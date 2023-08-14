2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

08/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Stewart Cnink, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 6-to-1 (+600).

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames are at 8-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Shaw Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Canada for an event that has seen some longer-odds winners in its existence.

2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Stewart Cink 550
Steven Alker 600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 800
Stephen Ames 800
Jerry Kelly 1000
Alex Cejka 1400
David Toms 1800
K.J. Choi 1800
Vijay Singh 2500
Dicky Pride 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3000
Robert Karlsson 3300
Darren Clarke 3500
Fred Couples 3500
Richard Green 3500
Joe Durant 4000
Paul Broadhurst 4000
Thongchai Jaidee 4000
Y.E. Yang 4000
Paul Goydos 6000
Paul Stankowski 6000
Marco Dawson 6500
Mark Hensby 6500
Colin Montgomerie 7500
Mike Weir 8000
Scott McCarron 8000
Steve Flesch 8000
Tim Herron 8000
Charlie Wi 9000
Billy Andrade 10000
Ken Duke 10000
Ken Tanigawa 10000
Scott Parel 10000
Woody Austin 10000
Brian Gay 12500
Harrison Frazar 12500
Matt Gogel 12500
Stuart Appleby 12500
David Branshaw 15000
Timothy O'Neal 15000
Lee Janzen 17500
Rob Labritz 17500
Wes Short Jr 17500
John Huston 20000
Kirk Triplett 20000
Scott Dunlap 20000
Shane Bertsch 20000
Bob Estes 25000
David McKenzie 25000
Glen Day 25000
Jeff Maggert 27500
Alan McLean 30000
Mario Tiziani 30000
Tom Pernice Jr 30000
Billy Mayfair 40000
Boo Weekley 40000
Carlos Franco 40000
John Daly 40000

