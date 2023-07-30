2023 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/30/2023
A photo of Alex Cejka
The 2023 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales.

Cejka and Padraig Harrington went to a playoff after each finished regulation on 5-over 285 in brutal scoring conditions through the weekend. The players then competed in a sudden-death playoff on the par-5 18th. Both players made birdie the first time around.

However, the second time around, Harrington went long with his second shot and chunked his chip for a third shot. He went on to make par. From there, Cejka two-putted from the green to make the winning birdie.

Vijay Singh, who was the 54-hole leader, finished in solo third place on 7-over total.

Cejka won the $447,800 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Cejka wins the 16th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour and taking his third senior major title.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, though there was a cut to the top 70 and ties.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

2023 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Alex Cejka 5 68 71 74 76 289 $447,800
P2 Padraig Harrington 5 75 68 71 75 289 $298,680
3 Vijay Singh 7 69 72 73 77 291 $168,036
4 Michael Jonzon 8 74 72 71 75 292 $134,292
T5 Phillip Archer 9 73 70 71 79 293 $103,854
T5 Phillip Price 9 72 72 73 76 293 $103,854
T7 Jerry Kelly 10 73 71 71 79 294 $65,351
T7 Richard Green 10 72 73 71 78 294 $65,351
T7 Euan Mcintosh 10 74 71 72 77 294 $65,351
T7 Bernhard Langer 10 73 69 75 77 294 $65,351
T11 Steven Alker 11 70 68 76 81 295 $46,208
T11 Anders Hansen 11 72 69 77 77 295 $46,208
T11 Y.E. Yang 11 71 72 81 71 295 $46,208
T14 Mario Tiziani 12 68 75 73 80 296 $37,848
T14 Jeev Milkha Singh 12 69 77 71 79 296 $37,848
T14 Tom Gillis 12 70 74 73 79 296 $37,848
T14 K J Choi 12 75 72 71 78 296 $37,848
T14 Ken Duke 12 71 73 74 78 296 $37,848
T14 John Kemp (a) 12 74 71 77 74 296 $0
T20 Paul Lawrie 13 70 71 75 81 297 $31,692
T20 Bradley Dredge 13 71 72 74 80 297 $31,692
T20 Thongchai Jaidee 13 73 70 74 80 297 $31,692
T20 Glen Day 13 76 71 73 77 297 $31,692
T20 Gary Orr 13 71 72 77 77 297 $31,692
T25 Simon Khan 14 73 71 73 81 298 $25,850
T25 Joakim Haeggman 14 74 71 74 79 298 $25,850
T25 Emanuele Canonica 14 72 70 77 79 298 $25,850
T25 Jarmo Sandelin 14 70 73 76 79 298 $25,850
T25 Keith Horne 14 70 72 78 78 298 $25,850
T25 David Mckenzie 14 76 70 76 76 298 $25,850
T25 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 14 66 76 83 73 298 $25,850
T25 Santiago Luna 14 75 67 83 73 298 $25,850
T33 Greig Hutcheon 15 72 68 75 84 299 $19,950
T33 Clark Dennis 15 72 72 75 80 299 $19,950
T33 Darren Clarke 15 73 74 73 79 299 $19,950
T33 Ricardo Gonzalez 15 73 73 75 78 299 $19,950
T33 Hiroyuki Fujita 15 75 72 75 77 299 $19,950
T33 Jean-François Remesy 15 72 71 79 77 299 $19,950
T33 James Kingston 15 74 72 79 74 299 $19,950
T33 Tim Weinhart 15 76 71 79 73 299 $19,950
T41 Paul Streeter 16 73 71 75 81 300 $15,944
T41 Paul Broadhurst 16 70 71 78 81 300 $15,944
T41 Doug Mcguigan 16 75 69 76 80 300 $15,944
T41 Steen Tinning 16 72 70 78 80 300 $15,944
T41 Michael Campbell 16 77 69 75 79 300 $15,944
T41 Niclas Fasth 16 75 71 77 77 300 $15,944
T41 Stuart Appleby 16 73 72 80 75 300 $15,944
T48 Tim Petrovic 17 74 72 75 80 301 $12,905
T48 Grant Hamerton 17 73 74 76 78 301 $12,905
T48 Michael Muehr 17 72 72 79 78 301 $12,905
T48 André Bossert 17 74 73 79 75 301 $12,905
T48 Rod Pampling 17 72 74 80 75 301 $12,905
T53 Mauricio Molina 18 72 74 73 83 302 $10,602
T53 Shane Bertsch 18 73 69 78 82 302 $10,602
T53 Notah Begay 18 76 71 76 79 302 $10,602
T53 Rob Labritz 18 74 71 86 71 302 $10,602
T57 Ken Tanigawa 19 73 72 75 83 303 $8,721
T57 Harrison Frazar 19 73 72 76 82 303 $8,721
T57 Damian Mooney 19 73 74 75 81 303 $8,721
T57 Timothy O'Neal 19 72 72 81 78 303 $8,721
T61 David Branshaw 20 73 72 76 83 304 $7,268
T61 Roger Chapman 20 77 70 75 82 304 $7,268
T61 Scott Parel 20 72 73 84 75 304 $7,268
T61 Peter Fowler 20 73 72 84 75 304 $7,268
T65 Michele Reale 21 70 75 79 81 305 $6,232
T65 David Gilford 21 74 73 78 80 305 $6,232
T65 Christian Cévaër 21 73 74 78 80 305 $6,232
68 Colin Montgomerie 22 72 70 76 88 306 $5,700
69 Patrik Sjöland 24 73 71 75 89 308 $5,472
70 Rich Beem 25 75 71 79 84 309 $5,244

