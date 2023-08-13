Who is Lilia Vu? Bio for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open contender

Lilia Vu came in to the final round of 2023 AIG Women's British Open looking to win in the final major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour.

Vu already had a huge breakthrough by winning The Chevron Championship in the first major of the year, and now she looks to become the third player in LPGA history to win two majors in a season after entering the year without a single LPGA win.

Vu is 25 years old, and she is in the field at AIG Women's British Open because of her win in The Chevron Championship.

For Vu, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Vu was born in California, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She was a star on the 2018 Curtis Cup team, competing as well in the Arnold Palmer Cup and World Amateur teams representing the United States.

Vu is an LPGA winner already

Lilia Vu has on on the LPGA Tour, taking her first title at the Honda LPGA Thailand early in the season before winning her first major in a playoff over Angel Yin near Houston.

Vu has become a top-ranked player in the world, and she is a consistent contender on the LPGA.

Entering this week, Vu was ranked sixth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and seventh in the Race to the CME Globe.

With a win today, Vu would earn the benefits of being a AIG Women's British Open winner, including a 10-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.