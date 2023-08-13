2023 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2023 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Ames earned his fourth win of the season in a total runaway, winning the 54-hole event by seven shots on 19-under 197, including a final-round 63 to pull away from the field.

Miguel Angel Jimenez finished solo second, holding off Steven Alker and KJ Choi for runner-up honors.

Ames won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Ames wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour and taking his fourth title of the year.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Shaw Charity Classic in Canada.

2023 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -19 67 67 63 197 $330,000
2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -12 68 67 69 204 $193,600
T3 Steven Alker -10 69 66 71 206 $145,200
T3 K.J. Choi -10 69 72 65 206 $145,200
T5 Stuart Appleby -8 72 71 65 208 $90,933
T5 Bernhard Langer -8 69 70 69 208 $90,933
T5 Keith Horne -8 72 70 66 208 $90,933
8 Tom Gillis -7 71 72 66 209 $70,400
T9 Scott Dunlap -6 73 69 68 210 $55,000
T9 Paul Goydos -6 71 70 69 210 $55,000
T9 Dicky Pride -6 72 66 72 210 $55,000
T9 Timothy O'Neal -6 70 66 74 210 $55,000
T13 Y.E. Yang -5 69 73 69 211 $39,600
T13 Rod Pampling -5 73 71 67 211 $39,600
T13 Vijay Singh -5 69 69 73 211 $39,600
T13 Kevin Sutherland -5 66 70 75 211 $39,600
T13 Richard Green -5 69 70 72 211 $39,600
T18 Ernie Els -4 71 68 73 212 $26,895
T18 Paul Broadhurst -4 72 71 69 212 $26,895
T18 Woody Austin -4 66 75 71 212 $26,895
T18 Tim Herron -4 69 68 75 212 $26,895
T18 John Huston -4 69 73 70 212 $26,895
T18 Lee Janzen -4 71 71 70 212 $26,895
T18 Alex Cejka -4 73 69 70 212 $26,895
T18 Scott Parel -4 73 72 67 212 $26,895
T26 Carlos Franco -3 74 69 70 213 $18,700
T26 Harrison Frazar -3 68 75 70 213 $18,700
T26 Justin Leonard -3 71 71 71 213 $18,700
T26 Ken Tanigawa -3 71 72 70 213 $18,700
T26 Kirk Triplett -3 73 69 71 213 $18,700
T26 Fred Couples -3 69 71 73 213 $18,700
T32 Glen Day -2 69 71 74 214 $13,347
T32 Scott McCarron -2 70 70 74 214 $13,347
T32 Colin Montgomerie -2 70 73 71 214 $13,347
T32 Paul Stankowski -2 70 70 74 214 $13,347
T32 Willie Wood -2 70 73 71 214 $13,347
T32 Shane Bertsch -2 69 73 72 214 $13,347
T32 Wes Short, Jr. -2 74 70 70 214 $13,347
T32 Charlie Wi -2 75 73 66 214 $13,347
T32 Marco Dawson -2 70 74 70 214 $13,347
T41 Jason Bohn -1 73 70 72 215 $10,560
T41 Notah Begay III -1 73 65 77 215 $10,560
T43 Thongchai Jaidee E 74 68 74 216 $9,240
T43 Rob Labritz E 73 72 71 216 $9,240
T43 Michael Jonzon E 73 69 74 216 $9,240
T43 Ken Duke E 72 72 72 216 $9,240
T47 David McKenzie 1 76 71 70 217 $7,040
T47 Matt Gogel 1 73 72 72 217 $7,040
T47 Jerry Kelly 1 70 75 72 217 $7,040
T47 Billy Mayfair 1 72 71 74 217 $7,040
T47 Tim Petrovic 1 69 75 73 217 $7,040
T47 Mario Tiziani 1 72 71 74 217 $7,040
T53 Jeff Maggert 2 72 75 71 218 $5,390
T53 Robert Karlsson 2 72 77 69 218 $5,390
55 Brett Quigley 3 71 76 72 219 $5,060
56 Bob Estes 4 73 71 76 220 $4,840
57 Esteban Toledo 5 73 74 74 221 $4,620
T58 Steve Flesch 6 74 74 74 222 $4,180
T58 Jeff Sluman 6 70 77 75 222 $4,180
T58 Duffy Waldorf 6 73 77 72 222 $4,180
T61 Fred Funk 7 77 73 73 223 $3,630
T61 Mark Calcavecchia 7 76 75 72 223 $3,630
63 David Branshaw 8 73 77 74 224 $3,300
T64 Dan Forsman 9 77 76 72 225 $2,970
T64 Mark O'Meara 9 80 75 70 225 $2,970
T66 Billy Andrade 10 80 71 75 226 $2,178
T66 Chris DiMarco 10 76 73 77 226 $2,178
T66 Brian Cooper 10 78 75 73 226 $2,178
T66 Steve Jones 10 75 73 78 226 $2,178
T66 Tim Ailes 10 74 77 75 226 $2,178
T66 Boo Weekley 10 75 73 78 226 $2,178
T72 Rocco Mediate 11 83 74 70 227 $1,606
T72 Harold Wallace 11 77 73 77 227 $1,606
74 Olin Browne 12 79 73 76 228 $1,452
75 Harry Rudolph 13 71 80 78 229 $1,364
76 Robert Gamez 17 78 77 78 233 $1,276
77 Tom Pernice Jr. 26 83 81 78 242 $1,188

