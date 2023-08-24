The 2023 Tour Championship purse is set for $57.925 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Tour Championship field is made up of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. There are 30 players in this no-cut event, which is the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

At the end of the Tour Championship, the top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup standings will be paid from the 2023 FedEx Cup bonus pool, with the winner getting $18 million.

While there is technically no purse for the Tour Championship, the fate of the tournament decides the FedEx Cup bonus pool payout for the top 30 players. The sum of money on the line is $57.925 million.

The event is played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup and earn $18 million as the season-long champion of the PGA Tour.

The winner of the 72-hole tournament without starting strokes gets 44.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. There is no official win or money associated with that achievement.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2024 Masters, 2024 PGA Championship, 2024 Players as well next year's The Sentry.

2023 Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout