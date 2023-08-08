2023 AIG Women's British Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 AIG Women’s British Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

08/08/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 AIG Women's British Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1200) betting odds along with Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee are next best at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire and Linn Grant are at 20-to-1.

2023 AIG Women's British Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AIG Women's British Open, with the LPGA's fifth major ending the docket for the year.

Walton Heath is a heathland course, meaning it's less susceptible to wind and rain, but that doesn't mean it can't flare up and cause problems.

Linn Grant and Maja Stark are great plays this week, with Stark learning a lesson last week in Scotland.

Patty Tavatanakit is a long-shot play that I like quite a bit given a surge in form in the last few weeks.

Nasa Hataoka has been on a roll of late in the major championships, and her game should translate here too.

A Lim Kim has been great her last few times out, and she's quite streaky, so now may be the time.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 AIG Women's British Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 1400
Nelly Korda 1400
Rose Zhang 1400
Celine Boutier 1800
Minjee Lee 1800
Jin Young Ko 2000
Leona Maguire 2000
Linn Grant 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2200
Atthaya Thitikul 2500
Xiyu Lin 2500
Brooke Henderson 2800
Yuka Saso 2800
Ayaka Furue 3300
Jiyai Shin 3300
Ruoning Yin 3300
Allisen Corpuz 4000
Charley Hull 4000
Georgia Hall 4000
Megan Khang 4000
Carlota Ciganda 4500
Hae Ran Ryu 5000
Hye Jin Choi 5000
Jennifer Kupcho 5000
Lydia Ko 5000
Miyuu Yamashita 5000
A Lim Kim 5500
Akie Iwai 6000
Ashleigh Buhai 6500
Kokona Sakurai 6500
Lexi Thompson 6500
Madelene Sagstrom 6500
Angel Yin 7500
Ariya Jutanugarn 7500
Anna Nordqvist 8000
Danielle Kang 8000
Gaby Lopez 8000
Grace Kim 8000
In Gee Chun 8000
Maja Stark 8000
Stephanie Kyriacou 8000
Yuri Yoshida 8000
Hannah Green 9000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9000
Sei Young Kim 9000
Albane Valenzuela 10000
Gemma Dryburgh 10000
Aditi Ashok 12500
Ally Ewing 12500
Amy Yang 12500
Andrea Lee 12500
Chisato Iwai 12500
Jenny Shin 12500
Alison Lee 15000
Narin An 15000
Patty Tavatanakit 15000
Esther Henseleit 17500
Eun-Hee Ji 17500
Sarah Schmelzel 17500
Stacy Lewis 17500
Caroline Hedwall 20000
Celine Borge 20000
Hinako Shibuno 20000
Jeongeun Lee6 20000
Lala Anai 20000
Linnea Strom 20000
Lizette Salas 20000
Nuria Iturrioz 20000
Trichat Cheenglab 20000
Yu Liu 20000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.