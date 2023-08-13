2023 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.
Ames earned his fourth win of the season in a total runaway, winning the 54-hole event by seven shots on 19-under 197, including a final-round 63 to pull away from the field.
Miguel Angel Jimenez finished solo second, holding off Steven Alker and KJ Choi for runner-up honors.
Ames won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
Ames wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour and taking his fourth title of the year.
The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Shaw Charity Classic in Canada.
2023 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Ames
|-19
|67
|67
|63
|197
|$330,000
|2
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-12
|68
|67
|69
|204
|$193,600
|T3
|Steven Alker
|-10
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$145,200
|T3
|K.J. Choi
|-10
|69
|72
|65
|206
|$145,200
|T5
|Stuart Appleby
|-8
|72
|71
|65
|208
|$90,933
|T5
|Bernhard Langer
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$90,933
|T5
|Keith Horne
|-8
|72
|70
|66
|208
|$90,933
|8
|Tom Gillis
|-7
|71
|72
|66
|209
|$70,400
|T9
|Scott Dunlap
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$55,000
|T9
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$55,000
|T9
|Dicky Pride
|-6
|72
|66
|72
|210
|$55,000
|T9
|Timothy O'Neal
|-6
|70
|66
|74
|210
|$55,000
|T13
|Y.E. Yang
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Rod Pampling
|-5
|73
|71
|67
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Vijay Singh
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Kevin Sutherland
|-5
|66
|70
|75
|211
|$39,600
|T13
|Richard Green
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$39,600
|T18
|Ernie Els
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Paul Broadhurst
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Woody Austin
|-4
|66
|75
|71
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Tim Herron
|-4
|69
|68
|75
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|John Huston
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Lee Janzen
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Alex Cejka
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$26,895
|T18
|Scott Parel
|-4
|73
|72
|67
|212
|$26,895
|T26
|Carlos Franco
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$18,700
|T26
|Harrison Frazar
|-3
|68
|75
|70
|213
|$18,700
|T26
|Justin Leonard
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$18,700
|T26
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$18,700
|T26
|Kirk Triplett
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$18,700
|T26
|Fred Couples
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$18,700
|T32
|Glen Day
|-2
|69
|71
|74
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Scott McCarron
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Colin Montgomerie
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Paul Stankowski
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Willie Wood
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Shane Bertsch
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|74
|70
|70
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Charlie Wi
|-2
|75
|73
|66
|214
|$13,347
|T32
|Marco Dawson
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$13,347
|T41
|Jason Bohn
|-1
|73
|70
|72
|215
|$10,560
|T41
|Notah Begay III
|-1
|73
|65
|77
|215
|$10,560
|T43
|Thongchai Jaidee
|E
|74
|68
|74
|216
|$9,240
|T43
|Rob Labritz
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$9,240
|T43
|Michael Jonzon
|E
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$9,240
|T43
|Ken Duke
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$9,240
|T47
|David McKenzie
|1
|76
|71
|70
|217
|$7,040
|T47
|Matt Gogel
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$7,040
|T47
|Jerry Kelly
|1
|70
|75
|72
|217
|$7,040
|T47
|Billy Mayfair
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$7,040
|T47
|Tim Petrovic
|1
|69
|75
|73
|217
|$7,040
|T47
|Mario Tiziani
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$7,040
|T53
|Jeff Maggert
|2
|72
|75
|71
|218
|$5,390
|T53
|Robert Karlsson
|2
|72
|77
|69
|218
|$5,390
|55
|Brett Quigley
|3
|71
|76
|72
|219
|$5,060
|56
|Bob Estes
|4
|73
|71
|76
|220
|$4,840
|57
|Esteban Toledo
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$4,620
|T58
|Steve Flesch
|6
|74
|74
|74
|222
|$4,180
|T58
|Jeff Sluman
|6
|70
|77
|75
|222
|$4,180
|T58
|Duffy Waldorf
|6
|73
|77
|72
|222
|$4,180
|T61
|Fred Funk
|7
|77
|73
|73
|223
|$3,630
|T61
|Mark Calcavecchia
|7
|76
|75
|72
|223
|$3,630
|63
|David Branshaw
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|$3,300
|T64
|Dan Forsman
|9
|77
|76
|72
|225
|$2,970
|T64
|Mark O'Meara
|9
|80
|75
|70
|225
|$2,970
|T66
|Billy Andrade
|10
|80
|71
|75
|226
|$2,178
|T66
|Chris DiMarco
|10
|76
|73
|77
|226
|$2,178
|T66
|Brian Cooper
|10
|78
|75
|73
|226
|$2,178
|T66
|Steve Jones
|10
|75
|73
|78
|226
|$2,178
|T66
|Tim Ailes
|10
|74
|77
|75
|226
|$2,178
|T66
|Boo Weekley
|10
|75
|73
|78
|226
|$2,178
|T72
|Rocco Mediate
|11
|83
|74
|70
|227
|$1,606
|T72
|Harold Wallace
|11
|77
|73
|77
|227
|$1,606
|74
|Olin Browne
|12
|79
|73
|76
|228
|$1,452
|75
|Harry Rudolph
|13
|71
|80
|78
|229
|$1,364
|76
|Robert Gamez
|17
|78
|77
|78
|233
|$1,276
|77
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|26
|83
|81
|78
|242
|$1,188