2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Stewart Cnink, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 6-to-1 (+600).

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames are at 8-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Shaw Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Canada for an event that has seen some longer-odds winners in its existence.

2023 Shaw Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner