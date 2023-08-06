2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned her second-consecutive LPGA Tour win with a title at Dundonald Links in Scotland.
Boutier ran away from the field for a second event in a row, cruising to a two-shot win on 15-under 273 to a third win on the year. Hyo Joo Kim finished as the solo runner-up on the back of a final-round 65.
Ruoning Yin, the winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finished in solo third place.
Boutier won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open recap notes
Boutier picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in her LPGA Tour career and earning her second win in a row.
By winning the event, Boutier earned another year on her LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 AIG Women's Open in Scotland.
2023 Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Celine Boutier
|-15
|69
|68
|66
|70
|273
|$300,000
|2
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-13
|71
|70
|69
|65
|275
|$167,294
|3
|Ruoning Yin
|-12
|74
|69
|67
|66
|276
|$111,529
|T4
|A Lim Kim
|-11
|73
|69
|69
|66
|277
|$75,282
|T4
|Maja Stark
|-11
|69
|65
|72
|71
|277
|$75,282
|T6
|Caroline Hedwall
|-10
|68
|74
|67
|69
|278
|$52,047
|T6
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-10
|68
|72
|68
|70
|278
|$52,047
|T6
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-10
|72
|68
|66
|72
|278
|$52,047
|T9
|Ally Ewing
|-9
|70
|70
|73
|66
|279
|$41,824
|T9
|Andrea Lee
|-9
|72
|69
|69
|69
|279
|$41,824
|T9
|Sarah Kemp
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|$41,824
|T9
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-9
|66
|73
|68
|72
|279
|$41,824
|T13
|Minjee Lee
|-8
|80
|66
|68
|66
|280
|$35,318
|T13
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-8
|76
|67
|71
|66
|280
|$35,318
|T13
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-8
|73
|70
|68
|69
|280
|$35,318
|T16
|Jenny Shin
|-7
|70
|73
|71
|67
|281
|$31,135
|T16
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-7
|72
|69
|72
|68
|281
|$31,135
|T16
|Xiyu Lin
|-7
|75
|68
|68
|70
|281
|$31,135
|T16
|Hinako Shibuno
|-7
|64
|68
|77
|72
|281
|$31,135
|T20
|Esther Henseleit
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$27,185
|T20
|Linn Grant
|-6
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|$27,185
|T20
|Yu Liu
|-6
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|$27,185
|T20
|Yuna Nishimura
|-6
|76
|68
|66
|72
|282
|$27,185
|T24
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-4
|75
|69
|72
|68
|284
|$22,771
|T24
|Linnea Strom
|-4
|70
|70
|73
|71
|284
|$22,771
|T24
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$22,771
|T24
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$22,771
|T28
|Megan Khang
|-3
|72
|72
|74
|67
|285
|$17,324
|T28
|Angel Yin
|-3
|74
|70
|70
|71
|285
|$17,324
|T28
|Minami Katsu
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$17,324
|T28
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$17,324
|T28
|Eleanor Givens
|-3
|74
|66
|72
|73
|285
|$17,324
|T33
|Celine Herbin
|-2
|75
|69
|77
|65
|286
|$14,127
|T33
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-2
|73
|71
|72
|70
|286
|$14,127
|T35
|Charley Hull
|-1
|73
|74
|71
|69
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-1
|72
|74
|72
|69
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-1
|74
|72
|71
|70
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Gaby Lopez
|-1
|78
|67
|72
|70
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Maddie Szeryk
|-1
|70
|73
|73
|71
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Frida Kinhult
|-1
|74
|68
|74
|71
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Cara Gainer
|-1
|76
|68
|71
|72
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|In Gee Chun
|-1
|74
|66
|75
|72
|287
|$10,575
|T35
|Lilia Vu
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$10,575
|T44
|Soo Bin Joo
|E
|75
|71
|77
|65
|288
|$8,736
|T44
|Gemma Dryburgh
|E
|73
|73
|68
|74
|288
|$8,736
|T44
|Narin An
|E
|71
|70
|72
|75
|288
|$8,736
|T47
|Perrine Delacour
|1
|70
|76
|74
|69
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Casandra Alexander
|1
|72
|74
|73
|70
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Kim Metraux
|1
|74
|72
|72
|71
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Elin Arvidsson
|1
|74
|70
|74
|71
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Annie Park
|1
|71
|73
|73
|72
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Ayaka Furue
|1
|74
|73
|69
|73
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Agathe Sauzon
|1
|70
|72
|74
|73
|289
|$7,714
|T47
|Amanda Doherty
|1
|73
|70
|71
|75
|289
|$7,714
|T55
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|3
|76
|71
|75
|69
|291
|$6,413
|T55
|Aditi Ashok
|3
|73
|74
|74
|70
|291
|$6,413
|T55
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|3
|74
|73
|73
|71
|291
|$6,413
|T55
|Lydia Hall
|3
|69
|74
|77
|71
|291
|$6,413
|T55
|Paula Reto
|3
|73
|71
|73
|74
|291
|$6,413
|T55
|Lauren Coughlin
|3
|73
|72
|71
|75
|291
|$6,413
|T61
|Pernilla Lindberg
|4
|75
|72
|76
|69
|292
|$5,669
|T61
|Louise Duncan
|4
|71
|71
|77
|73
|292
|$5,669
|T63
|Caroline Inglis
|5
|68
|73
|79
|73
|293
|$5,298
|T63
|Mel Reid
|5
|71
|72
|76
|74
|293
|$5,298
|T63
|Ginnie Ding (a)
|5
|75
|70
|72
|76
|293
|$0
|T66
|Marissa Steen
|6
|73
|74
|78
|69
|294
|$4,647
|T66
|Alice Hewson
|6
|77
|70
|74
|73
|294
|$4,647
|T66
|Bronte Law
|6
|76
|70
|75
|73
|294
|$4,647
|T66
|Bailey Tardy
|6
|74
|73
|72
|75
|294
|$4,647
|T66
|Alison Lee
|6
|74
|72
|73
|75
|294
|$4,647
|71
|Leonie Harm
|8
|76
|70
|70
|80
|296
|$4,089
|T72
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|12
|72
|72
|79
|77
|300
|$3,811
|T72
|Emma Grechi
|12
|77
|70
|73
|80
|300
|$3,811
|74
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|16
|72
|74
|83
|75
|304
|$3,532