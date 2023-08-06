2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup at the end of the regular season after the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 features the top 10 eligible players based on the final results of the FedEx Cup points list through the conclusion of the regular season. Those 10 players earn bonus money for their regular-season performance.

Rahm, the Masters champion, took the top spot over Scottie Scheffler, whose Players win netted 600 FedEx Cup points.

Rahm won the regular-season race by more than 150 FedEx Cup points.

The top 10 in the standings went unchanged in the final event of the regular season, with little movement among the top 20 players on the points list.

Rahm won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

2023 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts