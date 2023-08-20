2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/20/2023
The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Alexa Pano, who earned her first LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland.

Pano won her maiden LPGA Tour title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff that began with her, Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley after all three finished regulation on 8-under 281.

In the playoff, played all on the par-5 18th, Henseleit was eliminted on the first hole after not making birdie. Cowley missed a 5-foot putt on the second hole to win, and then Pano made birdie on the third playoff hole to secure the title.

Ryann O'Toole struggled down the stretch and finished a shot out of the playoff on 7-under total.

In the concurrent men's event played at the same venue, Daniel Brown won by five shots.

Pano won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Pano picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and doing so on her 19th birthday.

By winning the event, Pano earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut, with 38 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the CPKC Women's Open in Canada.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Alexa Pano -8 76 70 69 66 281 $225,000
T2 Esther Henseleit -8 72 71 69 69 281 $122,794
T2 Gabriella Cowley -8 69 75 67 70 281 $122,794
4 Ryann O'Toole -7 71 73 68 70 282 $79,875
5 Olivia Cowan -6 72 72 71 68 283 $64,291
T6 Azahara Munoz -5 74 73 71 66 284 $48,315
T6 Diksha Dagar -5 71 74 72 67 284 $48,315
8 Peiyun Chien -4 71 75 71 68 285 $38,575
9 Kim Metraux -3 69 75 69 73 286 $34,678
T10 Wichanee Meechai -2 71 76 70 70 287 $29,352
T10 Noora Komulainen -2 71 75 71 70 287 $29,352
T10 Chloe Williams -2 70 75 71 71 287 $29,352
T13 Emma Spitz -1 74 74 72 68 288 $24,053
T13 Dani Holmqvist -1 70 76 74 68 288 $24,053
T13 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 72 73 73 70 288 $24,053
T16 Dewi Weber E 72 76 73 68 289 $18,769
T16 Sophie Witt E 75 71 75 68 289 $18,769
T16 Leona Maguire E 73 75 71 70 289 $18,769
T16 Georgia Hall E 72 74 73 70 289 $18,769
T16 Casandra Alexander E 71 75 72 71 289 $18,769
T16 Soo Bin Joo E 71 74 71 73 289 $18,769
T16 Albane Valenzuela E 75 72 68 74 289 $18,769
T23 Nastasia Nadaud 1 73 75 72 70 290 $15,177
T23 Ana Pelaez Trivino 1 77 70 71 72 290 $15,177
T23 Arpichaya Yubol 1 72 74 72 72 290 $15,177
T23 Marissa Steen 1 70 72 75 73 290 $15,177
T27 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2 75 73 73 70 291 $13,247
T27 Muni He 2 72 76 71 72 291 $13,247
T27 Stephanie Meadow 2 74 73 72 72 291 $13,247
T30 Hannah Burke 3 76 74 71 71 292 $11,533
T30 Ruixin Liu 3 75 74 72 71 292 $11,533
T30 Trichat Cheenglab 3 71 75 73 73 292 $11,533
T30 Bronte Law 3 70 76 69 77 292 $11,533
T34 Weiwei Zhang 4 73 74 73 73 293 $9,975
T34 Karis Davidson 4 69 76 75 73 293 $9,975
T34 Su Oh 4 72 75 72 74 293 $9,975
37 Meghan MacLaren 6 75 75 71 74 295 $9,196
38 Hayley Davis 7 75 75 70 76 296 $8,806
CUT Alice Hewson 5 75 75 72 -- -- $7,949
CUT Yuna Nishimura 5 74 76 72 -- -- $7,949
CUT Anne-Charlotte Mora 5 70 79 73 -- -- $7,949
CUT Jennifer Chang 5 74 73 75 -- -- $7,949
CUT Sarah Kemp 6 75 75 73 -- -- $6,639
CUT Louise Ridderstrom 6 74 76 73 -- -- $6,639
CUT Mariajo Uribe 6 74 75 74 -- -- $6,639
CUT Nicole Broch Estrup 6 73 76 74 -- -- $6,639
CUT Cara Gainer 6 71 75 77 -- -- $6,639
CUT Lauren Hartlage 7 73 77 74 -- -- $5,416
CUT Gina Kim 7 75 74 75 -- -- $5,416
CUT Ilhee Lee 7 73 75 76 -- -- $5,416
CUT Daniela Darquea 7 72 76 76 -- -- $5,416
CUT Lily May Humphreys 7 72 76 76 -- -- $5,416
CUT Ellinor Sudow 7 69 79 76 -- -- $5,416
CUT Aline Krauter 8 74 76 75 -- -- $4,598
CUT Leonie Harm 8 73 77 75 -- -- $4,598
CUT Alessandra Fanali 8 72 77 76 -- -- $4,598
CUT Chanettee Wannasaen 8 71 76 78 -- -- $4,598
CUT Sarah Jane Smith 9 74 76 76 -- -- $4,208
CUT Linnea Johansson 10 75 74 78 -- -- $3,975
CUT Riley Rennell 10 75 73 79 -- -- $3,975
CUT Sara Kjellker 12 75 75 79 -- -- $3,741
CUT Madelene Stavnar 12 77 72 80 -- -- $3,741
CUT Allison Emrey 12 71 78 80 -- -- $3,741

