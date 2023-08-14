FedEx St. Jude Championship history, results and past winners

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the PGA Tour's opening FedEx Cup playoff event, with the tournament having been played as part of the playoffs since converting the Westchester Classic to this event in 2007.
The event is now the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and it moved two years ago to Memphis to be in the same city as the headquarters of FedEx Cup sponsor FedEx.
Dustin Johnson has won this event a record three times.
FedEx St. Jude Championship format
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 70 players (had been 125 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
FedEx St. Jude Championship host courses
Westchester Country Club hosted this event from its inception in 1967 until 2008, when the event moved into a rotation of high-end country clubs and courses in the broader New York metropolitan area, including in New Jersey.
In 2022, the event moved to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
FedEx St. Jude Championship past sponsors
FedEx St. Jude Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:
- 1967-1975: Westchester Classic
- 1976-1978: American Express Westchester Classic
- 1979-1989: Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic
- 1990-2004: Buick Classic
- 2005-2006: Barclays Classic
- 2007-2020: The Barclays
- 2017-2021: The Northern Trust
- 2022-present: FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Lucas Glover
|265
|–15
|PO
|$3,600,000
|2022
|Will Zalatoris
|265
|−15
|PO
|$2,700,000
|2021
|Tony Finau
|264
|−20
|PO
|$1,710,000
|2020
|Dustin Johnson (3)
|254
|−30
|11
|$1,710,000
|2019
|Patrick Reed (2)
|268
|−16
|1
|$1,665,000
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|266
|−18
|4
|$1,620,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|267
|−13
|PO
|$1,575,000
|2016
|Patrick Reed
|275
|−9
|1
|$1,530,000
|2015
|Jason Day
|261
|−19
|6
|$1,485,000
|2014
|Hunter Mahan
|270
|−14
|2
|$1,440,000
|2013
|Adam Scott
|273
|−11
|1
|$1,440,000
|2012
|Nick Watney
|274
|−10
|3
|$1,440,000
|2011
|Dustin Johnson
|194[a]
|−19
|2
|$1,440,000
|2010
|Matt Kuchar
|272
|−12
|PO
|$1,350,000
|2009
|Heath Slocum
|275
|−9
|1
|$1,350,000
|2008
|Vijay Singh (4)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$1,260,000
|2007
|Steve Stricker
|268
|−16
|2
|$1,260,000
|2006
|Vijay Singh (3)
|274
|−10
|2
|$1,035,000
|2005
|Pádraig Harrington
|274
|−10
|1
|$1,035,000
|2004
|Sergio García (2)
|272
|−12
|PO
|$945,000
|2003
|Jonathan Kaye
|271
|−13
|PO
|$900,000
|2002
|Chris Smith
|272
|−12
|2
|$630,000
|2001
|Sergio García
|268
|−16
|3
|$630,000
|2000
|Dennis Paulson
|276
|−8
|PO
|$540,000
|1999
|Duffy Waldorf
|276
|−8
|PO
|$450,000
|1998
|J. P. Hayes
|201[a]
|−12
|PO
|$324,000
|1997
|Ernie Els (2)
|268
|−16
|2
|$270,000
|1996
|Ernie Els
|271
|−13
|8
|$216,000
|1995
|Vijay Singh (2)
|278
|−6
|PO
|$216,000
|1994
|Lee Janzen
|268
|−16
|3
|$216,000
|1993
|Vijay Singh
|280
|−4
|PO
|$180,000
|1992
|David Frost
|268
|−16
|8
|$180,000
|1991
|Billy Andrade
|273
|−11
|2
|$180,000
|1990
|Hale Irwin
|269
|−15
|2
|$180,000
|1989
|Wayne Grady
|277
|−7
|PO
|$180,000
|1988
|Seve Ballesteros (2)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$126,000
|1987
|J. C. Snead
|276
|−8
|PO
|$108,000
|1986
|Bob Tway
|272
|−12
|1
|$108,000
|1985
|Roger Maltbie
|275
|−9
|PO
|$90,000
|1984
|Scott Simpson
|269
|−15
|5
|$90,000
|1983
|Seve Ballesteros
|276
|−8
|2
|$81,000
|1982
|Bob Gilder
|261
|−19
|5
|$72,000
|1981
|Raymond Floyd
|275
|−9
|1
|$72,000
|1980
|Curtis Strange
|273
|−11
|2
|$72,000
|1979
|Jack Renner
|277
|−7
|1
|$72,000
|1978
|Lee Elder
|274
|−10
|1
|$60,000
|1977
|Andy North
|272
|−12
|2
|$60,000
|1976
|David Graham
|272
|−12
|3
|$60,000
|1975
|Gene Littler
|271
|−17
|PO
|$50,000
|1974
|Johnny Miller
|269
|−19
|2
|$50,000
|1973
|Bobby Nichols
|272
|−16
|PO
|$50,000
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|270
|−18
|3
|$50,000
|1971
|Arnold Palmer
|270
|−18
|5
|$50,000
|1970
|Bruce Crampton
|273
|−15
|1
|$50,000
|1969
|Frank Beard
|275
|−13
|1
|$50,000
|1968
|Julius Boros
|272
|−16
|1
|$50,000
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus
|272
|−16
|1
|$50,000