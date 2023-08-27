2023 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

08/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Rory McIlroy with the FedEx Cup
The 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship -- each have $20 million purses.

POSITION PLAYER MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland $18,000,000
2 Xander Schauffele $6,500,000
3 Wyndham Clark $5,000,000
4 Rory McIlroy $4,000,000
5 Patrick Cantlay $3,000,000
T6 Tommy Fleetwood $2,000,000
T6 Scottie Scheffler $2,000,000
T6 Collin Morikawa $2,000,000
T9 Sam Burns $990,000
T9 Matt Fitzpatrick $990,000
T9 Max Homa $990,000
T9 Adam Schenk $990,000
T9 Keegan Bradley $990,000
T14 Russell Henley $780,000
T14 Sepp Straka $780,000
T16 Rickie Fowler $710,000
T16 Tyrrell Hatton $710,000
T18 Lucas Glover $670,000
T18 Jon Rahm $670,000
T20 Si Woo Kim $620,000
T20 Tony Finau $620,000
T20 Tom Kim $620,000
23 Brian Harman $580,000
24 Sungjae Im $565,000
25 Nick Taylor $550,000
26 Corey Conners $540,000
27 Jordan Spieth $530,000
28 Jason Day $520,000
T29 Taylor Moore $505,000
T29 Emiliano Grillo $505,000
31 Sahith Theegala $250,000
32 Chris Kirk $236,000
33 Denny McCarthy $228,000
34 Justin Rose $221,000
35 Andrew Putnam $214,000
36 Kurt Kitayama $211,000
37 Adam Svensson $209,000
38 Harris English $208,000
39 J.T. Poston $207,000
40 Lee Hodges $206,000
41 Seamus Power $205,000
42 Cameron Young $204,000
43 Eric Cole $203,000
44 Byeong Hun An $202,000
45 Adam Hadwin $201,000
46 Tom Hoge $200,000
47 Brendon Todd $199,000
48 Cam Davis $198,000
49 Patrick Rodgers $197,000
50 Hideki Matsuyama $196,000
51 Mackenzie Hughes $195,000
52 Nick Hardy $194,000
53 Taylor Montgomery $193,000
54 Alex Smalley $192,000
55 Thomas Detry $191,000
56 Stephan Jaeger $190,000
57 Brandon Wu $189,000
58 Beau Hossler $188,000
59 Davis Riley $187,000
60 Hayden Buckley $186,000
61 Sam Ryder $185,000
62 J.J. Spaun $185,000
63 Ben Griffin $185,000
64 Keith Mitchell $185,000
65 Sam Stevens $185,000
66 Matt Kuchar $175,000
67 Mark Hubbard $175,000
68 Aaron Rai $175,000
69 Vincent Norrman $175,000
70 Matt NeSmith $175,000
71 Justin Thomas $140,000
72 Adam Scott $140,000
73 Davis Thompson $140,000
74 Austin Eckroat $140,000
75 Ben Taylor $140,000
76 Garrick Higgo $140,000
77 K.H. Lee $140,000
78 Shane Lowry $140,000
79 Michael Kim $140,000
80 David Lingmerth $140,000
81 Justin Suh $140,000
82 Matt Wallace $140,000
83 S.H. Kim $140,000
84 Joel Dahmen $140,000
85 Danny Willett $140,000
86 Dylan Wu $130,000
87 Kevin Streelman $130,000
88 Harry Hall $130,000
89 Joseph Bramlett $130,000
90 Billy Horschel $130,000
91 Callum Tarren $130,000
92 Robby Shelton $130,000
93 Zac Blair $130,000
94 Gary Woodland $130,000
95 Chez Reavie $130,000
96 Aaron Baddeley $130,000
97 Nate Lashley $130,000
98 David Lipsky $130,000
99 Kevin Yu $130,000
100 Will Gordon $130,000
101 Alex Noren $120,000
102 Akshay Bhatia $120,000
103 Justin Lower $120,000
104 Tyson Alexander $120,000
105 Andrew Novak $120,000
106 Greyson Sigg $120,000
107 Nico Echavarria $120,000
108 Maverick McNealy $120,000
109 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $120,000
110 Tyler Duncan $120,000
111 Carson Young $120,000
112 Martin Laird $120,000
113 Ben Martin $120,000
114 Taylor Pendrith $120,000
115 Chad Ramey $120,000
116 Peter Malnati $120,000
117 Doug Ghim $120,000
118 MJ Daffue $120,000
119 Luke List $120,000
120 C.T. Pan $120,000
121 Chesson Hadley $120,000
122 Patton Kizzire $120,000
123 Zecheng Dou $120,000
124 Jimmy Walker $120,000
125 Austin Smotherman $120,000
126 Trey Mullinax $85,000
127 Aaron Wise $85,000
128 Scott Stallings $85,000
129 Harrison Endycott $85,000
130 Scott Piercy $85,000
131 Erik van Rooyen $85,000
132 Harry Higgs $85,000
133 Troy Merritt $85,000
134 Paul Haley II $85,000
135 Ludvig Aberg $85,000
136 Webb Simpson $85,000
137 Charley Hoffman $85,000
138 Will Zalatoris $85,000
139 Kramer Hickok $85,000
140 Henrik Norlander $85,000
141 Adam Long $85,000
142 Cameron Champ $85,000
143 Russell Knox $85,000
144 Richy Werenski $85,000
145 Cody Gribble $85,000
146 Kevin Tway $85,000
147 Matti Schmid $85,000
148 Matthias Schwab $85,000
149 Ryan Moore $85,000
150 Carl Yuan $85,000

