The 2023 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and more.

This is the 20th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

AIG Women's British Open: What you need to know

Purse: $9,000,000

Winner's share: $1,350,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 AIG Women's British Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout