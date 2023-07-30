The Senior British Open Championship 36-hole cut rule is one of the most accommodating in golf, limiting the weekend field to the top 70 players and ties -- although it is still just one of three PGA Tour Champions majors (out of five) that have a cut.

So, in a field of 156 players at the Senior British Open Championship, more than half are going home after the second round. Do Senior British Open Championship players get paid if they miss the cut?

Actually, they do. At the Senior British Open Championship, the professionals who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid on a sliding scale. The first 20 pros to miss the cut earn $2,850. The next 20 pros earn $2,268.60, while the next 20 after that earn $1,721.40. The remaining pros to miss the cut earn $1,425.

Most weeks on the PGA Tour Champions, there is no cut. The events are mostly 54 holes, and the fields are typically 78 players, with all players getting paid if they finish the event.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

At the PGA Tour Champions-recognized majors, three of them have a cut, and those are the ones not run by the PGA Tour Champions directly.

The US Senior Open has a cut to the top 60 and ties, with those missing the cut earning $4,000.

The Senior PGA Championship has a cut, with those missing the cut to the top 70 and ties earning $2,500.

In the other two major championships, the Kaulig Companies Championship and the Regions Tradition, there is no cut.