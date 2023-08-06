2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned her second-consecutive LPGA Tour win with a title at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Boutier ran away from the field for a second event in a row, cruising to a two-shot win on 15-under 273 to a third win on the year. Hyo Joo Kim finished as the solo runner-up on the back of a final-round 65.

Ruoning Yin, the winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finished in solo third place.

Boutier won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in her LPGA Tour career and earning her second win in a row.

By winning the event, Boutier earned another year on her LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 AIG Women's Open in Scotland.

2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details