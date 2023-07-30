2023 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2023 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Trace Crowe, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Crowe and Patrick Fishburn wound up in a playoff after 72 holes of regulation, each scoring a total of 25-under 259. They played the 18th hole, a par 5, as the sudden-death hole. Each made birdie on the first playoff hole, but a par was all it took for Crowe the second time around to beat Fishburn's bogey to win.

Ryan McCormick, who shot 60 earlier in the week in the first round, finished a shot out of the playoff and finished in solo third place this week. Chris Gotterup was in solo fourth place.

Lindheim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Lindheim earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Utah Championship in Utah.

2023 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Trace Crowe -25 66 64 63 66 259 $180,000
P2 Patrick Fishburn -25 64 66 65 64 259 $90,000
3 Ryan McCormick -24 60 69 65 66 260 $60,000
4 Chris Gotterup -23 67 63 65 66 261 $45,000
5 Cristobal Del Solar -21 68 65 64 66 263 $38,000
6 Patrick Cover -20 69 66 63 66 264 $34,500
T7 Jack Maguire -19 63 67 66 69 265 $29,667
T7 Curtis Luck -19 65 67 68 65 265 $29,667
T7 Jimmy Stanger -19 65 67 66 67 265 $29,667
T10 Rico Hoey -18 64 67 68 67 266 $21,442
T10 Dan McCarthy -18 68 63 71 64 266 $21,442
T10 Rhein Gibson -18 71 62 65 68 266 $21,442
T10 Alejandro Tosti -18 67 67 63 69 266 $21,442
T10 Thomas Walsh -18 66 64 68 68 266 $21,442
T10 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -18 65 67 66 68 266 $21,442
T16 Norman Xiong -17 67 64 65 71 267 $15,000
T16 Alistair Docherty -17 66 67 67 67 267 $15,000
T16 Jacob Bridgeman -17 67 67 69 64 267 $15,000
T16 Ben Kohles -17 66 65 66 70 267 $15,000
T16 Matt Atkins -17 66 67 70 64 267 $15,000
T21 Jeremy Paul -16 66 67 70 65 268 $9,392
T21 Dawson Armstrong -16 65 68 66 69 268 $9,392
T21 Jackson Suber -16 65 70 65 68 268 $9,392
T21 Joe Weiler -16 67 68 67 66 268 $9,392
T21 Roger Sloan -16 67 64 68 69 268 $9,392
T21 Vince India -16 66 69 66 67 268 $9,392
T21 Jorge Fernández Valdés -16 68 65 67 68 268 $9,392
T21 Ollie Schniederjans -16 65 68 68 67 268 $9,392
T21 Jake Knapp -16 68 66 70 64 268 $9,392
T30 Cooper Musselman -15 66 69 67 67 269 $6,660
T30 Trent Phillips -15 65 70 68 66 269 $6,660
T30 Ross Steelman -15 68 66 66 69 269 $6,660
T30 Brian Campbell -15 63 70 67 69 269 $6,660
T30 Andrew Kozan -15 65 69 69 66 269 $6,660
T35 Michael Feagles -14 67 67 67 69 270 $5,493
T35 Parker Coody -14 65 69 67 69 270 $5,493
T35 Quade Cummins -14 64 70 72 64 270 $5,493
T35 Mark Wilson -14 66 68 69 67 270 $5,493
T35 Caleb Surratt (a) -14 67 67 69 67 270 $5,493
T35 Roberto Díaz -14 66 67 68 69 270 $5,493
T35 Chase Seiffert -14 65 68 67 70 270 $5,493
T42 Cody Blick -13 66 69 72 64 271 $4,671
T42 Max Greyserman -13 66 65 72 68 271 $4,671
T42 Scott Gutschewski -13 68 67 69 67 271 $4,671
T42 Sung Kang -13 65 70 66 70 271 $4,671
T42 Joe Highsmith -13 63 68 70 70 271 $4,671
T42 T.J. Vogel -13 65 68 69 69 271 $4,671
T42 Curtis Thompson -13 63 70 68 70 271 $4,671
T49 Tom Whitney -12 65 67 70 70 272 $4,245
T49 Wil Bateman -12 65 67 65 75 272 $4,245
T49 Spencer Levin -12 66 69 66 71 272 $4,245
T49 Martin Flores -12 67 65 71 69 272 $4,245
T49 Tim Widing -12 67 67 70 68 272 $4,245
T49 Danny Walker -12 64 70 70 68 272 $4,245
T49 Ian Holt -12 63 69 68 72 272 $4,245
T49 Jacob Solomon -12 68 66 70 68 272 $4,245
T49 Daniel Miernicki -12 66 66 69 71 272 $4,245
T49 Austen Truslow -12 64 69 70 69 272 $4,245
T59 Willie Mack III -11 67 68 70 68 273 $4,080
T59 Alex Chiarella -11 69 65 68 71 273 $4,080
T59 Hayden Wood -11 63 72 64 74 273 $4,080
T59 Jake Staiano -11 65 68 69 71 273 $4,080
T59 Brandon Hagy -11 67 68 71 67 273 $4,080
T64 Grant Hirschman -10 67 66 69 72 274 $3,980
T64 John VanDerLaan -10 67 67 72 68 274 $3,980
T64 Daniel Hudson -10 65 67 68 74 274 $3,980
T64 Patrick Welch -10 68 67 69 70 274 $3,980
T64 Ryan Burnett -10 67 68 68 71 274 $3,980
T69 Joshua Creel -9 69 65 72 69 275 $3,900
T69 Jamie Lovemark -9 68 67 71 69 275 $3,900
T69 Michael Johnson -9 65 68 72 70 275 $3,900
T72 Wilson Furr -8 64 65 76 71 276 $3,840
T72 John Augenstein -8 64 71 70 71 276 $3,840
T72 Brandon Crick -8 67 68 73 68 276 $3,840
T75 Davis Chatfield -7 67 68 73 69 277 $3,790
T75 Carter Jenkins -7 65 70 70 72 277 $3,790

