Since the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking was introduced in 2006, 17 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Lilia Vu became the 17th player to become the world No. 1 on Aug. 14, 2023, a day after she won the AIG Women's Open for her second major win of the year and third win on the season.

Vu took over from Nelly Korda, who held the top spot and slid to No. 2 in the world.

Who has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking?

Jin Young Ko holds the most weeks at No. 1, having held the top spot for 163 weeks in her career. Jin Young Ko has been No. 1 in the world on five different occasions, which is also the most of any player.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Lorena Ochoa is second on the list at 158 total weeks atop the ranking.

Of the 17 players to hold the No. 1 ranking, only two players have been No. 1 for less than 10 total weeks: Cristie Kerr (5) and Atthaya Thitikul (2).

Let's take a look at the order in which players have been No. 1 in the world and for how many cumulative weeks each player has held the top spot.

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking

Weeks as of Aug. 14, 2023