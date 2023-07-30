Where is Royal Porthcawl and the 2023 Senior British Open Championship located?

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is home to the 2023 Senior British Open Championship and a recognized major championship event on the PGA Tour Champions. It is one of the courses in the current R&A Open Championship rotation, hosting for multiple Bernhard Langer wins.

Not only is Royal Porthcawl Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2023 Senior British Open Championship, which features some of the most challenging conditions in golf.

Naturally, a private club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is located.

Where is Royal Porthcawl Golf Club located?

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is located in Rest Bay, Portcawl, Wales. Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is located west of the city of Bridgend, which is relatively closer to the club.

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is situated about 20 minutes away from the city center by car.

Neighboring cities to the club include Nottage and Porthcawl.

Which airports are near Royal Porthcawl Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is Cardiff, the Cardiff Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 45-minute drive from the airport to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Royal Porthcawl Golf Club?

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is an iconic golf course in England, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Grove Golf Club is nearby, as is Pyle and Kenfig Golf Club.