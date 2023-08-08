2023 Boeing Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Boeing Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.
Steven Alker is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).
Alex Cejka and Ernie Els are at 11-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Boeing Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Washington state for a run on the west coast of North America.
2023 Boeing Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steven Alker
|600
|Jerry Kelly
|900
|Alex Cejka
|1100
|Ernie Els
|1100
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1100
|Bernhard Langer
|1200
|Stephen Ames
|1400
|Brett Quigley
|2000
|K J Choi
|2200
|Robert Karlsson
|2200
|Justin Leonard
|2500
|Fred Couples
|2800
|Thongchai Jaidee
|3000
|Dicky Pride
|3300
|Kevin Sutherland
|3300
|Richard Green
|3300
|Rod Pampling
|3300
|Vijay Singh
|3300
|Paul Broadhurst
|4000
|Y E Yang
|4000
|Keith Horne
|5000
|Marco Dawson
|5000
|Paul Stankowski
|5000
|Joe Durant
|5500
|Boo Weekley
|6000
|Colin Montgomerie
|6000
|Steve Flesch
|6000
|Mark Hensby
|6500
|Paul Goydos
|7000
|Ken Tanigawa
|8000
|Ken Duke
|10000
|Matt Gogel
|10000
|Tim Herron
|10000
|Billy Andrade
|12500
|Harrison Frazar
|12500
|Rob Labritz
|12500
|Scott Parel
|12500
|Woody Austin
|12500
|David McKenzie
|15000
|Davis Love III
|15000
|Rocco Mediate
|15000
|Lee Janzen
|17500
|Tom Pernice Jr
|17500
|Bob Estes
|20000
|Jeff Maggert
|20000
|Scott McCarron
|20000
|Shane Bertsch
|20000
|Stuart Appleby
|20000
|Timothy O'Neal
|20000
|Glen Day
|25000
|Kirk Triplett
|25000
|Mario Tiziani
|25000
|Tim Petrovic
|25000
|Billy Mayfair
|30000
|Scott Dunlap
|30000
|Tom Lehman
|30000
|Wes Short Jr
|30000
|Steve Jones
|40000
|Jason Bohn
|50000
|John Huston
|50000