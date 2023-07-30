Where is Evian Resort Golf Club and the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship located?

Evian Resort Golf Club is home to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship and the Steve Smyers re-design is home to an LPGA major to make it one of the best-known golf courses in the world. It's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The French course is the home to the LPGA's youngest major of the year.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the LPGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Evian Resort Golf Club is located.

Where is Evian Resort Golf Club located?

Evian Resort Golf Club is located in a town called Evian-les-Bains, France. A lot of fans think Evian Resort Golf Club is near the city of Paris, but it's well east of the City of Lights and curled around Geneva (think Geneva Convention).

Evian Resort Golf Club is on the French side of Lac Leman (Lake Leman).

Neighboring towns to Evian-les-Bains include Marin and Publier.

Which airports are near Evian Resort Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Evian Resort Golf Club is in Geneva, players often either have to fly into Paris or cross national borders to get to the club.

What other famous golf courses are near Evian Resort Golf Club?

Evian Resort Golf Club is an iconic golf course in France, but it really stands alone without much golf in the area. Golf Club de Lusanne and Lavaux Golf are nearby.