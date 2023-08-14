2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Victor Perez is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Ewen Ferguson is on 16-to-1.

Romain Langasque is 20-to-1 and in good form.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the LPGA and DP World Tour hosting a joint event, with two 144-player tournaments happening at the same time.

The two-course rotation is pretty scorable for LPGA and DP World Tour players, with the field cut down in each event after three rounds to 40 players each.

Alex Fitzpatrick may be worth a look coming off his first European Challenge Tour win.

Marcus Kinhult had a nice run in the United States in oppo events and could be a good choice here.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner