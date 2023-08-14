2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Stewart Cnink, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.
Steven Alker is next best on the table at 6-to-1 (+600).
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames are at 8-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Shaw Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Canada for an event that has seen some longer-odds winners in its existence.
2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Stewart Cink
|550
|Steven Alker
|600
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|800
|Stephen Ames
|800
|Jerry Kelly
|1000
|Alex Cejka
|1400
|David Toms
|1800
|K.J. Choi
|1800
|Vijay Singh
|2500
|Dicky Pride
|3000
|Kevin Sutherland
|3000
|Robert Karlsson
|3300
|Darren Clarke
|3500
|Fred Couples
|3500
|Richard Green
|3500
|Joe Durant
|4000
|Paul Broadhurst
|4000
|Thongchai Jaidee
|4000
|Y.E. Yang
|4000
|Paul Goydos
|6000
|Paul Stankowski
|6000
|Marco Dawson
|6500
|Mark Hensby
|6500
|Colin Montgomerie
|7500
|Mike Weir
|8000
|Scott McCarron
|8000
|Steve Flesch
|8000
|Tim Herron
|8000
|Charlie Wi
|9000
|Billy Andrade
|10000
|Ken Duke
|10000
|Ken Tanigawa
|10000
|Scott Parel
|10000
|Woody Austin
|10000
|Brian Gay
|12500
|Harrison Frazar
|12500
|Matt Gogel
|12500
|Stuart Appleby
|12500
|David Branshaw
|15000
|Timothy O'Neal
|15000
|Lee Janzen
|17500
|Rob Labritz
|17500
|Wes Short Jr
|17500
|John Huston
|20000
|Kirk Triplett
|20000
|Scott Dunlap
|20000
|Shane Bertsch
|20000
|Bob Estes
|25000
|David McKenzie
|25000
|Glen Day
|25000
|Jeff Maggert
|27500
|Alan McLean
|30000
|Mario Tiziani
|30000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|30000
|Billy Mayfair
|40000
|Boo Weekley
|40000
|Carlos Franco
|40000
|John Daly
|40000