BMW Championship history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

BMW Championship history, results and past winners

08/14/2023
Golf News Net
The BMW Championship logo
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The BMW Championship is the PGA Tour's second FedEx Cup playoff event, with the tournament having been played as part of the playoffs since converting the Western Open to this event in 2007.

The event is now the middle of three FedEx Cup playoff events, but it has always been the next-to-last event on the slate.

Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay have all won this event twice in its short history.

BMW Championship format

The BMW Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The open field of 50 players (had been 70 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

BMW Championship host courses

Cog Hill Golf Club hosted four of the first five years, but the event now moves around the country where the Evans Scholars Foundation have set up locations. Chicago is still considered the home base for the event.

BMW Championship past sponsors

BMW Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 2007-present: BMW Championship

BMW Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY VENUE
2022 Patrick Cantlay (2) 270 −14 1 $2,700,000 Wilmington
2021 Patrick Cantlay 261 −27 PO $1,710,000 Caves Valley
2020 Jon Rahm 276 −4 PO $1,710,000 Olympia Fields (North Course)
2019 Justin Thomas 263 −25 3 $1,665,000 Medinah No. 3
2018 Keegan Bradley 260 −20 PO $1,620,000 Aronimink
2017 Marc Leishman 261 −23 5 $1,575,000 Conway Farms
2016 Dustin Johnson (2) 265 −23 3 $1,530,000 Crooked Stick
2015 Jason Day 262 −22 6 $1,485,000 Conway Farms
2014 Billy Horschel 266 −14 2 $1,440,000 Cherry Hills
2013 Zach Johnson 268 −16 2 $1,440,000 Conway Farms
2012 Rory McIlroy 268 −20 2 $1,440,000 Crooked Stick
2011 Justin Rose 271 −13 2 $1,440,000 Cog Hill
2010 Dustin Johnson 275 −9 1 $1,350,000 Cog Hill
2009 Tiger Woods (5) 265 −19 8 $1,350,000 Cog Hill
2008 Camilo Villegas 265 −15 2 $1,260,000 Bellerive
2007 Tiger Woods (4) 262 −22 2 $1,260,000 Cog Hill

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.