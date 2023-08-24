2023 Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/24/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Rory McIlroy with the FedEx Cup
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Tour Championship purse is set for $57.925 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Tour Championship field is made up of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. There are 30 players in this no-cut event, which is the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

At the end of the Tour Championship, the top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup standings will be paid from the 2023 FedEx Cup bonus pool, with the winner getting $18 million.

While there is technically no purse for the Tour Championship, the fate of the tournament decides the FedEx Cup bonus pool payout for the top 30 players. The sum of money on the line is $57.925 million.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The event is played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup and earn $18 million as the season-long champion of the PGA Tour.

The winner of the 72-hole tournament without starting strokes gets 44.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. There is no official win or money associated with that achievement.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2024 Masters, 2024 PGA Championship, 2024 Players as well next year's The Sentry.

2023 Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $18,000,000
2 $6,500,000
3 $5,000,000
4 $4,000,000
5 $3,000,000
6 $2,500,000
7 $2,000,000
8 $1,500,000
9 $1,250,000
10 $1,000,000
11 $950,000
12 $900,000
13 $850,000
14 $800,000
15 $760,000
16 $720,000
17 $700,000
18 $680,000
19 $660,000
20 $640,000
21 $620,000
22 $600,000
23 $580,000
24 $565,000
25 $550,000
26 $540,000
27 $530,000
28 $520,000
29 $510,000
30 $500,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.