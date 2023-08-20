2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Brown, who earned the DP World Tour win at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland.

Brown won the tournament, earning his first DP World Tour title, with a 5-shot win on 15-under 266 in the two-course event, which featured a concurrent LPGA Tour event on the same courses won by Alexa Pano in a playoff.

Alex Fitzpatrick finished in solo second place, locking up his DP World Tour status for 2024 with his finish.

Brown won the €234,297.57 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Brown earned 11.22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut this week, with 40 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Brown earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

