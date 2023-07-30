2023 Senior British Open Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 Senior British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Vijay Singh
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Senior British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $2.75 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Senior British Open Championship prize pool is at $447,800, with the second-place finisher taking home $298,680. The Senior British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $5,244 for 69th place.

For 2023 Senior British Open Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was not this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Senior British Open Championship from the correct 2023 Senior British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

Every player in the field who made the 36-hole cut can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

All professionals are paid for turning in a 36-hole scorecard. The first 20 pros to miss the cut earn $2,850. The next 20 pros earn $2,268.60, while the next 20 after that earn $1,721.40. The remaining pros to miss the cut earn $1,425.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 447,800 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Senior British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 Senior British Open Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $447,800
2 $298,680
3 $168,036
4 $134,292
5 $113,772
6 $93,936
7 $80,484
8 $67,032
9 $60,192
10 $53,694
11 $49,476
12 $46,056
13 $43,092
14 $41,268
15 $39,558
16 $37,734
17 $36,024
18 $34,656
19 $33,516
20 $32,604
21 $31,692
22 $30,780
23 $29,868
24 $28,956
25 $28,044
26 $27,132
27 $26,220
28 $25,308
29 $24,510
30 $23,712
31 $22,914
32 $22,116
33 $21,432
34 $20,748
35 $20,178
36 $19,608
37 $19,038
38 $18,468
39 $18,012
40 $17,442
41 $16,986
42 $16,416
43 $15,960
44 $15,390
45 $14,934
46 $14,478
47 $13,908
48 $13,452
49 $12,882
50 $12,426
51 $11,856
52 $11,400
53 $10,830
54 $10,374
55 $9,804
56 $9,348
57 $8,892
58 $8,550
59 $8,094
60 $7,752
61 $7,410
62 $7,068
63 $6,840
64 $6,498
65 $6,270
66 $5,928
67 $5,700
68 $5,472
69 $5,244

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.