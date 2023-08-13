The 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

2023 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION PLAYER MONEY 1 TBD $18,000,000 2 TBD $6,500,000 3 TBD $5,000,000 4 TBD $4,000,000 5 TBD $3,000,000 6 TBD $2,500,000 7 TBD $2,000,000 8 TBD $1,500,000 9 TBD $1,250,000 10 TBD $1,000,000 11 TBD $950,000 12 TBD $900,000 13 TBD $850,000 14 TBD $800,000 15 TBD $760,000 16 TBD $720,000 17 TBD $700,000 18 TBD $680,000 19 TBD $660,000 20 TBD $640,000 21 TBD $620,000 22 TBD $600,000 23 TBD $580,000 24 TBD $565,000 25 TBD $550,000 26 TBD $540,000 27 TBD $530,000 28 TBD $520,000 29 TBD $510,000 30 TBD $500,000 31 TBD $250,000 32 TBD $236,000 33 TBD $228,000 34 TBD $221,000 35 TBD $214,000 36 TBD $211,000 37 TBD $209,000 38 TBD $208,000 39 TBD $207,000 40 TBD $206,000 41 TBD $205,000 42 TBD $204,000 43 TBD $203,000 44 TBD $202,000 45 TBD $201,000 46 TBD $200,000 47 TBD $199,000 48 TBD $198,000 49 TBD $197,000 50 TBD $196,000 51 Mackenzie Hughes $195,000 52 Nick Hardy $194,000 53 Taylor Montgomery $193,000 54 Alex Smalley $192,000 55 Thomas Detry $191,000 56 Stephan Jaeger $190,000 57 Brandon Wu $189,000 58 Beau Hossler $188,000 59 Davis Riley $187,000 60 Hayden Buckley $186,000 61 Sam Ryder $185,000 62 J.J. Spaun $185,000 63 Ben Griffin $185,000 64 Keith Mitchell $185,000 65 Sam Stevens $185,000 66 Matt Kuchar $175,000 67 Mark Hubbard $175,000 68 Aaron Rai $175,000 69 Vincent Norrman $175,000 70 Matt NeSmith $175,000 71 Justin Thomas $140,000 72 Adam Scott $140,000 73 Davis Thompson $140,000 74 Austin Eckroat $140,000 75 Ben Taylor $140,000 76 Garrick Higgo $140,000 77 K.H. Lee $140,000 78 Shane Lowry $140,000 79 Michael Kim $140,000 80 David Lingmerth $140,000 81 Justin Suh $140,000 82 Matt Wallace $140,000 83 S.H. Kim $140,000 84 Joel Dahmen $140,000 85 Danny Willett $140,000 86 Dylan Wu $130,000 87 Kevin Streelman $130,000 88 Harry Hall $130,000 89 Joseph Bramlett $130,000 90 Billy Horschel $130,000 91 Callum Tarren $130,000 92 Robby Shelton $130,000 93 Zac Blair $130,000 94 Gary Woodland $130,000 95 Chez Reavie $130,000 96 Aaron Baddeley $130,000 97 Nate Lashley $130,000 98 David Lipsky $130,000 99 Kevin Yu $130,000 100 Will Gordon $130,000 101 Alex Noren $120,000 102 Akshay Bhatia $120,000 103 Justin Lower $120,000 104 Tyson Alexander $120,000 105 Andrew Novak $120,000 106 Greyson Sigg $120,000 107 Nico Echavarria $120,000 108 Maverick McNealy $120,000 109 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $120,000 110 Tyler Duncan $120,000 111 Carson Young $120,000 112 Martin Laird $120,000 113 Ben Martin $120,000 114 Taylor Pendrith $120,000 115 Chad Ramey $120,000 116 Peter Malnati $120,000 117 Doug Ghim $120,000 118 MJ Daffue $120,000 119 Luke List $120,000 120 C.T. Pan $120,000 121 Chesson Hadley $120,000 122 Patton Kizzire $120,000 123 Zecheng Dou $120,000 124 Jimmy Walker $120,000 125 Austin Smotherman $120,000 126 Trey Mullinax $85,000 127 Aaron Wise $85,000 128 Scott Stallings $85,000 129 Harrison Endycott $85,000 130 Scott Piercy $85,000 131 Erik van Rooyen $85,000 132 Harry Higgs $85,000 133 Troy Merritt $85,000 134 Paul Haley II $85,000 135 Ludvig Aberg $85,000 136 Webb Simpson $85,000 137 Charley Hoffman $85,000 138 Will Zalatoris $85,000 139 Kramer Hickok $85,000 140 Henrik Norlander $85,000 141 Adam Long $85,000 142 Cameron Champ $85,000 143 Russell Knox $85,000 144 Richy Werenski $85,000 145 Cody Gribble $85,000 146 Kevin Tway $85,000 147 Matti Schmid $85,000 148 Matthias Schwab $85,000 149 Ryan Moore $85,000 150 Carl Yuan $85,000

