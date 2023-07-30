2023 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Trace Crowe, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.
Crowe and Patrick Fishburn wound up in a playoff after 72 holes of regulation, each scoring a total of 25-under 259. They played the 18th hole, a par 5, as the sudden-death hole. Each made birdie on the first playoff hole, but a par was all it took for Crowe the second time around to beat Fishburn's bogey to win.
Ryan McCormick, who shot 60 earlier in the week in the first round, finished a shot out of the playoff and finished in solo third place this week. Chris Gotterup was in solo fourth place.
won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Crowe earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Utah Championship in Utah.
2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Trace Crowe
|-25
|66
|64
|63
|66
|259
|$180,000
|P2
|Patrick Fishburn
|-25
|64
|66
|65
|64
|259
|$90,000
|3
|Ryan McCormick
|-24
|60
|69
|65
|66
|260
|$60,000
|4
|Chris Gotterup
|-23
|67
|63
|65
|66
|261
|$45,000
|5
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-21
|68
|65
|64
|66
|263
|$38,000
|6
|Patrick Cover
|-20
|69
|66
|63
|66
|264
|$34,500
|T7
|Jack Maguire
|-19
|63
|67
|66
|69
|265
|$29,667
|T7
|Curtis Luck
|-19
|65
|67
|68
|65
|265
|$29,667
|T7
|Jimmy Stanger
|-19
|65
|67
|66
|67
|265
|$29,667
|T10
|Rico Hoey
|-18
|64
|67
|68
|67
|266
|$21,442
|T10
|Dan McCarthy
|-18
|68
|63
|71
|64
|266
|$21,442
|T10
|Rhein Gibson
|-18
|71
|62
|65
|68
|266
|$21,442
|T10
|Alejandro Tosti
|-18
|67
|67
|63
|69
|266
|$21,442
|T10
|Thomas Walsh
|-18
|66
|64
|68
|68
|266
|$21,442
|T10
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-18
|65
|67
|66
|68
|266
|$21,442
|T16
|Norman Xiong
|-17
|67
|64
|65
|71
|267
|$15,000
|T16
|Alistair Docherty
|-17
|66
|67
|67
|67
|267
|$15,000
|T16
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-17
|67
|67
|69
|64
|267
|$15,000
|T16
|Ben Kohles
|-17
|66
|65
|66
|70
|267
|$15,000
|T16
|Matt Atkins
|-17
|66
|67
|70
|64
|267
|$15,000
|T21
|Jeremy Paul
|-16
|66
|67
|70
|65
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Dawson Armstrong
|-16
|65
|68
|66
|69
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Jackson Suber
|-16
|65
|70
|65
|68
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Joe Weiler
|-16
|67
|68
|67
|66
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Roger Sloan
|-16
|67
|64
|68
|69
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Vince India
|-16
|66
|69
|66
|67
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-16
|68
|65
|67
|68
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-16
|65
|68
|68
|67
|268
|$9,392
|T21
|Jake Knapp
|-16
|68
|66
|70
|64
|268
|$9,392
|T30
|Cooper Musselman
|-15
|66
|69
|67
|67
|269
|$6,660
|T30
|Trent Phillips
|-15
|65
|70
|68
|66
|269
|$6,660
|T30
|Ross Steelman
|-15
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$6,660
|T30
|Brian Campbell
|-15
|63
|70
|67
|69
|269
|$6,660
|T30
|Andrew Kozan
|-15
|65
|69
|69
|66
|269
|$6,660
|T35
|Michael Feagles
|-14
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Parker Coody
|-14
|65
|69
|67
|69
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Quade Cummins
|-14
|64
|70
|72
|64
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Mark Wilson
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Caleb Surratt (a)
|-14
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Roberto Díaz
|-14
|66
|67
|68
|69
|270
|$5,493
|T35
|Chase Seiffert
|-14
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|$5,493
|T42
|Cody Blick
|-13
|66
|69
|72
|64
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|Max Greyserman
|-13
|66
|65
|72
|68
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|Scott Gutschewski
|-13
|68
|67
|69
|67
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|Sung Kang
|-13
|65
|70
|66
|70
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|Joe Highsmith
|-13
|63
|68
|70
|70
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|T.J. Vogel
|-13
|65
|68
|69
|69
|271
|$4,671
|T42
|Curtis Thompson
|-13
|63
|70
|68
|70
|271
|$4,671
|T49
|Tom Whitney
|-12
|65
|67
|70
|70
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Wil Bateman
|-12
|65
|67
|65
|75
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Spencer Levin
|-12
|66
|69
|66
|71
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Martin Flores
|-12
|67
|65
|71
|69
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Tim Widing
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Danny Walker
|-12
|64
|70
|70
|68
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Ian Holt
|-12
|63
|69
|68
|72
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Jacob Solomon
|-12
|68
|66
|70
|68
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Daniel Miernicki
|-12
|66
|66
|69
|71
|272
|$4,245
|T49
|Austen Truslow
|-12
|64
|69
|70
|69
|272
|$4,245
|T59
|Willie Mack III
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$4,080
|T59
|Alex Chiarella
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|71
|273
|$4,080
|T59
|Hayden Wood
|-11
|63
|72
|64
|74
|273
|$4,080
|T59
|Jake Staiano
|-11
|65
|68
|69
|71
|273
|$4,080
|T59
|Brandon Hagy
|-11
|67
|68
|71
|67
|273
|$4,080
|T64
|Grant Hirschman
|-10
|67
|66
|69
|72
|274
|$3,980
|T64
|John VanDerLaan
|-10
|67
|67
|72
|68
|274
|$3,980
|T64
|Daniel Hudson
|-10
|65
|67
|68
|74
|274
|$3,980
|T64
|Patrick Welch
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$3,980
|T64
|Ryan Burnett
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$3,980
|T69
|Joshua Creel
|-9
|69
|65
|72
|69
|275
|$3,900
|T69
|Jamie Lovemark
|-9
|68
|67
|71
|69
|275
|$3,900
|T69
|Michael Johnson
|-9
|65
|68
|72
|70
|275
|$3,900
|T72
|Wilson Furr
|-8
|64
|65
|76
|71
|276
|$3,840
|T72
|John Augenstein
|-8
|64
|71
|70
|71
|276
|$3,840
|T72
|Brandon Crick
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|68
|276
|$3,840
|T75
|Davis Chatfield
|-7
|67
|68
|73
|69
|277
|$3,790
|T75
|Carter Jenkins
|-7
|65
|70
|70
|72
|277
|$3,790