2023 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Trace Crowe, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Crowe and Patrick Fishburn wound up in a playoff after 72 holes of regulation, each scoring a total of 25-under 259. They played the 18th hole, a par 5, as the sudden-death hole. Each made birdie on the first playoff hole, but a par was all it took for Crowe the second time around to beat Fishburn's bogey to win.

Ryan McCormick, who shot 60 earlier in the week in the first round, finished a shot out of the playoff and finished in solo third place this week. Chris Gotterup was in solo fourth place.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Utah Championship in Utah.

2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

