Alexa Pano: Pictures, bio, swing, what’s in the bag

Alexa Pano may be just 19 years old, but the American has become a global women's golf star, particularly on the back of her first LPGA Tour win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Pano was a junior golf superstar, becoming known to many through the documentary "The Short Game," which focused on junior golfers competing in high-level championships.

Pano acquired her status on the Epson Tour and then got to the LPGA Tour for 2023, ultimately winning on her 19th birthday in Northern Ireland for her breakthrough win.

She is quite active on social media, particularly on Instagram. She also occasionally dons the logo of her favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots.

Take a look at pictures of LPGA player Alexa Pano.