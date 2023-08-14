2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

08/14/2023
A photo of golfer Robert MacIntyre
The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Victor Perez is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Ewen Ferguson is on 16-to-1.

Romain Langasque is 20-to-1 and in good form.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the LPGA and DP World Tour hosting a joint event, with two 144-player tournaments happening at the same time.

The two-course rotation is pretty scorable for LPGA and DP World Tour players, with the field cut down in each event after three rounds to 40 players each.

Alex Fitzpatrick may be worth a look coming off his first European Challenge Tour win.

Marcus Kinhult had a nice run in the United States in oppo events and could be a good choice here.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 1100
Victor Perez 1400
Ewen Ferguson 1600
Romain Langasque 2000
Adrian Otaegui 2200
Laurie Canter 2200
Matthew Jordan 2200
Tom McKibbin 2200
Calum Hill 2500
Jayden Schaper 2800
Grant Forrest 3000
Matthew Southgate 3000
Alex Fitzpatrick 3300
David Law 3300
Marcus Helligkilde 3300
Richard Mansell 3300
Rikuya Hoshino 3300
Eddie Pepperell 3500
Connor Syme 4000
Marcus Kinhult 4000
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 4000
Wilco Nienaber 4000
John Catlin 4500
Brandon Robinson Thompson 5000
Darren Fichardt 5000
Marcus Armitage 5000
Tom Lewis 5000
Frederic Lacroix 5500
Louis De Jager 5500
Casey Jarvis 6000
John Axelsen 6000
Matteo Manassero 6000
Paul Waring 6000
Daniel Brown 6500
David Ravetto 6500
Renato Paratore 6500
Craig Howie 8000
Darius van Driel 8000
Jacques Kruyswijk 8000
Julian Suri 8000
Matthew Baldwin 8000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 8000
Jeunghun Wang 9000
Angel Hidalgo 10000
Bryce Easton 10000
Jack Senior 10000
Jeong Weon Ko 10000
Ricardo Gouveia 10000
Ross McGowan 10000
Sam Bairstow 10000
Andrew Wilson 12500
Borja Virto 12500
Chase Hanna 12500
Daniel Gavins 12500
James Morrison 12500
Jamie Rutherford 12500
Jordan Gumberg 12500
Kazuki Higa 12500
Lorenzo Scalise 12500
Manuel Elvira 12500
Max Kennedy 12500
Maximilian Schmitt 12500
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 12500
Ryan Ruffels 12500
Thomas Aiken 12500
Ugo Coussaud 12500
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 15000
Freddy Schott 15000
Todd Clements 15000
Jack Davidson 17500

