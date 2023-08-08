2023 Boeing Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Boeing Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Alex Cejka and Ernie Els are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Boeing Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Washington state for a run on the west coast of North America.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Boeing Classic betting odds: Outright winner