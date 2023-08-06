2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is a bonus pool for the top 10 performers during the PGA Tour's regular season, culminating at the Wyndham Championship, which concludes the regular season. The listing is based on the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

With a dominant season, Jon Rahm is primed to win the $4 million winner's share of the prize pool.

This is the fifth season for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

For this season, the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse has doubled, with the FedEx Cup going up to $75 million in prize money.

For 2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 results and payout, see our final leaderboard

  • 1. $4,000,000
  • 2. $3,000,000
  • 3. $2,400,000
  • 4. $2,200,000
  • 5. $2,000,000
  • 6. $1,70,000
  • 7. $1,400,000
  • 8. $1,200,000
  • 9. $1,100,000
  • 10. $1,000,000

