2023 Senior British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Senior British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $2.75 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Senior British Open Championship prize pool is at $447,800, with the second-place finisher taking home $298,680. The Senior British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $5,244 for 69th place.

For 2023 Senior British Open Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was not this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Senior British Open Championship from the correct 2023 Senior British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

Every player in the field who made the 36-hole cut can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

All professionals are paid for turning in a 36-hole scorecard. The first 20 pros to miss the cut earn $2,850. The next 20 pros earn $2,268.60, while the next 20 after that earn $1,721.40. The remaining pros to miss the cut earn $1,425.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 447,800 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Senior British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

