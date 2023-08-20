2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Alexa Pano, who earned her first LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland.

Pano won her maiden LPGA Tour title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff that began with her, Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley after all three finished regulation on 8-under 281.

In the playoff, played all on the par-5 18th, Henseleit was eliminted on the first hole after not making birdie. Cowley missed a 5-foot putt on the second hole to win, and then Pano made birdie on the third playoff hole to secure the title.

Ryann O'Toole struggled down the stretch and finished a shot out of the playoff on 7-under total.

In the concurrent men's event played at the same venue, Daniel Brown won by five shots.

Pano won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Pano picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and doing so on her 19th birthday.

By winning the event, Pano earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut, with 38 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the CPKC Women's Open in Canada.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

