2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned her second-consecutive LPGA Tour win with a title at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Boutier ran away from the field for a second event in a row, cruising to a two-shot win on 15-under 273 to a third win on the year. Hyo Joo Kim finished as the solo runner-up on the back of a final-round 65.

Ruoning Yin, the winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finished in solo third place.

Boutier won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in her LPGA Tour career and earning her second win in a row.

By winning the event, Boutier earned another year on her LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 AIG Women's Open in Scotland.

2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Celine Boutier -15 69 68 66 70 273 $300,000
2 Hyo Joo Kim -13 71 70 69 65 275 $167,294
3 Ruoning Yin -12 74 69 67 66 276 $111,529
T4 A Lim Kim -11 73 69 69 66 277 $75,282
T4 Maja Stark -11 69 65 72 71 277 $75,282
T6 Caroline Hedwall -10 68 74 67 69 278 $52,047
T6 Nicole Broch Estrup -10 68 72 68 70 278 $52,047
T6 Patty Tavatanakit -10 72 68 66 72 278 $52,047
T9 Ally Ewing -9 70 70 73 66 279 $41,824
T9 Andrea Lee -9 72 69 69 69 279 $41,824
T9 Sarah Kemp -9 69 68 72 70 279 $41,824
T9 Madelene Sagstrom -9 66 73 68 72 279 $41,824
T13 Minjee Lee -8 80 66 68 66 280 $35,318
T13 Stephanie Kyriacou -8 76 67 71 66 280 $35,318
T13 Arpichaya Yubol -8 73 70 68 69 280 $35,318
T16 Jenny Shin -7 70 73 71 67 281 $31,135
T16 Jennifer Kupcho -7 72 69 72 68 281 $31,135
T16 Xiyu Lin -7 75 68 68 70 281 $31,135
T16 Hinako Shibuno -7 64 68 77 72 281 $31,135
T20 Esther Henseleit -6 72 69 72 69 282 $27,185
T20 Linn Grant -6 71 69 72 70 282 $27,185
T20 Yu Liu -6 72 70 69 71 282 $27,185
T20 Yuna Nishimura -6 76 68 66 72 282 $27,185
T24 Sarah Schmelzel -4 75 69 72 68 284 $22,771
T24 Linnea Strom -4 70 70 73 71 284 $22,771
T24 Nasa Hataoka -4 72 69 71 72 284 $22,771
T24 Mi Hyang Lee -4 71 69 71 73 284 $22,771
T28 Megan Khang -3 72 72 74 67 285 $17,324
T28 Angel Yin -3 74 70 70 71 285 $17,324
T28 Minami Katsu -3 72 69 73 71 285 $17,324
T28 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 72 70 70 73 285 $17,324
T28 Eleanor Givens -3 74 66 72 73 285 $17,324
T33 Celine Herbin -2 75 69 77 65 286 $14,127
T33 Eun-Hee Ji -2 73 71 72 70 286 $14,127
T35 Charley Hull -1 73 74 71 69 287 $10,575
T35 Ana Pelaez Trivino -1 72 74 72 69 287 $10,575
T35 Lee-Anne Pace -1 74 72 71 70 287 $10,575
T35 Gaby Lopez -1 78 67 72 70 287 $10,575
T35 Maddie Szeryk -1 70 73 73 71 287 $10,575
T35 Frida Kinhult -1 74 68 74 71 287 $10,575
T35 Cara Gainer -1 76 68 71 72 287 $10,575
T35 In Gee Chun -1 74 66 75 72 287 $10,575
T35 Lilia Vu -1 72 69 73 73 287 $10,575
T44 Soo Bin Joo E 75 71 77 65 288 $8,736
T44 Gemma Dryburgh E 73 73 68 74 288 $8,736
T44 Narin An E 71 70 72 75 288 $8,736
T47 Perrine Delacour 1 70 76 74 69 289 $7,714
T47 Casandra Alexander 1 72 74 73 70 289 $7,714
T47 Kim Metraux 1 74 72 72 71 289 $7,714
T47 Elin Arvidsson 1 74 70 74 71 289 $7,714
T47 Annie Park 1 71 73 73 72 289 $7,714
T47 Ayaka Furue 1 74 73 69 73 289 $7,714
T47 Agathe Sauzon 1 70 72 74 73 289 $7,714
T47 Amanda Doherty 1 73 70 71 75 289 $7,714
T55 Jasmine Suwannapura 3 76 71 75 69 291 $6,413
T55 Aditi Ashok 3 73 74 74 70 291 $6,413
T55 Emily Kristine Pedersen 3 74 73 73 71 291 $6,413
T55 Lydia Hall 3 69 74 77 71 291 $6,413
T55 Paula Reto 3 73 71 73 74 291 $6,413
T55 Lauren Coughlin 3 73 72 71 75 291 $6,413
T61 Pernilla Lindberg 4 75 72 76 69 292 $5,669
T61 Louise Duncan 4 71 71 77 73 292 $5,669
T63 Caroline Inglis 5 68 73 79 73 293 $5,298
T63 Mel Reid 5 71 72 76 74 293 $5,298
T63 Ginnie Ding (a) 5 75 70 72 76 293 $0
T66 Marissa Steen 6 73 74 78 69 294 $4,647
T66 Alice Hewson 6 77 70 74 73 294 $4,647
T66 Bronte Law 6 76 70 75 73 294 $4,647
T66 Bailey Tardy 6 74 73 72 75 294 $4,647
T66 Alison Lee 6 74 72 73 75 294 $4,647
71 Leonie Harm 8 76 70 70 80 296 $4,089
T72 Magdalena Simmermacher 12 72 72 79 77 300 $3,811
T72 Emma Grechi 12 77 70 73 80 300 $3,811
74 Klara Davidson Spilkova 16 72 74 83 75 304 $3,532

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.