2023 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales.

Cejka and Padraig Harrington went to a playoff after each finished regulation on 5-over 285 in brutal scoring conditions through the weekend. The players then competed in a sudden-death playoff on the par-5 18th. Both players made birdie the first time around.

However, the second time around, Harrington went long with his second shot and chunked his chip for a third shot. He went on to make par. From there, Cejka two-putted from the green to make the winning birdie.

Vijay Singh, who was the 54-hole leader, finished in solo third place on 7-over total.

Cejka won the $447,800 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Cejka wins the 16th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour and taking his third senior major title.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, though there was a cut to the top 70 and ties.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

2023 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

