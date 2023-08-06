2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who earned his first LIV Golf win at The Greenbrier's Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

DeChambeau shot the first sub-60 round in LIV Golf's short existence, firing a 12-under 58 in the final round that was capped off by a 40-foot birdie putt in the rain to secure a six-shot win on 23-under 187.

Mito Pereira finished in second place after tying for the second-lowest round of the day with 63.

Richard Bland, Matthew Wolff and David Puig finished in a tie for third on 16-under total after the final round was played with preferred lies due to expected poor weather.

DeChambeau won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Greenbrier recap notes

DeChambeau earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Pereira, Puig, Niemann and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

