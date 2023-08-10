2023 AIG Women's British Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 AIG Women’s British Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and more.

This is the 20th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

AIG Women's British Open: What you need to know

Purse: $9,000,000
Winner's share: $1,350,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 AIG Women's British Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $837,432
3 $607,500
4 $469,949
5 $378,257
6 $309,482
7 $259,046
8 $226,954
9 $204,033
10 $185,688
11 $171,931
12 $160,467
13 $150,382
14 $141,213
15 $132,958
16 $125,625
17 $119,211
18 $113,703
19 $109,121
20 $105,449
21 $101,787
22 $98,115
23 $94,454
24 $90,782
25 $87,573
26 $84,363
27 $81,149
28 $77,940
29 $74,736
30 $71,985
31 $69,233
32 $66,482
33 $63,725
34 $60,974
35 $58,690
36 $56,391
37 $54,108
38 $51,809
39 $49,515
40 $47,679
41 $45,849
42 $44,018
43 $42,177
44 $40,346
45 $38,973
46 $37,594
47 $36,221
48 $34,843
49 $33,470
50 $32,091
51 $31,181
52 $30,261
53 $29,340
54 $28,430
55 $27,509
56 $26,589
57 $25,678
58 $24,758
59 $23,847
60 $22,927
61 $22,469
62 $22,006
63 $21,549
64 $21,096
65 $20,628
66 $20,175
67 $19,718
68 $19,255
69 $18,797
70 $18,339

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.