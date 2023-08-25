2023 US Senior Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Annika Sorenstam
The 2023 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson. Players must be at least 50 years old to compete.

A cut is made to the top 50 players and ties from the 132-player field. Each of professionals missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The event is played this year at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Helen Alfredsson poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)

US Senior Women's Open women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000
Winner's share: $180,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 50 and ties

2023 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $108,000
3 $69,500
4 $48,421
5 $40,181
6 $35,603
7 $32,247
8 $28,890
9 $26,143
10 $23,905
11 $21,769
12 $19,734
13 $18,615
14 $17,598
15 $16,581
16 $15,665
17 $14,750
18 $13,834
19 $12,970
20 $12,137
21 $11,421
22 $10,706
23 $10,012
24 $9,371
25 $8,816
26 $8,345
27 $7,992
28 $7,681
29 $7,382
30 $7,082
31 $6,782
32 $6,481
33 $6,181
34 $5,913
35 $5,699
36 $5,484
37 $5,280
38 $5,086
39 $4,893
40 $4,698
41 $4,506
42 $4,313
43 $4,118
44 $3,925
45 $3,731
46 $3,559

