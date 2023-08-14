BMW Championship history, results and past winners

The BMW Championship is the PGA Tour's second FedEx Cup playoff event, with the tournament having been played as part of the playoffs since converting the Western Open to this event in 2007.

The event is now the middle of three FedEx Cup playoff events, but it has always been the next-to-last event on the slate.

Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay have all won this event twice in its short history.

BMW Championship format

The BMW Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The open field of 50 players (had been 70 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

BMW Championship host courses

Cog Hill Golf Club hosted four of the first five years, but the event now moves around the country where the Evans Scholars Foundation have set up locations. Chicago is still considered the home base for the event.

BMW Championship past sponsors

BMW Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

2007-present: BMW Championship

BMW Championship history & results