2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Bryson DeChambeau
The 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who earned his first LIV Golf win at The Greenbrier's Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

DeChambeau shot the first sub-60 round in LIV Golf's short existence, firing a 12-under 58 in the final round that was capped off by a 40-foot birdie putt in the rain to secure a six-shot win on 23-under 187.

Mito Pereira finished in second place after tying for the second-lowest round of the day with 63.

Richard Bland, Matthew Wolff and David Puig finished in a tie for third on 16-under total after the final round was played with preferred lies due to expected poor weather.

DeChambeau won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Greenbrier recap notes

DeChambeau earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Pereira, Puig, Niemann and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 68 61 58 187 $4,000,000
2 Mito Pereira -17 68 62 63 193 $2,125,000
T3 Richard Bland -16 66 63 65 194 $1,175,000
T3 Matthew Wolff -16 61 67 66 194 $1,175,000
T3 David Puig -16 63 65 66 194 $1,175,000
6 Harold Varner III -14 63 67 66 196 $800,000
T7 Brendan Steele -13 67 63 67 197 $596,000
T7 Branden Grace -13 66 64 67 197 $596,000
T7 Carlos Ortiz -13 66 67 64 197 $596,000
T7 Dean Burmester -13 64 67 66 197 $596,000
T7 Talor Gooch -13 65 64 68 197 $596,000
T12 Sebastián Muñoz -12 67 64 67 198 $300,333
T12 Sergio Garcia -12 69 66 63 198 $300,333
T12 Charles Howell III -12 65 66 67 198 $300,333
T12 Bernd Wiesberger -12 66 67 65 198 $300,333
T12 Cameron Tringale -12 64 68 66 198 $300,333
T12 Scott Vincent -12 69 64 65 198 $300,333
T18 Lee Westwood -10 66 69 65 200 $199,600
T18 James Piot -10 68 66 66 200 $199,600
T18 Anirban Lahiri -10 69 66 65 200 $199,600
T18 Laurie Canter -10 65 70 65 200 $199,600
T18 Abraham Ancer -10 70 64 66 200 $199,600
T23 Joaquin Niemann -9 65 70 66 201 $169,000
T23 Jason Kokrak -9 65 68 68 201 $199,600
T25 Louis Oosthuizen -8 65 70 67 202 $163,000
T25 Phil Mickelson -8 66 71 65 202 $163,000
T25 Eugenio Chacarra -8 69 69 64 202 $163,000
T25 Henrik Stenson -8 70 66 66 202 $163,000
T29 Graeme McDowell -7 68 68 67 203 $156,000
T29 Ian Poulter -7 68 66 69 203 $156,000
T29 Bubba Watson -7 67 68 68 203 $156,000
T32 Matt Jones -6 66 68 70 204 $149,000
T32 Marc Leishman -6 70 66 68 204 $149,000
T32 Dustin Johnson -6 65 73 66 204 $149,000
T32 Cameron Smith -6 69 64 71 204 $149,000
T36 Patrick Reed -5 69 67 69 205 $143,000
T36 Paul Casey -5 68 70 67 205 $143,000
T38 Peter Uihlein -3 65 70 72 207 $137,000
T38 Danny Lee -3 71 67 69 207 $137,000
T38 Brooks Koepka -3 65 70 72 207 $137,000
T38 Thomas Pieters -3 69 72 66 207 $137,000
42 Chase Koepka -2 72 68 68 208 $132,000
T43 Kevin Na -1 73 66 70 209 $129,000
T43 Martin Kaymer -1 73 67 69 209 $129,000
45 Pat Perez E 68 74 68 210 $126,000
T46 Sihwan Kim 1 72 72 67 211 $123,000
T46 Jediah Morgan 1 73 69 69 211 $123,000

