2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

08/20/2023
A photo of Daniel Brown BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 20: Daniel Brown of England poses with the trophy after winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 on Day Four of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 20, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Brown, who earned the DP World Tour win at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland.

Brown won the tournament, earning his first DP World Tour title, with a 5-shot win on 15-under 266 in the two-course event, which featured a concurrent LPGA Tour event on the same courses won by Alexa Pano in a playoff.

Alex Fitzpatrick finished in solo second place, locking up his DP World Tour status for 2024 with his finish.

Brown won the €234,297.57 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Brown earned 11.22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut this week, with 40 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Brown earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Brown -15 64 66 67 69 266 €234,297.57
2 Alex Fitzpatrick -10 66 70 67 68 271 €151,604.31
3 Eddie Pepperell -7 70 68 68 68 274 €86,827.92
T4 Marcus Helligkilde -5 70 71 70 65 276 €50,277.50
T4 Wilco Nienaber -5 72 68 63 73 276 €50,277.50
T4 Adrian Otaegui -5 70 68 66 72 276 €50,277.50
T4 John Parry -5 69 69 67 71 276 €50,277.50
T4 Connor Syme -5 69 69 70 68 276 €50,277.50
T9 Matthew Baldwin -4 70 72 70 65 277 €29,218.29
T9 Matthew Southgate -4 68 73 70 66 277 €29,218.29
11 Ricardo Santos -3 68 71 71 68 278 €25,359.27
T12 Marcus Kinhult -2 70 72 68 69 279 €21,334.86
T12 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -2 69 69 71 70 279 €21,334.86
T12 Maximilian Rottluff -2 71 72 69 67 279 €21,334.86
T12 Maximilian Schmitt -2 71 71 69 68 279 €21,334.86
T12 Freddy Schott -2 70 74 68 67 279 €21,334.86
T17 Sam Bairstow -1 67 74 69 70 280 €17,824.99
T17 Angel Hidalgo -1 67 69 70 74 280 €17,824.99
T17 Niklas Lemke -1 67 73 70 70 280 €17,824.99
T20 Manu Gandas E 66 73 70 72 281 €15,815.09
T20 Tom Mckibbin E 78 65 68 70 281 €15,815.09
T20 Marco Penge E 73 69 67 72 281 €15,815.09
T20 Marc Warren E 69 74 70 68 281 €15,815.09
T24 Gudmundur Kristjansson 1 70 74 69 69 282 €14,333.50
T24 Richard Mansell 1 73 66 74 69 282 €14,333.50
T24 Jack Senior 1 69 71 72 70 282 €14,333.50
T27 Grant Forrest 2 74 68 68 73 283 €12,679.63
T27 James Morrison 2 70 71 69 73 283 €12,679.63
T27 Victor Pastor 2 74 69 69 71 283 €12,679.63
T27 Jamie Rutherford 2 69 74 69 71 283 €12,679.63
T27 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 2 67 72 74 70 283 €12,679.63
T32 Tom Lewis 3 73 67 68 76 284 €11,232.50
T32 Jonathan Thomson 3 73 69 70 72 284 €11,232.50
34 Paul Waring 4 69 75 69 72 285 €10,612.30
T35 Callan Barrow 5 66 76 68 76 286 €9,831.31
T35 Ewen Ferguson 5 72 72 69 73 286 €9,831.31
T35 Matthew Jordan 5 70 72 71 73 286 €9,831.31
38 Pedro Figueiredo 6 70 69 74 74 287 €9,234.08
T39 Marcus Armitage 9 71 71 69 79 290 €8,820.61
T39 Rikuya Hoshino 9 69 70 74 77 290 €8,820.61
T41 Darren Fichardt - 71 70 73 - - €7,855.86
T41 Ricardo Gouveia - 70 72 72 - - €7,855.86
T41 Frederic Lacroix - 70 73 71 - - €7,855.86
T41 David Law - 71 71 72 - - €7,855.86
T41 Sandy Scott - 75 68 71 - - €7,855.86
T46 Gary Boyd - 69 72 74 - - €6,615.46
T46 Todd Clements - 68 75 72 - - €6,615.46
T46 Dave Coupland - 71 71 73 - - €6,615.46
T46 Manuel Elvira - 71 73 71 - - €6,615.46
T50 Jack Davidson - 70 73 73 - - €5,260.21
T50 Mike Lorenzo-Vera - 71 73 72 - - €5,260.21
T50 Martin Simonsen - 71 73 72 - - €5,260.21
T50 Darius Van Driel - 69 73 74 - - €5,260.21
T50 Jeunghun Wang - 67 76 73 - - €5,260.21
T50 Jordan Zunic - 69 75 72 - - €5,260.21
T56 Jordan Gumberg - 72 71 74 - - €4,479.22
T56 Connor Mckinney - 71 72 74 - - €4,479.22
58 Rhys Enoch - 71 73 78 - - €4,272.49
59 Chase Hanna - 71 73 79 - - €4,134.66
T60 Calum Hill - 69 75 82 - - €3,927.93
T60 Joshua Lee - 71 72 83 - - €3,927.93
T62 John Axelsen - 76 69 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Laurie Canter - 69 76 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Louis De Jager - 70 75 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Gregorio De Leo - 65 80 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Scott Fernandez - 74 71 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 74 71 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Niall Kearney - 75 70 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Yeongsu Kim - 71 74 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Robert Macintyre - 69 76 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Ryan Ruffels - 73 72 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Gary Stal - 68 77 - - - €2,893.51
T62 Henric Sturehed - 74 71 - - - €2,893.51

