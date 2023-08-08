2023 Boeing Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steven Alker PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 13: Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) NZH 15Nov22 - Steven Alker celebrates with the Charles Schwab Cup. Photo / Getty Images
The 2023 Boeing Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Alex Cejka and Ernie Els are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Boeing Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Washington state for a run on the west coast of North America.

2023 Boeing Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 600
Jerry Kelly 900
Alex Cejka 1100
Ernie Els 1100
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Bernhard Langer 1200
Stephen Ames 1400
Brett Quigley 2000
K J Choi 2200
Robert Karlsson 2200
Justin Leonard 2500
Fred Couples 2800
Thongchai Jaidee 3000
Dicky Pride 3300
Kevin Sutherland 3300
Richard Green 3300
Rod Pampling 3300
Vijay Singh 3300
Paul Broadhurst 4000
Y E Yang 4000
Keith Horne 5000
Marco Dawson 5000
Paul Stankowski 5000
Joe Durant 5500
Boo Weekley 6000
Colin Montgomerie 6000
Steve Flesch 6000
Mark Hensby 6500
Paul Goydos 7000
Ken Tanigawa 8000
Ken Duke 10000
Matt Gogel 10000
Tim Herron 10000
Billy Andrade 12500
Harrison Frazar 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Scott Parel 12500
Woody Austin 12500
David McKenzie 15000
Davis Love III 15000
Rocco Mediate 15000
Lee Janzen 17500
Tom Pernice Jr 17500
Bob Estes 20000
Jeff Maggert 20000
Scott McCarron 20000
Shane Bertsch 20000
Stuart Appleby 20000
Timothy O'Neal 20000
Glen Day 25000
Kirk Triplett 25000
Mario Tiziani 25000
Tim Petrovic 25000
Billy Mayfair 30000
Scott Dunlap 30000
Tom Lehman 30000
Wes Short Jr 30000
Steve Jones 40000
Jason Bohn 50000
John Huston 50000

