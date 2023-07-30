2023 Amundi Evian Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Amundi Evian Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship prize money payout is from the $6.5 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Amundi Evian Championship prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $581,550. The Amundi Evian Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $12,736.

For 2023 Amundi Evian Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Celine Boutier, Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka and more.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Amundi Evian Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 Amundi Evian Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,000,000
2 $581,550
3 $421,875
4 $326,354
5 $262,679
6 $214,918
7 $179,893
8 $157,607
9 $141,689
10 $128,950
11 $119,396
12 $111,436
13 $104,432
14 $98,064
15 $92,332
16 $87,239
17 $82,786
18 $78,961
19 $75,779
20 $73,229
21 $70,686
22 $68,136
23 $65,593
24 $63,043
25 $60,814
26 $58,586
27 $56,354
28 $54,125
29 $51,900
30 $49,989
31 $48,079
32 $46,168
33 $44,254
34 $42,343
35 $40,757
36 $39,161
37 $37,575
38 $35,979
39 $34,386
40 $33,111
41 $31,839
42 $30,568
43 $29,289
44 $28,018
45 $27,064
46 $26,107
47 $25,154
48 $24,196
49 $23,243
50 $22,286
51 $21,654
52 $21,014
53 $20,375
54 $19,743
55 $19,104
56 $18,464
57 $17,832
58 $17,193
59 $16,561
60 $15,921
61 $15,604
62 $15,282
63 $14,964
64 $14,650
65 $14,325
66 $14,011
67 $13,693
68 $13,371
69 $13,054
70 $12,736

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.