
|$120,000
|121
|Chesson Hadley
|$120,000
|122
|Patton Kizzire
|$120,000
|123
|Zecheng Dou
|$120,000
|124
|Jimmy Walker
|$120,000
|125
|Austin Smotherman
|$120,000
|126
|Trey Mullinax
|$85,000
|127
|Aaron Wise
|$85,000
|128
|Scott Stallings
|$85,000
|129
|Harrison Endycott
|$85,000
|130
|Scott Piercy
|$85,000
|131
|Erik van Rooyen
|$85,000
|132
|Harry Higgs
|$85,000
|133
|Troy Merritt
|$85,000
|134
|Paul Haley II
|$85,000
|135
|Ludvig Aberg
|$85,000
|136
|Webb Simpson
|$85,000
|137
|Charley Hoffman
|$85,000
|138
|Will Zalatoris
|$85,000
|139
|Kramer Hickok
|$85,000
|140
|Henrik Norlander
|$85,000
|141
|Adam Long
|$85,000
|142
|Cameron Champ
|$85,000
|143
|Russell Knox
|$85,000
|144
|Richy Werenski
|$85,000
|145
|Cody Gribble
|$85,000
|146
|Kevin Tway
|$85,000
|147
|Matti Schmid
|$85,000
|148
|Matthias Schwab
|$85,000
|149
|Ryan Moore
|$85,000
|150
|Carl Yuan
|$85,000