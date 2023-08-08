2023 AIG Women’s British Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 AIG Women's British Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Walton Heath Golf Club in England.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1200) betting odds along with Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee are next best at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire and Linn Grant are at 20-to-1.

2023 AIG Women's British Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AIG Women's British Open, with the LPGA's fifth major ending the docket for the year.

Walton Heath is a heathland course, meaning it's less susceptible to wind and rain, but that doesn't mean it can't flare up and cause problems.

Linn Grant and Maja Stark are great plays this week, with Stark learning a lesson last week in Scotland.

Patty Tavatanakit is a long-shot play that I like quite a bit given a surge in form in the last few weeks.

Nasa Hataoka has been on a roll of late in the major championships, and her game should translate here too.

A Lim Kim has been great her last few times out, and she's quite streaky, so now may be the time.

2023 AIG Women's British Open betting odds: Outright winner